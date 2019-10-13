Toni Natalie Says In Her Book That She and Raniere Had Phenomenal Sex; Told Others He Was a Slug in Bed and She Had to Suck His Nipples While He Played the Woman

In her book, The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM, Toni Natalie describes Keith Raniere’s exceptional lovemaking skills:

She writes, “When you had a conversation with Keith, you felt like he was focusing 100 percent of his attention on you and only you. It was the same thing when you kissed him. You were the every and the all, the alpha and the omega. His lovemaking skills, too, were exceptional. He was giving and generous, but also fully in command. Five minutes after climax, most men are ready for bed; five minutes after climax, Keith was ready for more. His demonic ability to regenerate his carnal energy, to rise again and again to the occasion, was astonishing…

“I had not had sex of any kind for almost three years—and even then, my partner had been, at best, uninterested. Going from Rusty to Keith was like upgrading from a paper plane to a Concorde.”

This does not comport with what Toni told me and several others over the years about Keith’s lovemaking skills.

Heidi told Frank Report, “Toni Natalie told me in 2010, on the record, that Keith was a ‘lazy slug’ who’d ‘lay back with his hands tucked behind his head’ and she’d ‘have to lick and pinch and suckle on his nipples like he wanted to be the woman’ and have Toni ‘rape and seduce him’ – though he sometimes dozed off.

“Toni told me how ‘annoying’ that was and said she now knew [in 2010] why he was spent and ‘couldn’t get it up without all that fat boy titty play was because he was raping little girls like Rhiannon and teen groupies playing video games all night in the Consumers’ Buyline warehouse.’”

This is certainly a lot different than Toni’s description in her book about his exceptional skills.

I called Joe O’Hara and asked if he remembered Toni’s description of Keith’s lovemaking abilities.

Joe said, “Toni told me that the only way Keith could get hard is if she sucked on his nipples. and that he was a lousy lover.”

What Toni Told Me

My personal recollection is that Toni told me – she volunteered it – that Keith required her to fondle and suckle his nipples when they had sex. I don’t recall if she ever said he was a good lover or a bad one.

Toni once showed me a nude picture of Keith with an erect penis, which she had held as collateral on him for years. She also had nude pics of Keith with Pamela Cafritz which she said she stole from Pam. [Her theft was justified, she said, because Keith was trying to ruin her.]

I have since wondered who took the photographs of Pam and Keith having sex and suspect Toni may not have stolen those pictures, but was part of a threesome and took them herself.

Heidi said, “Later I will do a post on how Toni snared those naked pictures of Pam and Keith during their ménage a trois and reveal where those collateral ideas just might have originated.”

But this contradicts Toni’s claim that she never knew about any other women Raniere had sex with while he was with her.

Toni claimed she and Keith broke up when she started having an affair with Scott Foley, a married man, 12 years her junior. Toni says she knew nothing about Keith’s polyamory when she began her romance with Scott, who was her employee. [Toni justified her affair with Scott because she said Keith was mean to her, even repeatedly raping her.]

Toni said that, as Keith was being bad to her, Scott was her knight in shining armor and that Scott was done with his marriage anyway and that her breakup with Keith was Keith’s fault. Scott left his wife and abandoned his daughter to run off with Toni to the Florida Keys.

Keith is also why, she said, she had to abandon her own son.

Toni claimed she sent her son, Michael, back to his father for his own protection against Keith.

I spoke with Michael’s father, Rusty DeCook, who tells a different story.

He said, “Michael, who spent his summers with me and the school year with Toni, asked to leave his mother and live with me at the end of the third-grade summer vacation. He did not like living with Toni and Keith – who both kept him on an extreme, low-calorie diet, which is a cruelty to a growing child. Keith and Toni had no problem with letting Michael go and be raised by me. Toni stayed with Keith after Michael came to live with me. So no, it is not true that Toni sent Michael to me to protect him from Keith.”

The low-calorie diet was so extreme, Rusty said, that when the boy returned from summer vacation, spent with Rusty, the first thing Toni did was not hug the boy but put him on a scale to weigh him.

Rusty also said that Toni punished her son because the child accidentally lost his grip on a little puppy and it fell and died.

She and Keith actually kept the dead puppy in the freezer, Toni told me and others.

Toni told me that was Keith’s idea – and Toni told several people that she stood by as Keith made Michael stare at the dead puppy every day to teach him about the consequences of his actions.

Michael recalls it differently, his father says: that Toni did indeed keep the dead puppy in the freezer – but that Michael does not recall having to stare at the dead puppy – which is arguably child abuse.

[Rusty went so far as to suggest that, if Toni’s story was true, and that had he learned about Keith and Toni forcing his son to stare at a dead puppy every day, there would have never have been a Vanguard for he would have died prematurely and unexpectedly. In defense of Rusty’s anger over the mere possibility that the story could be true, it is true that some parents are quite protective and will sacrifice their own well being any day to protect their children. However, Rusty says he does not believe Toni’s story about forcing Michael to stare at a dead puppy and Michael does not recall it.]

Once Michael got away from Toni and Keith, he never lived again with Toni throughout his childhood and Toni – even years after she broke up with Keith and lived with Scott, her fourth husband, she rarely saw her child.

From the time he was nine years old through his teens years and into his adulthood – even after she returned to Rochester where Michael lived – Toni did not visit her son. Toni says she made this sacrifice to protect her son from Keith.

