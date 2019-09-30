Prison Report: Keith Raniere Joins With Skinheads

Things have quieted back down at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) after the hullabaloo caused by Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide at its sister prison, the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).
Well, at least things have quieted down for most of the 1,700 prisoners who are currently housed there.
Not so much for Federal Prisoner 57005-177 AKA Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard NKA The Convicted Sex Trafficking Cult Leader.
*****
More Contraband = More Time in the SHU
Once again, Keith got caught with an “unauthorized electronic device” in his possession. It could have been another cell phone – or an altered MP3 player that allowed him to connect to the internet.
Either way, he got to spend another stint in MDC’s Specialized Housing Unit (SHU).
Given his frequent trips there, there are some prison staff who think that he’s intentionally getting caught with prison contraband so that he can spend as much time as possible in the SHU where he only has to deal with one cellmate and is on lock-down 23 hours per day.
He could, of course, just ask to placed in Protective Custody – which, if granted, would mean that he’d be permanently placed in the SHU.
But prisoners who do that are forever marked as “pussies” or “rats” – and, given that he’s going to be in federal prison for at least the next 12+ years, that’s something he’d want to avoid.
Although no date has been set as of yet, it is expected that Keith will be sentenced sometime in January 2020.
*****
Skinheads to the Rescue
Ever since he was released from his most recent stint in the SHU, Keith has been hanging out with several Skinheads.
Since those guys previously avoided him like the plague, prison officials assume Raniere is paying them off for protection.
That’s usually how these things work in prison – especially for someone like Keith who has lots of prisoners who want to kick his ass and absolutely no ability or inclination to defend himself.
What Keith may not realize is that he has now labeled himself as “prey” for the Skinheads in whatever prison he’s eventually assigned to.
So, while Keith may have finally figured out how to survive in prison, his chosen option will be an expensive one.
And, depending on how he acts when he’s around his new buddies, he could easily end up being some Skinhead’s “prison bitch”.
Although those guys might never engage in any homosexual activity when they’re outside prison, that is considered to be acceptable behavior within the confines of prison.
“Gay for the stay” is the short-handed explanation.
*****
Bitching About His Conviction – and Working Hard on His Appeal
Keith has been complaining to anyone who will listen about how “unfair” his trial was – and what a lousy job his legal team did in defending him.
He may be in the process of hiring a new legal team – and has recently had meetings with three different groups of attorneys: two from New York City and one from Chicago.
While this has been going on, one member of his trial team – Teny Geragos – has applied for a job at the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the same office that oversaw his prosecution and conviction.
Last week, the Curcio attorney who was appointed to represent Raniere in this matter informed the court that his research indicated that Geragos’ switching sides would, in fact, create a conflict-of-interest but that the conflict could be waived by Raniere. He also indicated that if Raniere doesn’t waive the conflict with respect to Teny, it would extend to the Brafman & Associates law firm.
So, the “bottom line” is that Keith may end up needing new lawyers to handle his appeal because his lead trial lawyers will no longer be able to do so.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 4th – at which time U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will hear arguments from both sides and make a decision on the matter.
Whoever ends up representing Raniere on his appeal will likely end up making some pretty good money. That’s because, in addition to appealing his conviction, Raniere is also planning to sue a variety of federal, state and local officials.
At least that’s what he’s been telling people.
It is unclear who is paying for his continuing sky-high legal fees but Clare Bronfman and her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, are both said to still be faithful to Raniere. Sara continues to operate a Raniere child experiment center [formerly known as Rainbow Cultural Gardens] in Provence, France. Clare is the current leader of Nxivm – but much of her leadership work must be done covertly because she is under “house arrest” while awaiting sentencing for her conviction on two federal felonies.
*****
More Punishment Has Been Threatened
As previously reported, Keith is not well-liked by the guards at MDC.
As a result, they are constantly writing him up for minor infractions like not getting up on time, failing to flush his toilet, having a messy cell, etc.
These kinds of infractions are usually punished by taking away some of the offending prisoner’s privileges.
So, unless Keith gets his act together – which is highly unlikely – he’ll soon be losing the right to make phone calls (except to his attorneys), the right to have visitors (except his attorneys), and the right to order things from the commissary.
