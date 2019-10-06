Kristin Kreuk Tried to Dupe the Public About Her Role in Nxivm

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by Bangkok in this post are his own and not necessarily the opinions of the editors of the Frank Report.

By Bangkok

Hi lads and lasses!

Here’s some MORE great photos of the so-called ‘beginner/student’ of NXIVM…

Kreuk tweet twitter

Kristin Kreuk released this statement three days after Keith Alan Raniere was arrested. In it, she implies she was just a beginner student who took Nxivm classes to cure her shyness. She does not mention that she was a high-level coach who recruited others into the dangerous racketeering cult.

1) Did Kreuk’s explanation (that she only did NXIVM to cure shyness) cover the fact that she was asked to attend the Necker Island festivities with other bigwigs? Nope.





Here she is partying with Alex Betancourt [and isn’t that Mark Hildreth?] on Necker Island. Betancourt is one of the most senior NXIVM members in Mexico.

Yet Kreuk was just some unimportant, beginner/student? Yeah right.





=======================

2) Did Kreuk’s explanation (that she only did NXIVM to cure shyness) cover the fact that she was on stage praising Keith Raniere, lending her star power to honor a perverted asshole like Keith? Nope.

Here she is on stage praising Keith and NXIVM:

Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

Kristin Kreuk on stage with Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack,. Note the Keith Raniere banner behind them.

Great photo.

3) Did Kreuk’s explanation (that she only did NXIVM to cure shyness) cover the fact that she helped to create Girls By Design for reasons which we can only speculate about, but which clearly were somehow related to NXIVM — due to the people she created it with? Nope.

Kristin Kreuk speaks to a group of teen girls looking to learn more from her and perchance her mentor.

Kristin Kreuk teaches at Girls By Design retreat.

Great photo.

=======================

Somehow, I don’t think her explanation which ‘implied’ she was a beginner/student (who was only looking to cure shyness) was totally truthful with the public.

I think Frank needs to expose every last morsel of Kreuk’s involvement within NXIVM.

Look fanboys, she went on stage with a fucken banner of Keith behind her — you can’t fucken pretend she was some beginner or low-level person of no importance.

Her sash color was not important. She was still a COACH and not just a student. Deal with it.

She was still important enough to be invited to Necker Island.





Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman at a Necker Island retreat for elite and inner circle members of Nxivm

Kristin Kreuk [c] with Allison Mack [r] and Sara Bronfman [r] at Necker Island.

She was still important enough to go on stage to lend her star power to praising Keith Raniere.





She let herself be a recruitment tool for NXIVM.

Methinks that Frank needs to keep his investigation into Kreuk’s NXIVM activities open —- and to leave no stone unturned in this effort.

As for Hildreth and Grace Park and others from Vancouver, they were not caught trying to MINIMIZE or DENY their coaching level status at NXIVM.

From John Tighe's blog Saratoga In Decline - from the 2011 Nxivm Coaches List. It shows Kreuk is a Coach - a yellow sash - with two stripes. This shows that in 2011, Kreuk had been a coach for some time. For a coach level begins at yellow with no stripes. Kreuk had earned two stripes after becoming a coach - which can only be accomplished by taking many classes, coaching many students and recruiting new students into Nxivm.

From John Tighe’s blog Saratoga In Decline – from the 2011 Nxivm Coaches List. It shows Kreuk is a Coach – a yellow sash – with two stripes. This shows that in 2011, Kreuk had been a coach for some time. For a coach level begins at yellow with no stripes. Kreuk had earned two stripes after becoming a coach – which can only be accomplished by taking many classes, coaching many students and recruiting new students into Nxivm.

Kreuk must be held accountable for her attempt to dupe the public.

If you’re allergic to learning the TRUTH about Kreuk’s level of NXIVM involvement — and you want Frank to end his investigation — then why should Frank bother to investigate ANY person within NXIVM?

Truth is truth. Doesn’t matter who it applies to.

Yup, I just won my argument.