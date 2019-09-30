Prison Report: Keith Raniere Joins With Skinheads

Things have quieted back down at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) after the hullabaloo caused by Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide at its sister prison, the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

Well, at least things have quieted down for most of the 1,700 prisoners who are currently housed there.

Not so much for Federal Prisoner 57005-177 AKA Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard NKA The Convicted Sex Trafficking Cult Leader.

More Contraband = More Time in the SHU

Once again, Keith got caught with an “unauthorized electronic device” in his possession. It could have been another cell phone – or an altered MP3 player that allowed him to connect to the internet.

Either way, he got to spend another stint in MDC’s Specialized Housing Unit (SHU).

Given his frequent trips there, there are some prison staff who think that he’s intentionally getting caught with prison contraband so that he can spend as much time as possible in the SHU where he only has to deal with one cellmate and is on lock-down 23 hours per day.

He could, of course, just ask to placed in Protective Custody – which, if granted, would mean that he’d be permanently placed in the SHU.

But prisoners who do that are forever marked as “pussies” or “rats” – and, given that he’s going to be in federal prison for at least the next 12+ years, that’s something he’d want to avoid.

Although no date has been set as of yet, it is expected that Keith will be sentenced sometime in January 2020.

Skinheads to the Rescue

Ever since he was released from his most recent stint in the SHU, Keith has been hanging out with several Skinheads.

Since those guys previously avoided him like the plague, prison officials assume Raniere is paying them off for protection.

That’s usually how these things work in prison – especially for someone like Keith who has lots of prisoners who want to kick his ass and absolutely no ability or inclination to defend himself.

What Keith may not realize is that he has now labeled himself as “prey” for the Skinheads in whatever prison he’s eventually assigned to.

So, while Keith may have finally figured out how to survive in prison, his chosen option will be an expensive one.

And, depending on how he acts when he’s around his new buddies, he could easily end up being some Skinhead’s “prison bitch”.

Although those guys might never engage in any homosexual activity when they’re outside prison, that is considered to be acceptable behavior within the confines of prison.

“Gay for the stay” is the short-handed explanation.

Bitching About His Conviction – and Working Hard on His Appeal

Keith has been complaining to anyone who will listen about how “unfair” his trial was – and what a lousy job his legal team did in defending him.

He may be in the process of hiring a new legal team – and has recently had meetings with three different groups of attorneys: two from New York City and one from Chicago.

While this has been going on, one member of his trial team – Teny Geragos – has applied for a job at the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the same office that oversaw his prosecution and conviction.

Last week, the Curcio attorney who was appointed to represent Raniere in this matter informed the court that his research indicated that Geragos’ switching sides would, in fact, create a conflict-of-interest but that the conflict could be waived by Raniere. He also indicated that if Raniere doesn’t waive the conflict with respect to Teny, it would extend to the Brafman & Associates law firm.

So, the “bottom line” is that Keith may end up needing new lawyers to handle his appeal because his lead trial lawyers will no longer be able to do so.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 4th – at which time U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will hear arguments from both sides and make a decision on the matter.

Whoever ends up representing Raniere on his appeal will likely end up making some pretty good money. That’s because, in addition to appealing his conviction, Raniere is also planning to sue a variety of federal, state and local officials.

At least that’s what he’s been telling people.

It is unclear who is paying for his continuing sky-high legal fees but Clare Bronfman and her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, are both said to still be faithful to Raniere. Sara continues to operate a Raniere child experiment center [formerly known as Rainbow Cultural Gardens] in Provence, France. Clare is the current leader of Nxivm – but much of her leadership work must be done covertly because she is under “house arrest” while awaiting sentencing for her conviction on two federal felonies.

More Punishment Has Been Threatened

As previously reported, Keith is not well-liked by the guards at MDC.

As a result, they are constantly writing him up for minor infractions like not getting up on time, failing to flush his toilet, having a messy cell, etc.

These kinds of infractions are usually punished by taking away some of the offending prisoner’s privileges.

So, unless Keith gets his act together – which is highly unlikely – he’ll soon be losing the right to make phone calls (except to his attorneys), the right to have visitors (except his attorneys), and the right to order things from the commissary.

Losing his commissary privileges would mean that Keith would have to cut back on his daily intake of candy bars.

Finally, Some Glasses That Work!

Regular readers of Frank Report know that Keith has been forced to wear prison glasses that don’t fit and that have the wrong prescription ever since his own glasses mysteriously disappeared last year.

Throughout this time, he’s been walking into things, complaining about headaches, and bitching about the poor quality of his eyewear.

Finally, the MDC administrators relented – and allowed him to receive a custom pair of glasses from an outside vendor.

Finally, he could see again – and did not have to squint to see what he was eating or reading.

For the first time in a long time, Keith actually experienced joy.

And you know how he feels about joy.

And then – Warning: the rest of this section may make you cry –

And then, just like that, those brand new, customized, precision glasses just up and mysteriously disappeared less than one week after they arrived.

Even the Skinheads will only offer so much protection – unless, of course, Keith decides to hire a group of them to guard his glasses 24/7.

Viva Executive Success!

