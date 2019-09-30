It’s Not a Sin to be Thin

This article is in response to Heidi Hutchinson’s recent article Heidi: Another Take on Toni Natalie as a Mom. In her article, Heidi points out that Toni Natalie, who seems to have imposed a serious regime of food restrictions on her son, was not in favor of such strictures for a child – or for that matter an adult.

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By Actaeon

Heidi writes in her post, “I already had bad feelings about the subject of severe caloric restriction for adults and especially children. Despite Toni’s yen for the thin model type body – a desire she seemed to share with Keith – I was very much against too much restriction – perhaps much more so than others who might think the super skinny model look is beautiful”.

This issue of calorie cutting has gotten a lot of attention here, in part I think because of the current “body-positive” cultural trend.

So I delved into it a little. First, I want to be clear that Keith Raniere was a pudgy hypocrite and bullied the women in his harem about losing weight while he enjoyed his ample pizza gut. And the women were fools for listening to him.

That said, obesity is a huge problem in the U.S. According to the CDC, just shy of 40% percent of American adults are obese – not just overweight but obese. Nearly half the U.S. population. Another 30% are overweight. That’s 70% of adults are overweight or obese.

I don’t need to go into the health problems directly linked with being overweight or obese, everybody knows them. Being fat is not okay. It’s not “Body Positive”. It’s unhealthy.

Nonetheless, a lot of attention is paid to the underweight. Those goddamn skinny models. The media and Hollywood spreading that terrible idea that the skinny model look is attractive. What terrible role models!

So how big a problem is being underweight, factually? Again according to the CDC, about 1.7% of the population is underweight.

Let that sink in. For all the hysteria about “negative body images” and the damage done by those awful swimsuit models, less than two percent of the population is actually underweight. And this statistic includes the sick and dying as well – people who are thin because of an underlying health condition.

It’s actually healthy to be thin. It’s not awful to want to look like the statue of a Greek god. It’s not a sin to be thin.

“I was starting to notice the same Nazi concentration camp look trending among Nxivm female recruits” Seriously? Have a look at pictures of the Holocaust and actually compare them to photos of Keith’s harem girls.

Mack’s chipmunk cheeks compared to the living skulls of the death camp survivors.

Nonsense.

That scary “concentration camp” look of models and actresses is actually what a person on the light end of normal looks like; it’s just in a society where nearly half are obese and nearly three quarters are too fat, having a normal BMI looks odd.

The handsome Vanguard on a rare walk alone in Clifton Park. He fairly bounced with joy that he won from others.

Keith Raniere was not exactly skinny – that is because he enjoyed food too much. Photo courtesy Albany Times Union.

India Oxenberg has sideline her career as a model and actress in order to live in Albany near her master Keith Raniere. Her work as a DOS slave however has reached a temporary halt since the exposure of DOS has made it difficult for her to recruit new slaves. But India has vowed to stick by her master even if her future is ruined. Sources say she has become so thin on her 500 calorie per day diet that her bones in places are sticking out of her skin.

India Oxenberg was put on a 500-800 calorie per day diet for a time when she was a slave to Allison Mack.

It appears India Oxenberg gained weight after leaving DOS

India after leaving DOS.

This full figure woman is not acceptable in DOS society. If she were a member she would be required to lose 60-100 pounds.

This full-figure woman was not acceptable for Keith Raniere. If she had been a member of DOS, she would have been required to lose 60-100 pounds.

The right weight?

This was the right weight for women as far as Keith Raniere wasa concerned. Is it really unhealthy or on the light end of healthy?

Allison Mack - pre-DOS.

Allison Mack – pre-DOS.

1Allison Mack

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack give each other a fine hug.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack [during DOS]

A barefoot Allison sings before her often-barefoot master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard - at Vanguard Week.

Allison Mack during DOS after her singing performance before her master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard – at Vanguard Week 2016.

Mack post-DOS - leaving court - after several months of being separated from her lord Raniere.

Mack post-DOS – leaving court – after several months of being separated from her lord Raniere.

As these pictures show, Allison cannot even leave her home - and has to keep one ankle inside the door because of the ankle monitor she must wear at all times.

Three months away from her kingly master Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, on home detention, seems to have gained a few pounds.

Allison Mack retrieves a package from her parent's home in Los Alamitos California where she currently resides under home detention.