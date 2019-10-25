Randy Rising Democrat Congresswoman Katie Hill Denies Relationship With Male Staffer, Admits to Threesome With Female Campaign Aide

Katherine Lauren ‘Katie’ Hill is serving proudly as the U.S. Representative for California’s 25th congressional district. She is a Democrat. And significantly, Hill, 32, flipped a district last year in Orange County that was long held by Republicans.

She was one of the brave and proud who helped return Congress to Democrat control.

In her first year in office, she distinguished herself by rising to the No. 2 post on the House Oversight Committee.

She also seems to be distinguishing herself as quite a good old boy – as randy as the best of her male colleagues in Congress.

The conservative website RedState.org. reported on Oct. 18 that Hill was having a sexual relationship with her male legislative director, Graham Kelly. The relationship was purportedly uncovered by Hill’s husband, Kenny Heslep, who she is divorcing.

Hill denies it.

“Allegations that I have been involved in a relationship with Mr. Kelly are absolutely false,” Hill said in a statement to the website Politico.

The House Ethics Committee announced it will investigate the allegation.

Hill could be removed from her committee leadership post if the committee concludes she violated a ban imposed last year on members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with staffers.

While Hill denied the relationship with her male staffer, she did not deny a relationship with one of her female campaign aides, Morgan Desjardins, 24. This is not a House ethical issue, however.

While it’s against House rules for representatives to have sexual relationships with their congressional staff, those rules don’t extend to campaign workers, such as Desjardins.

Hill admitted that she had an “inappropriate” relationship with Desjardins in a letter to her constituents.

For almost two years, including the first five months of her first term in Congress, Hill enjoyed a secret, threesome relationship – with her husband, and Desjardins.

The triangle broke this summer when the dedicated freshman congresswoman told her husband and lover she wanted to focus more on work and moved out of the house.

Unhappily for Hill, someone leaked nude photos and the Daily Mail published them – photographs of Hill with Desjardins – and these brought the secret out of the closet, causing the earnest congresswoman to take time off from her hard work in Congress to respond and apologize.

Among the nude photos is one where Hill is smoking a bong and sports a tattoo of an Iron Cross on her pubic area.

A similar cross was used by Nazis for their medals, with a swastika in the middle. Bikers, skateboarders and extreme sports enthusiasts frequently use the symbol without the swastika.

Another photo shows a nude Hill brushing Desjardins’ hair, taken during a holiday in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Women caring for women: US Rep. Katherine Hill takes time from her busy schedule to brush the hair of her campaign aide Morgan Desjardins.Attorneys for Hill on Thursday threatened legal action against the Daily Mail for posting the photos. Her lawyers — Marc Elias and Rachel Jacobs of the firm Perkins Coie — suggested Hill was defamed by the Daily Mail suggesting she has a Nazi-inspired tattoo on her body.

During her past campaign, Hill righteously criticized Facebook posts that included a similar-looking cross, posted by David Brayton, a Santa Clarita veteran, who was featured in her political rival’s campaign advertisements. Hill said Brayton’s posts left her ‘deeply disturbed’ and that his “hateful rhetoric” helped fuel “violence across America”.

It is not only Nazi imagery on her person that bothered the hard working congresswoman. The photos of her entire person also seemed to be bothersome. Her attorneys issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Daily Mail demanding the nude photos be removed at once. The photos remain online as of press time.

Hill asked the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate whether criminal laws were violated by release of her nudes – as “revenge porn.” Her husband is suspected.

The secretive generation and distribution of private, sexual images is illegal. According to the California Penal Code, it is a criminal offense to ‘intentionally distribute the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person.’”

It is unclear if the photos the Daily Mail and RedState [and Frank Report] published are illegal since they published redacted versions of the photos, and the law requires that an “intimate body part” be shown in the image.

In the past, Hill and Heslep voluntarily posted unredacted naked photos of Hill online under Reddit forums — called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’ and ‘wifesharing’.

One picture, captioned ‘Do you like our goat?’ shows Hill lying naked on her front on a sun lounger, with a baby goat in the background.

Whether any laws have been broken or not, Hill is helping to illustrate problems that can occur when more than two people are involved in a sexual relationship at the same time and one of them is a member of Congress.

The breakup of the threesome evidently caused grief to both the subby hubbie and the other woman.

Hubby Kenny seems worried about money. In a text to cuckie Kenny, Hill writes that she will “continue to pay the bills and the mortgage” for him. “I hope you know that my intent was never to leave you high and dry. I simply was trying to separate things since I was moving out,” she wrote.

In a text to a brokenhearted Desjardins, Hill wrote, “I want to be alone. I don’t want to be accountable to anyone else. I want to be entirely focused on this work that I think is so important.”

Desjardins, in turn, told the male member of their threesome, Hill’s hubby Heslep, that she is struggling to get over Hill, who was still paying her for ‘fundraising consulting’ last month, according to FEC records.

“I am still in love with her,” Desjardins wrote Heslep. “It rips my heart out every time I have to see her or have someone say something nice about her”.

Desjardins also told Heslep in a text in June, “I’m still a mess over you fuckers. I didn’t realize how much being the dirty little secret bothered me.”

She also took some rare personal responsibility for an adult, self-proclaimed victim.

“It was a dark time and you treated me really poorly but I also stayed which I also have to own,” she wrote. “The relationship was just not healthy.”

Perhaps in part to overcome her despair at being rejected, Desjardins revealed that, after the breakup with Hill and Heslep, she slept with yet another of the congresswoman’s horny aides, during a pleasant weekend getaway at a hotel in Santa Barbara.

Desjardins explained, “He called me hammered and said and I quote, ‘I have an average sized penis and a freakishly long tongue’’ and I was like ‘hmmm could work.’”

Desjardins however refused to be used as a weekend treat by US Rep. Hill anymore, writing, “I am not going to be a toy for you on the weekends. I at least thought you enjoyed that time and that it meant a lot to you. It’s really crushing to find out that it doesn’t.”

US Rep. Hill sent a letter to her constituents admitting to and apologizing for the threesome relationship, because she was in a position of authority financially over Desjardins and added that she is “fully and proactively” cooperating with the Ethics Committee investigation into her suspected affair with her male staffer Kelly.

In her letter to constituents, Hill blamed her husband for her woes.

“I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties.”

Hill also blamed Republicans, “I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain.”

California’s 25th district was a long time Republican district but Katie Hill won election as a Democrat and is now proudly serving and being serviced.

