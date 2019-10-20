Did Allison Mack Groom Her Slave Nicole for Sex Trafficking? — And What About the Eight Year Old Girl?

By Shadow State

In the business of sex trafficking, experts have a very loose definition of what constitutes “grooming.”

Permit me to cite some definitions:

What is grooming and how does it work?

“Grooming is a process used by people with a sexual interest in children (or adult women as the case may be) to prepare a child for sexual abuse. It is often very carefully planned and it can take place over weeks, months or even years.”

https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk/parents/articles/what-is-sexual-grooming/

The process of “grooming” can take a long time

“Here’s what you need to know about grooming.

1. Anyone can be a victim.

No one is immune to grooming, though some are more susceptible than others — including minors, “because of their naivete.”

https://www.allure.com/story/what-is-sexual-grooming-abuse

2. It often starts with friendship.

Groomers don’t jump right into abuse, which is often sexual; they begin with building a friendship.

3. Perpetrators use favors and promises to build trust.

Initial friendliness typically encourages the victim to let down their guard and think of the perpetrator as a mentor, benefactor, romantic interest, or friend.

4. Grooming can be difficult to distinguish from romance.

The slow process of building trust and establishing secrecy as normal can make it hard for both victims and victims’ acquaintances to recognize grooming for what it is.

https://www.allure.com/story/what-is-sexual-grooming-abuse

What is grooming?

Grooming is when someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them.

Children and young people who are groomed can be sexually abused, exploited or trafficked.

https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-is-child-abuse/types-of-abuse/grooming/

Was Allison Mack Grooming Nicole?

From reading the story of Nicole, who was a DOS slave of Allison Mack’s, it is clear to me that Mack was grooming this young woman for sex with Raniere.

She was using her bogus acting school “The Source” to recruit and groom young women for sex with Raniere. Nicole was one such unlucky target.

SEX TRAFFICKING DOES NOT NEED THE EXCHANGE OF MONEY

“Sex trafficking involves some form of forced or coerced sexual exploitation that is not limited to prostitution, and has become a significant and growing problem in both the United States and the larger global community. The costs to society include the degradation of human and women’s rights, ”

”It is important to note that sex trafficking and prostitution are not synonymous and that prostitution is simply one type of work performed by victims of sex trafficking. Sex trafficking is an umbrella term that may include commercial sex work such as prostitution, but also pornography, exotic dancing, stripping, live sex shows, mail-order brides, military prostitution, and sexual tourism. Although victims of sex trafficking can be of any age and of either sex, the majority are women and adolescent girls. Although many nations have outlawed the trafficking of females.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3651545/

In other words, Raniere did not have to pay money to either Nicole or Allison Mack for there to have been sex trafficking. Mack did not have to pay money to Nicole,

In my opinion, Allison Mack is a sex trafficker as well as a pimp – under the current definitions of sex trafficking.

And Mack’s reported bizarre behavior with an eight year old, girl gymnast in Clifton Park is suspicious. It looks like she might have been grooming that girl for eventual sex with Raniere or Mack herself.

“Transcript of interview with neighbor who claims Allison Mack molested 8 year old girl”

Let’s review the interview one more time shall we:

Frank Parlato: Allison was trying to interview an 8 or 9 year old girl who was trying to be a gymnast?

Allison Mack’s Neighbor: Yes. She even told me I should get into doing a blog. That’s what she was doing with the girl – a video blog.

FP: Allison?

Neighbor: Yeah.

F: And she wanted to video tape this girl?

N: Yeah. She was video taping the girl…. The girl was doing these little gymnast things.

F: Did you think it was suspicious at all?

N: It was creepy. Very creepy.

F: That is very creepy because you know Keith Raniere had a predilection for little girls.

N: I saw her feel the 8 year old up.

F: Whoa!… Could you say that again? You saw her feel the 8 year girl old up?

N: Yes.

F: Where were you?

N: We were up off of Independence [a street near where Raniere and Mack lived]. She was up on [a certain private area in the area] and they were sitting there and I was walking [with my dog] and we were coming back and I was wondering what she was doing. I did not know who she was at the time. I did not know who she was until November and then I was like, ‘Oh that’s who that girl is.’ But they were sitting there and I just said “Hi” and … I went up to to be nice to them . We started talking and she was trying to quick-end the conversation so she could get back to what she was doing.

F: With this 8 year old?

N: Yeah, And at one point, she was next to the 8 year old and she turned around and went like that up the girl’s chest. [the neighbor mimic Allison feeling the girl’s chest].

F: Allison?

N: Allison did that, yeah.

F: Maybe she’s a perv too.

N: Yeah, she is obviously.

F: Could you have been mistaken? Could it have been a push or friendly playful thing?

N: It didn’t look like that

F: Why didn’t you call the police?

[He explained how he had a bad experience once before on an unrelated matter involving adults when he called the police to report a crime and the police were not friendly and almost tried to turn it around on him. I certainly could not argue too hard against this, since this is especially true for whistle-blowers against NXIVM- they are usually the ones who got into trouble in the Albany area.]