Losing his commissary privileges would mean that Keith would have to cut back on his daily intake of candy bars.
*****
Finally, Some Glasses That Work!
Regular readers of Frank Report know that Keith has been forced to wear prison glasses that don’t fit and that have the wrong prescription ever since his own glasses mysteriously disappeared last year.
Throughout this time, he’s been walking into things, complaining about headaches, and bitching about the poor quality of his eyewear.
Finally, the MDC administrators relented – and allowed him to receive a custom pair of glasses from an outside vendor.
Finally, he could see again – and did not have to squint to see what he was eating or reading.
For the first time in a long time, Keith actually experienced joy.
And you know how he feels about joy.
And then – Warning: the rest of this section may make you cry –
And then, just like that, those brand new, customized, precision glasses just up and mysteriously disappeared less than one week after they arrived.
Even the Skinheads will only offer so much protection – unless, of course, Keith decides to hire a group of them to guard his glasses 24/7.
Viva Executive Success!
The buzz around Cadman Plaza is that all news is not bad news for Vanprisonguard. Rumor has it that if Judge Garaufis ever gets to read Shadowstate’s sentencing recommendation letter (highly unlikely), Judge G. will be convinced that Allison Mack, and not Keith Raniere, was the evil criminal mastermind behind all heinous crimes committed by NXIVM after Mack signed on in 2012. The result will be a relatively light sentence for Vanprisonguard (if his defense team on the appeal has any smarts they will argue that Raniere was a victim of Mack) (after shtupping women like Nancy Salzman and Claire Bronfman in the name of Executive Success, Mack really rocked his world) and Mack being sentenced at the upper range of the federal sentencing guidelines.
If Shadow did indeed write a sentencing recommendation letter it will be interesting (to me at least) to see if said letter becomes part of the case file* and if it does become part of the case file, whether it is accessible by the public.** Shadow’s expository style is rather unique, and if Shadow attached his real name to his “hang her high” sentencing letter, we might be one step closer to identifying Shadow and might be closer to having some insight into the source of Shadow’s (obvious) (and humorous) OBSESSION and INFATUATION with Ms. Mack.
————–
* My opinion, previously stated, is that Shadow’s letter will end up in a redwell with hundreds of letters from (much younger) fanboys begging Judge Garaufis to release Ms. Mack into their custody. Letters recommending sentencing towards the upward range of federal guidelines are usually submitted by the Assistant U.S. Attorneys and are supported by legal precedent. In some cases the victims of a crime or their family will submit a letter seeking maximum sentencing. A letter from a non-party such as Shadowstate, supported as I suspect by links to Wikipedia and pop culture references, might never make it past one of Judge Garaufis’s law clerks.
** There is some interesting case law regarding the confidentiality of sentencing recommendation letters in the Second Circuit, of which the Eastern District of New York is a part. United States v Gotti, 322 F. Supp. 2nd 230 (2004), involved the prosecution of Peter Gotti (brother of the “Dapper Don”, John Gotti). In the Gotti case, the defense team sought to make confidential a sentencing recommendation letter written by the mistress of the defendant, contending that said letter would be embarrassing for the wife and daughter of defendant, each of whom had written their own sentencing recommendation letter. Interestingly, Peter Gotti’s wife wrote a letter seeking a harsh sentence.
https://www.courtlistener.com/opinion/2569215/united-states-v-gotti/
Re: Keith Raniere’s Jewishness
To K.R. Claviger,
I am deeply concerned that the Skin Heads (Aryan Brotherhood) will learn of Mr. Keith Raniere’s Jewish Semitic heritage.
Keith’s parents are both non-practicing Jews as well as Keith.
Keith Raniere may be in danger at MDC if the skinheads were to learn of his Jewish heritage.
I believe the MDC officials should be warned.
I am really glad I found this site. I have been obsessed with this case since it broke but only managed to find the Truthers who ate a cult all in themselves. It’s great to find stories with some fact to them which are just as scary. I watched both Smallville and Battlestar Galactica and I knew about both Grace Park and Kristen Kreuk But I had no idea that the reason Nikki Clyne left an amazing roll was because of NXIVM. So again thanks for keeping us all informed
And Keith is going to have fun in prison. In a place full of the worst of us even there there is a pecking order. And those there for sex crimes are the low rung.
