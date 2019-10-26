Are Thomas Reardon’s Experiments on ‘Brain Wave Interfaces’ Connected to Erin Valenti’s Death?

By Shivani

Anyone here ever heard of Thomas Reardon, who invented Internet Explorer and partnered with Bill Gates/ Microsoft and made a fortune?

What are he and his worker bees up to now?

Here is a quote about his group, CTRL- labs, and it was published by a woman who died Oct. 14, 2019, Erin Valenti. Valenti was found in the backseat of her rental car, supposedly in route to the Palo Alto airport and then to be on her way home. A tech company owner herself, she put out a few interesting remarks at Tinker Ventures, her business. These remarks, her final ones, are worth an article in and of themselves.

In fact every bit of info about her AND her husband are worth exploring.

But here is what she published from a CTRL- labs publication, Reardon’s “neuroscience and behavior” center of industrious dedication, and Reardon is no mere dabbler. Go into his own academic qualifications, personal background (very little info available) and business ventures, and see for yourselves.

Here we go:

“The future of brain-machine interfaces is non-invasive. Instead of surgical implants, CTRL- labs uses state-of-the-art detection and machine learning to read your neurons from outside the body. The first step will be technology precisely picking up the signals from inside your body to control devices outside of it with little more than natural gestures. The next step – and we are already closer than most people realize – will be reading the intention directly from your brain.

”CTRL-labs is pioneering something entirely new at the intersection of biology and code. He did this by assembling a rare cadre of scientists and technologists: PhDs in computational neuroscience; biomechanics paired with hackers and coders; experts in signal processing, machine learning and human-computer interaction; and industrial designers.”

Another woman, Rachelle Bergeron, was killed the same day as Erin Valenti. Rachelle, an American, age 36, was the Attorney General of the island of Yap, part of the federated States of Micronesia. She was speaking to her constituency about HOW to recognize human traffickers and how to resist or to stop them.

She and her dog, as I mentioned some days ago, were executed. Then she was put on the back of a flatbed truck(!) and transported to a hospital, DOA.

These things don’t get much publicity, and any revelatory stories are usually submerged rapidly.

The human trafficking victims are (allegedly) used for forced labor, in abysmal conditions. They are used for sex-trafficking, especially if they’re infants and children. The traffickers supply, as more and more evidence indicates, specimens for biotech and human behavioral/adaptation- to-tech-control experimentation. The victims are also being used for organ harvesting.

The victims, it appears, are also being used for more inhumane and obscene torments than even what I have described here.

Charitable foundations are used “altruistically” to scoop up human fodder all over the world. Even an African chieftain told an investigative reporter that the number one problem that his people are and have been facing has been the disappearances of their children.

Since 2014, the trails of tears have broadened more and more, with especially young people and very little ones, vanishing, with little or no recourse. Those “resources” seem to be ineffective, or perhaps, simply well-blocked or unavailable.

Valenti, who reached her family not long before dying, left some quotes behind.

“Mind control = neurocontrol.”

“We are all in the Matrix, it’s all a game, a thought experiment.”

Most of all, she left a link on her Tinker Ventures site to the above-cited Reardon CTRL- labs.

