The Gruesome and Grotesque — Marie White’s Artwork Captures the Horror of Nxivm and Keith Raniere

Marie White is an artist who took up painting Nxivm-related subjects after reading the Frank Report. I have never done a showcase of her art before in a post. I think she deserves a wider audience.

She is the second artist I know who has been doing Nxivm-related paintings. The first is well known to our readers. She is the talented MK10ART.

Let us take a look at Marie White’s work. I won’t make much commentary on it other than to say her work is often disturbing – much like Nxivm was. She has captured the dark and destructive spirit of Nxivm and the horror of its leader.

I think some of the facial expressions of the Nxivm leaders and the bloody branding scenes capture the demented nature of this insane cult and the cruel horror that its leader inflicted on women as well as any photograph ever could.

Marie’s art is available for sale in the original oils and acrylics. Should any reader care to make inquiry about obtaining it, email me at frankparlato@gmail.com and I will make arrangements for you to contact the artist.

Keith Raniere

Marie White's Depiction of Raniere

Its All for Science

Marie White's impressive painting of Keith Alan Raniere as 'Queef." Raniere reportedly adopted that name when he sneaked out to swinger's clubs in Rochester New York allegedly in company of a teller blond man. .

From artist Marie White's painting "The Branding Table". "The brighter the light, the more the bugs." --Keith Raniere.

Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere

Marie White's Portrayal of Keith Raniere

Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.

Artist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beauty

A serving of word salad.

Keith Raniere by Marie White

Nosferatu inspired

Nosferatu inspired

Allison Mack

Marie White's portrayal of Allison Mack

Her world is Nxivm

Toni Natalie

Marie White's depiction of Toni Natalie

Clare Bronfman

Marie White's A Glimpse of Clare Bronfman.

Artist Marie White's "Clare Bronfman With a Snake."

Ordered to wear a jock strap because she was acting too much like a man.

Marie White's dark portrait of the otherwise beautiful Clare Bronfman

white clare bronfman legatus

Dr. Brandon Porter

Marie White's portrayal of Brandon porter

Keith with Barbara Bouchey and Nancy Salzman

Barbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of Nxivm

The expressions capture the spirit of their intent and capacity.

Group Scenes

Clare, Emiliano, Cecilia, Lauren, Mack and Parlato

Legatus [l] the enabler of Raniere

Clare on left and Emiliano salute –

Frank Parlato

The Frank Report would turn out to be deadly to NXIVM.

Parlato was also depicted by Marie White.

Lauren Salzman

Marie White's depiction of Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack

The side of Lauren and Allison that they now wish to forget.

Women of Nxivm and DOS

Marie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceived

Marie White's - Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.

Artist Marie Whites' stunning "Wear My Brand My Lovely" with Keith in the background overseeing the masterful brand.

Marie White's painting of a branded slave

Marie White's 'The Branding of a Slave.'

Gina Hutchinson

monastery in background

Kathy Russell

Marie White's painting of Kathy Russell.

Sara Bronfman

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