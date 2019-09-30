Allison Mack Was Excited About Having ‘Sister Wives’ and ‘Raising Our Babies Together’

This is the next in our series about Allison Mack – at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. Mack was never called to testify after she pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and avoided prosecution. This latest in our series may be more proof that Mack was a victim – a fool for Keith Alan Raniere – and not entirely a perpetrator.

Why is this important?

Because Allison is going to be sentenced – most likely in January 2020 – by the judge who overheard all of the many references to her at trial.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will hand down a sentence – which for Allison could be as little as a suspended sentence – and as much as 40 years [a remarkable discretion over another human being’s life]. Some of our readers, who have followed this story for years, might want to evaluate her role in the criminal enterprise. Some may even want to write a letter to the judge.

In any event, this is the chance for readers to be the judge – of Allison and of Lauren too. There seems little doubt that they did some monstrous things – but how much of it was egged on and encouraged by the monster himself?

You be the judge.

It is Monday, May 20, 2019.

Lauren Salzman is on the witness stand in the trial against Raniere.

A month earlier, Lauren had pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and she had entered into a cooperation agreement in which she agreed to bare all – and testify against the man who had been her mentor and harem master for 20 years.

Lauren was 42. Raniere, who was present in court, was 58.

For more than 15 years, Lauren had been one of his harem members – and waiting for Keith to sire for her a baby. He had promised this but, as we shall see, he was hardly a man of his word.

Not present in the courtroom this day, but much-discussed, was Allison Mack. She too it seems – but more recently – had come to expect Raniere to sire for her a child.

We know from earlier revelations from the FBI that among Allison’s collateral that if she ever were to leave Raniere, she vowed to give him full custody of that child or children. As it turns out, this will not be necessary. Raniere will not be siring any children for years to come –since he is in prison and likely to remain there for several decades – provided he lives that long.

***

Assistant Us Attorney Tanya Hajjar was doing the examination of Lauren on Monday, May 20.

This was her second day of testimony. She had begun on Friday.

Lauren testified that she was a first-line master in DOS.

A … Keith was our master and we were enrolled directly under him. So we were considered slaves under him as our master. And then the second line would be the women that we enrolled who we were their master and they were slaves under us and it went down four lines.

Q And aside from the defendant, who was at the top, was everyone in DOS female?

A Yes.

***

Q Prior to joining DOS, were you aware of the defendant’s sexual relationships with first-line DOS masters?

A Some of them.

Q Who?

A Nicki [Clyne], Loreta [Garza], and Monica [Duran].

[Lauren named the other first-line slaves – Rosa Laura Junco, Camila Fernandez, Daniella Padilla, and Allison Mack]

A: Ali’s from California near Los Angeles. She was a childhood actress, so she grew up in the entertainment industry. Her father was a professional opera singer and her mother was her manager, as I understand, of her career.

***

Q And directing your attention to January or February 2018, did you have a conversation with Nicki Clyne about how she joined DOS?

A Yes.

Q What did she tell you?

A She told me that originally she had this commitment with Keith, and that she thought she was the only one who had that relationship — like she was his slave and he was her master and that was a thing that she thought they were just doing together just them. And then later, she came to learn that there were others that she hadn’t known about.

Q Did she struggle in particular with one other first-line DOS master?

A With Allison. I mean, she struggled coming to learn Keith’s [sexual] relationship with Allison.

Q Did Nicky Clyne get married while you were a member of DOS?

A Yes, to Allison.

Q At the time, who did you believe Nicki Clyne to be in a romantic relationship with?

A Keith.

Q Did you write a letter in support of Nicki Clyne and Allison’s – their marriage?

A I did.

[This was immigration fraud, it seems. And, of course, the old Raniere trick was played on Nicki Clyne. Clyne thought she was the only one in a special relationship with Keith.]

Over the next hour or so, Lauren spoke about DOS at length and how it worked. She explained she was branded at Allison’s house. But Allison was away at the time.

***

Q After you were branded, did you have a conversation with Allison Mack about having joined DOS?

A Yes, I did.

Q What was that discussion?

A Allison was very excited that I joined, and she felt excited to share everything that she had never been able to share that came with DOS.

And her experience with DOS was a little bit different than mine, but what she shared with me is that she never had a [sexual] relationship with Keith until she joined DOS.

So when Daniella [Padilla] enrolled her into DOS, she enrolled her also into a [sexual] relationship with Keith or it happened contemporaneously…. Allison didn’t really understand and I have never discussed with her what my [sexual] relationship with Keith was, so she was very excited and enthusiastic — like, ‘Isn’t this great? Like now not only do you have this master [Raniere] but you have all these new sister wives.’ She was so excited about that.

And I was [thinking] ‘I’ve had sister wives for 20 years…. it’s been something that’s been incredibly difficult for me,’ and …. I didn’t know about some of these relationships, including Allison’s, which I just learned about then. So for me, it wasn’t as exciting as it was for her.

But … I didn’t share that with her because I didn’t want her to not be enthusiastic or feel happy about her experience and I didn’t want her to feel like she couldn’t share things with me. But for me, it was really hard.

Q Did [Allison] mention children in this conversation?

A I’m not sure if it was this conversation or after, but she was like, ‘yeah, we’re going to raise our babies together and we’re going to do all these things.’ And I came to learn that she believed she was having children with Keith.

Daniella [Padilla] also now is believing she was having children with Keith and for me, this was just a lot to learn.

[Since Lauren had been promised she would have Keith’s child.]

***

A … I went to Keith and [asked] ‘You’re having babies with Allison and Daniella?’ and he said ‘No, not

necessarily,’ … he acted like he didn’t know really quite where they got that idea.

… I had a subsequent conversation with Daniella where Daniella was describing that she and Keith had discussed how they were going go about doing this…. Daniella was going go to Marianna [Fernandez – one of Keith’s harem members who he lived with] and ask Marianna for permission for Keith to be the [sperm] donor… to make it like [to lie] to Marianna that it wasn’t a relationship, that he was just going to be the donor.

So then I went back to Keith and [said] ‘We have to ask Marianna for her permission to have kids, to have you be the donor?’

And so then he acknowledged that he had had that conversation with Daniella which negated [he lied] the first conversation where he said he wasn’t discussing having children with them, and then didn’t seem to understand why it would be a problem for me to ask Marianna …if he could be the donor.

[Yes, so Keith lied again, and again. He first told Lauren that he did not know how Allison and Daniela got the idea that he would sire children for them – and then he admitted it. As part of his constant lying – he wanted them to ask Mariana if he could be the sperm donor. Why? Because he was also lying to Mariana – promising her that she would have a child – and lying to her about not having sex with these other women.]

For those still in Nxivm – such as Nicki Clyne, Mariana Fernandez, Kathy Russell, Clare Bronfman, Loreta Garza, Jimena Garza, Samantha LeBaron and a host of others – He is your Vanguard. Believe in him.

And Viva Executive Success!

