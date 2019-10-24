Reports of 2100 Children in Underground Cages Rescued By Navy Seals and Child Slaves on Colonies on Mars – Should We Censor the Improbable?

There is only one source for this – as far as I can tell – a man named Timothy Charles Holmseth.

He appears on a Youtube video, sitting on a couch, and says that earlier this month Navy Seals and U.S. Marines rescued 2,100 children from underground bases and bunkers in California. There is no corroboration for his claim, and no reports of arrests – that I could find – other than other websites who quote him as the source.

Reportedly, the children were caged.

Holmseth, in his YouTube video, said the children were rescued in California but was not specific as to location. He says he can’t take questions.

He said, “My source at the Pentagon [unnamed] is the leader of the operation. He was in the tunnels. … I’m not going into the details of what it looked like — basically hell on earth. One comment made by the commander – something to do with the movie ‘It’ with clowns … they are torturing and murdering children for the drug adrenochrome…

“There are more missions that are going to take place [to rescue more children] …. It was my commander and he led the entire mission. When in the future I learn more and I am authorized to present it to you, I will. … I wish I could talk longer but they are looking for me so I can’t….. 2,100 children were saved by the Pentagon Pedophile Task Force.”

The video has had almost 100,000 views.

Timothy Holmseth says his ‘commander’ led a US military operation that freed 2100 children in cages in California. No other media has confirmed his report.

It is not clear why no other media outlet has reported on what would be a stunning accomplishment – of the Pentagon busting this amazing adrenochrome-producing child slave operation.

Andrenochrome, by the way, is a chemical compound produced by the oxidation of adrenaline. It has been theorized that adrenochrome has been weaponized and used by the CIA to cause death by apparent heart failure in otherwise healthy subjects who are poisoned by it.

It can also be used in small doses for pleasan t hallucinogenic results and adrenaline rushes. It is injected with a needle in micro-dosages.

It is believed by conspiracy theorists that the adrenaline needed to properly synthesize adrenochrome can only be harvested through terrifying individuals and is best extracted from children. The theory is that the drug is bought by the elite and that the Clinton Foundation works with the Red Cross to make it available.

One website, expanding on Holmseth’s report, said that children are deliberately raped “which causes them to release potent waves of fear ….. Adrenochrome is released…. children considered young enough, when killed, provide human flesh now eaten in certain restaurants in LA, and other places….Think ‘pedovore’ folks…. Now you know why kids are kept in cages in secret”.

Could this be kept a secret to all media except Holmseth? The Pentagon commander of the operation authorized only him to tell the world – with no pictures – no corroboration, no names and no location?

Yet there are many people who believe this.

Mars Slaves

Back in 2017, a report on Alex Jones’ InfoWars featured a man who claimed child sex slaves have been kidnapped and shipped to Mars.

Robert David Steele, a guest on The Alex Jones Show, said children have been sent on a two-decade mission to space.

“…. [T]here is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” said Steele. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

They won’t be children any more either. It was unclear why it takes 20 years to get to Mars. NASA’s Rover made the 33.9 million mile trip to Mars in eight and a half months. Steele said children were kidnapped for forced labor; some were murdered.

“Pedophilia does not stop with sodomizing children,” said Steele. “It goes straight into terrorizing them to adrenalize their blood…. It also includes murdering them so that they can have their bone marrow harvested as well as body parts.”

Jones said, “I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that ‘you have no idea. There is so much stuff going on.’”

“There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars,” said Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA.

Censorship?

Some people, including those in the media – often leaning left – and who ought to know better – want the government – or large platforms like Facebook – to censor news – deciding what is true and false for us.

This remedy might be be worse than allowing wild internet freedom of speech and requiring people to think for themselves and confirm facts through multiple sources.

A man named Steele says there are slaves on Mars where on average the temperature is minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit and can get down to minus 195 degrees.

A man named Holmseth says the leader of the Pentagon Pedophile Task Force chose him to reveal that 2100 child slaves – caged to produce adrenaline – were rescued.

Intelligent people don’t need this censored. They can use common sense and believe what they think is reliable.

In the 2016 presidential campaign, a theory emerged that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was running a child sex ring under the basement of a D.C. pizza shop which was a neat trick since the pizza parlor – owned by James Alephantis – does not have a basement.

Not long ago, a man named Ben Szemkus said that he saw me, with Alephantis, Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, Anthony Weiner, Roger Stone, Huma Abedin, Stormy Daniels, Eliot Spitzer, Ashley Dupree and others at a Nxivm branding party in Connecticut.

I don’t recall being there. But isn’t that just what I would say – even if I was?

I am not interested in censoring Szemkus.

When a recent, fantastical story about me in a Canadian website was published claiming I was interfering with the Canadian elections – opposing Trudeau – and that I had bought the Maid of the Mist scenic boat tour for $300 million, did a political “hit job” for $225,000, and was at the party Szemkus mentioned, I was amused.

I would not think of censorship.

There is a place in the world for libel and defamation – and that – not censorship – is the remedy for injurious falsehoods.

Of course, there are people who publish on websites who have no assets – and are basically judgement proof – but the alternative – censorship – letting the government or giant corporations decide what is true or false – is a recipe for tyranny.

A free society can tolerate people believing in slaves on Mars and with the flimsiest proof imaginable that children are being held in cages underground in California – and that society can still thrive.

Maybe 999 times out of 1000, wild, bizarre and unsubstantiated reports are untrue. But we need to protect freedom of speech on the internet – for the one time in a thousand that it is true.

I remember a story I published back in June 2017, where I reported one of the most improbable things one could imagine – that in the 21st century, a man named Raniere had a growing secret sex cult held together by blackmail and that he was branding women on their pubic region with his initials and that TV star Allison Mack was involved.

No other media corroborated this for months -and many people thought I was making it up. Raniere, of course, denied it.

Had censorship been in place like some are now advocating – I would have been censored. I wasn’t and four months later the NY Times picked up the story and the rest is history.

See you at Ben’s next party.

