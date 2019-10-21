The Gruesome and Grotesque — Marie White’s Artwork Captures the Horror of Nxivm and Keith Raniere
Marie White is an artist who took up painting Nxivm-related subjects after reading the Frank Report. I have never done a showcase of her art before in a post. I think she deserves a wider audience.
She is the second artist I know who has been doing Nxivm-related paintings. The first is well known to our readers. She is the talented MK10ART.
Let us take a look at Marie White’s work. I won’t make much commentary on it other than to say her work is often disturbing – much like Nxivm was. She has captured the dark and destructive spirit of Nxivm and the horror of its leader.
I think some of the facial expressions of the Nxivm leaders and the bloody branding scenes capture the demented nature of this insane cult and the cruel horror that its leader inflicted on women as well as any photograph ever could.
Marie’s art is available for sale in the original oils and acrylics. Should any reader care to make inquiry about obtaining it, email me at frankparlato@gmail.com and I will make arrangements for you to contact the artist.
Keith Raniere
Marie White's Depiction of Raniere
Its All for Science
Marie White's impressive painting of Keith Alan Raniere as 'Queef." Raniere reportedly adopted that name when he sneaked out to swinger's clubs in Rochester New York allegedly in company of a teller blond man. .
From artist Marie White's painting "The Branding Table". "The brighter the light, the more the bugs." --Keith Raniere.
Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere
Marie White's Portrayal of Keith Raniere
Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.
Artist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beauty
A serving of word salad.
Keith Raniere by Marie White
Nosferatu inspired
Nosferatu inspired
Allison Mack
Marie White's portrayal of Allison Mack
Her world is Nxivm
Toni Natalie
Marie White's depiction of Toni Natalie
Clare Bronfman
Marie White's A Glimpse of Clare Bronfman.
Artist Marie White's "Clare Bronfman With a Snake."
Ordered to wear a jock strap because she was acting too much like a man.
Marie White's dark portrait of the otherwise beautiful Clare Bronfman
white clare bronfman legatus
Dr. Brandon Porter
Marie White's portrayal of Brandon porter
Keith with Barbara Bouchey and Nancy Salzman
Barbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of Nxivm
The expressions capture the spirit of their intent and capacity.
Group Scenes
Clare, Emiliano, Cecilia, Lauren, Mack and Parlato
Legatus [l] the enabler of Raniere
Clare on left and Emiliano salute –
Frank Parlato
The Frank Report would turn out to be deadly to NXIVM.
Parlato was also depicted by Marie White.
Lauren Salzman
Marie White's depiction of Lauren Salzman
Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack
The side of Lauren and Allison that they now wish to forget.
Women of Nxivm and DOS
Marie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceived
Marie White's - Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.
Artist Marie Whites' stunning "Wear My Brand My Lovely" with Keith in the background overseeing the masterful brand.
Marie White's painting of a branded slave
Marie White's 'The Branding of a Slave.'
Gina Hutchinson
monastery in background
Kathy Russell
Marie White's painting of Kathy Russell.
Sara Bronfman
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