Bronfman Links to Epstein and Wexner

By Shivani
You research enough and see how interwoven all of this immense story really is, and Shadowstate knows it.
Politics, both national and international, finances sex-trafficking, drugs, the prison industry, the entertainment industry, the Mega Group, the FBI, business conglomerates, the “war”on drugs, international skirmishes, religious organizations, influencers and even journalists, propaganda, financed scientists and even Satanic ritualistic who wear the best suits, ties and designer shoes to their significant day jobs.
Lots and lots of accidental deaths, “suicides” and murders.
Tons of digging even to get the news of international conferences having been convened to decide all of our worldly matters for us, without publicity or consultation, as “the elite conceal the business of the elite,” as well as their private affairs.
An estimated $29 million spent by Epstein, in a huge rush to destroy not only the tunnel system which apparently was accessible underneath his temple, on April 3, 2018.
I have seen listed notes about some of these tunnel rooms, which seem to have been written by someone who was present for the burial of the tunnels, which was a very big project. This undertaking was followed by two very substantial fires on his Little Saint James Island, noted in the press and certainly reported by Virgin Island residents.
But one has to really shop around for the info, even though it’s out there.
The first fire was reported by World Press, among others, April 12, 2018. The second fire, as was reported by a local island source, the Clover Chronicle, was on January 5, 2019. So, nine months apart.
There are a few pictures from the little article which were just cited above. The second huge fire was seen after residents who live nearby reported hearing a very loud explosion. Also, we have seen pictures posted right here of Epstein’s cement mixing truck and palettes close by.
The pressure was on, eh?
Plus, there are two links between Epstein/Wexner and the Bronfman’s (Edgar) – with one being an older Seagram’s deal which Epstein “fixed” back before he got permanently excused from Bear Sterns. Still researching that one, as it has ties to zinc and lead in a big, big way, not my kinda subjects.
The other more heavy-duty link is when Edgar Bronfman and Leslie Wexner founded the pro-Israeli billionaire endowment and influencer/lobbyist, etc., etc., group called the Mega Group in 1991, the same year that Robert Maxwell met his end off of the Canary Islands.
And I’ve found out that Robert Maxwell knew Epstein as a business colleague before Ghislaine, his daughter, ever met Epstein.
Of course, one must not ignore that both Epstein and Nxivm were deeply involved in sex-trafficking and that is their primary and most obvious interconnection. Right, Hill and Billary? It would help if someone like Mr. Hoffenberg would explain how Jeffrey grew his nest egg into enough money to sponsor so much mass-scale criminality.
But I can almost hear him now, singing “Don’t Explain.”
Okay, Shadow?
These people are an organized crime unit. Wexner has ties to the Ohio mafia. The Clinton Foundation merely hides and launders billions of dollars. They are not even a legal tax exempt foundation though they don’t pay taxes says Charles Ortel an expert on charity tax fraud. Funny how no one with legal authority to indict and prosecute seems interested in this fact. They are all in bed with each other….DOJ along with these criminals. It makes me realize that the US government is an organized crime unit…functioning solely to enrich each other’s bank accounts- which are hidden in trusts and foundations….just like JD Rockefellar did.
Shivani,
Sometimes I truly enjoy your articles….
…..This is not one of those times.
AnoyMaker has previously debunked all of your allegations.
You have been following along long enough to have read AnoyMaker’s many articles…..
I can therefore conclude you are only trolling.
There aren’t many female Trolls. You go girl!!!!
Hey lil fella, the only thing anoy faker debunked was his intelligence. Go back to your coloring book and do a better job of staying between the lines
Anonymous,
LOL, thanks for the advice, but I prefer painting by numbers.