The advertising for her book tells it like this: “Enter single mother Toni Natalie, Keith’s Patient Zero, the first one indoctrinated into Raniere’s methodology and the first one to escape….. But far from being a victim’s story, in the spirit of Erin Brockovich, Toni’s is a nuanced narrative of a multi-dimensional woman saving herself, and then working tirelessly to help other women do the same for themselves. Today, Toni is happy, reunited with her son, and surrounded by friends and family–it is this perspective that makes her such a unique storyteller.”

Is Toni reunited with her son? She did not see him from the time he was nine until he was in his 20s.

Micheal DeCook, 30, was raised by his father, Rusty DeCook. Toni claims this was done for her son’s own good to protect him from Keith Raniere.

Toni Natalie left Keith Raniere [and left her son] to take up with married man, and father, Scott Foley [above]. Toni reportedly said Scott’s lovemaking skills were phenomenal, compared to Keith. Still, if Toni sent Michael back to his father to protect him from Keith, then why did Toni stay with Keith afterward – up until the time she ran away with Scott?

I contacted one of Toni’s old friends who had not read Toni’s book. When I told her about what it said, she called bullshit on the “Keith was a great lover” bit in Toni’s book.

Her friend told me that Toni used to tell her that “Going from Keith to Scott Foley was like upgrading from a paper plane to a Concorde.”

So she had used the line before.

Toni also told both Heidi, Joe and I, that she never knew about any of Keith’s affairs with other females, underage or otherwise.

Perhaps forgetting what she said to us before, on another occasion, Toni told Heidi and I, at different times, that she knew about Keith having sex with Dawn Morrison [a longtime Raniere harem member] because the local police caught Morrison and Raniere in the act in the woods in Toni’s car.

Karen U. told me that Toni knew she was in a relationship with Keith and that for the first four years of Keith and Toni’s relationship, Toni was the “other woman” and Karen was the public girlfriend. Toni worked hard to take Keith away from Karen, often using deceptive means, she said.

Karen is convinced that Toni knew about Pam, Barbara Jeske, Kristin Keeffe and, of course, herself.

Toni denies she knew anything about other women and told me that, at the time, she thought the other women were merely friends and co-workers and the fact that he often stayed overnight with them, was because he was a night owl and the women and he worked on things together through the night, while Toni slept.

Kristin Keeffe told me that Toni knew that Keith was having sex with at least Pam and that Toni and Pam both used to boast they would have Keith’s babies.

“Toni said she would have a girl and Pam would have a boy, both fathered by Keith,” Keeffe said.

Why Are These Stories Important?

My critics say I should not write any more stories about Toni Natalie and that she deserves a heroine’s honor and that I am picking on her – that all of us have imperfections.

If she is lying, it is not important. The curtain should be closed on her and we should all move on to other, more important stories.

Toni’s detractors say that she really did very little in the battle against Raniere and in fact may have done more harm than good. Her criminally hacking into Nxivm computers caused her and others a lot of grief.

But she volunteered to do that, Nobody forced her to get a password and enter the Nxivm website – she can’t blame Keith for that.

Her critics say she has conflated her story and made herself into a heroine she is not. That she is really a grifter who is shockingly similar to Raniere in her dishonesty.

While I agree that we all have imperfections, Toni has chosen to set a certain narrative down in her book.

Is it truthful?

There are many people who were there at the time who say Toni is not telling a truthful narrative – and that she has hurt others – innocent people – needlessly in her book – by her lies.

Toni argues that every word of her book is the absolute truth and that she spent the last two decades ceaselessly fighting Raniere – at great cost to herself.

She lost her son, she lost her fourth husband, she lost her dog, she lost her brother, and lost her mental and physical health [she has PTSD and Fibromyalgia, she says] – all because of Raniere. She said he has sued her constantly for 20 straight years causing her to go bankrupt and live in near poverty.

Others say she has used the Keith excuse to get on disability, steal her stepfather’s estate, is not disabled, and other than her bankruptcy which ended in 2003, and her own criminal actions in the computer trespassing case, she has not been in legal actions with Raniere from 2003 to 2017 – when Keith got into trouble.

There was a brief civil action over a patent that Keith put in Toni’s name. Toni tried to get Keith [via the Bronfmans] to pay her $1 million for the patent but it did not work out. And then Keith got arrested. So, her critics say, it is not quite right to say she was locked in legal battles with Keith for 20 years.

Who is telling the truth?

This is a classic case of a book being published that is either filled with lies from beginning to end, or the case of a poor but truthful woman – Toni Natalie – who was victimized by Raniere and is now being re-victimized by her detractors.

There is a lot more to come and I assure you I am saving the best for last.

The truth, I promise you, will prevail.

P.S. Toni Natalie has told some sources who have reached out to her that I am ‘a sick man and am writing about her to get clicks to save my dying website.”

It may or may not be provable that I am a sick or well man, but I think I can demonstrate that Frank Report is not dying but growing in readership.

With 5,136,422 views as of October 13th at 11:59 pm, the average views per month are 541,000 views per month – and growing.

The readership is not bad for a small blog that started out as a low cost means to expose a man – Keith Raniere – and his two criminal cohorts – Clare and Sara Bronfman – back at the end of 2015 – for their vicious and perjurious lies about me.’

It became much more.

