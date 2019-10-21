Did Gina Hutchinson’s Journal Disclose Motive for Murder? 

As readers know, Frank Report has been undertaking an investigation into the death of Gina Hutchinson. It may be true that she committed suicide – voluntarily, unassisted as the official report states. However, investigators at the time were unaware of Gina’s relationship with Keith Raniere, the despicable child rapist and racketeer at the time of her death. Had they known what we know now about Raniere, they might have investigated the death scene more carefully, and possibly interviewed Raniere and his women – to ascertain if he had a hand in any fashion in her death.

What are the possibilities? As mentioned above, she might have been depressed and simply chose to commit suicide – choosing the beautiful setting on a hill by the side of a pond at a Buddhist monastery she had visited before – including with Keith – who was later reportedly banned from the place because of improper advances he made to women and girls. It is, after all, a monastery.

Raniere might have also – for any number of reasons – sought to persuade Gina to kill herself to fulfill, as he said a higher spiritual purpose – such as he had taught her for years. He was her guru, her mentor. He might have sincerely wanted her out of the way – or then again, he might have just been testing his power – to see if he could actually get someone susceptible to actually do it. A scientific – you might say.

Finally, he might have had her killed. He, after all, told Barbara Bouchey almost seven years later – on camera – that he had people killed for his beliefs and for their [beliefs]. Gina was one of the few early people – who was still in his orbit – and yet was not entirely pleased with him – as her journal shows – a woman who was seriously questioning whether she should reveal anything negative about him – a women who, when a girl of 14, was raped by him.

And now Raniere – in 2002 – was at the height of his opportunity. He had just lured the Bronfman sisters in – heiresses of the Seagram’s Liquor fortune – dumb as rocks and looking for something to dedicate their lives and money to. And believing that Raniere was a Buddha-like guru – a celibate, pure and wise.

And here was a woman – Gina – now in her thirties – inconveniently in his orbit – forthright – outspoken – that could recall the days when he raped her as a child.

Unlike the other women of his inner circle harem – Gina was one who might talk – and the only women he raped who was still around. Could she ruin everything for him? Even accidentally?

It has yet to be proven that Keith had a hand in her death – but points to a suspicion that Keith might have been worried about what she might one day say about him. It is evidence that points to motive – or at least some grounds to think that Raniere would not be displeased if Gina were to decide to kill herself.

Did he have a hand in it? Did he try to persuade her? Was anyone with Gina when she died? We may never know – but there is evidence that he was not truly surprised when he supposedly heard that Gina died – either time he heard the “news.”.

And reports that Gina had seen him – and some of his women – just days and hours before she died can;t be discounted and contradicts what Raniere said – that he had not seen her in months or years.

Now Gina’s sister, Heidi, tells some of the story and points to a fascinating page from her journal. Though this was written several years before Gina died, it suggests that Keith was worried about what Gina might say about him. And for a man like Raniere that might be a motive to have someone killed – for his beliefs – or for theirs.

By Heidi Hutchinson

As most of our readers know, my sister, Gina Rose Hutchinson was found dead of a gunshot wound to her head on October 11, 2002 on the grounds of the KTD Buddhist monastery in Woodstock, NY.

In 1984 at the age of 14, Gina lost her virginity to Keith Alan Raniere who was then 24. It was a statutory rape under the laws of the State of New York — then and now.

Other young virgins Gina’s age —some of her dearest friends — had also been repeatedly raped by Raniere. I don’t believe Gina knew of those until many years later — if ever in some cases.

In fact, another of Keith Raniere’s underage rape victims who wishes to remain anonymous confessed to me in about 2009 that she never told Gina that she, too, was raped by Raniere.

One of the reasons for the girls’ secrecy may have been the social stigma at that time — especially within certain religious cultures — attached to a female’s loss of virginity.

Those days, the Catholic Church wedding ceremony still required the bride to wear white and place a bouquet of white flowers at the feet of the Virgin Mary figure to signify the bride’s sexual purity up to the very night of her wedding.

A temple wedding ceremony for a deflowered Mormon bride (or groom) is still not possible today.

Another reason Gina’s friends may have long kept quiet about being raped by Raniere in their early teen years was that Gina had an on-going relationship with Keith for decades thereafter.

Raniere talked Gina into dropping out of school for him to become her mentor and convinced her that eventually they would marry and start a family together.

Raniere also claimed that Gina was a reincarnated “Bodhisattva” who would achieve enlightenment by following his teachings — that Raniere was pre-ordained or “meant to be” her spiritual as well as secular guide and soulmate — a concept that is not so alien to many traditional Patriarchal religions.

In Mormonism, for example — the religion Gina and I were mostly reared in — every male member holds the holy priesthood while a female church member’s only direct link to God is through her husband’s “power of the priesthood.”

Gina was always a spiritual seeker, fond of Eastern philosophies like Buddhism, especially. In Raniere, for a time, she found a God who had “recognized” her as his consort and set her on her life’s mission to achieve enlightenment.

In late 1989, however, Gina discovered that Raniere had been unfaithful to her for many years prior — that he was fornicating with other girls he mentored, many of whom Gina herself had recruited to become his earliest acolytes or “inner-circle.”

Gina was, of course, devastated but after recovering from her shock and heartbreak she went to work for Raniere’s companies starting with Consumers Buyline (CBI) in its IT department.

I well recall the day in 1990 that Gina arranged for me to meet the smart, plucky Kristin Keefe, a young woman from out of town who was moving into the place Raniere already shared with a female roommate and business partner, Karen Unterreiner, at the now notorious #3 Flintlock Lane in Clifton Park, NY near Albany.

That day, Keefe lectured me that Gina’s heartache over Raniere’s broken promises was unwarranted because, Keefe explained, “Gina doesn’t own Keith’s dick.”

Now, that was something I agreed with — contrary to Raniere’s apparent fear that I intended to leave with his dick in hand after what he did to Gina — so long as it might help Gina get over the douchebag Raniere was and is, though I don’t think she ever truly did, unfortunately.

Gina remained besties with Keefe thereafter and continued socializing with and often working for Raniere while searching for a new soulmate to match his broken vow to her. She also went on to a failed Mormon mission and successful college completion.

Beginning in the mid-nineties, Raniere experimented on Gina and, according to Kristin Keefe for one, attempted to mind condition Gina into committing suicide as a way of achieving enlightenment in her next realm as a Buddhist goddess, “Samayatara.”

Keefe’s testament to that fact is, btw, well substantiated by Gina’s journal and other eyewitnesses who have come forward. Raniere used snuff and suicide films and pictures along with street theatre or gaslighting techniques to brainwash Gina into suicide — although in the end the actual cause of her death may have been murder.

Gina kept journals recording her dreams, thoughts and events periodically for several years.

In one rather prophetic entry, dated July 24, 1998, Gina writes:

“Dreams of Keith: everyone is there writing ‘recommendations’ – or a report for some agency that is checking his background – Karen Pam Kristin etc. … and I have a sheet to fill out and Keith is extremely nervous about what I might say – somehow this report is linked to his goals – money power achievement – I decide that I won’t reveal negative things about him but I choose not to say anything at all – leave it blank so not to perjure myself in the future if I have to state the facts.

It occurs to me that my knowing him has changed my life pretty profoundly.”

