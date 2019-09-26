From Plastic Surgery to Dubious SSI Benefits – Bangkok Blasts Toni Natalie – and It Ain’t Pretty

One of our favorite commenters at Frank Report is Bangkok [AKA The Retard]. And because we believe in free speech and giving everyone their chance to offer an opinion, we are obliged to publish his well written thoughts. Opposing views are welcome.

By Bangkok

Frank Report gives the details about Toni Natalie that no other media outlet would have access to. I totally agree 100% that she’s a rotten apple.

Toni uses everything as an ‘excuse’ to make selfish decisions which benefit her and hurt other people, such as her ex-husband Rusty and her son. She then ‘justifies’ her disgraceful behavior, which is something that selfish people do.

And despite claims that Toni was afraid of Keith, her attempt to play hardball and get $1 million from Keith (for the patent) is proof that she’s not the least bit afraid of him.

She was trying to sucker him and Microsoft into paying a ridiculous fee by playing hardball. That type of behavior indicates a willingness to aggravate Keith, which isn’t something she could do if she was deathly afraid of him.

Also, you made good points about her family situation now.

She selfishly claims to be ‘reunited’ with her son (implying to her readers that she’s a great and loving mom now) but, in reality, she only reunited with her son AFTER he grew up and became independent with a good job, and no longer needed her to support or raise him.

In my opinion, that sounds like a reunion of ‘convenience’ for her, not a loving mother wishing to make up for previous bad deeds…

Plastic Surgery?

Has Toni Natalie had plastic surgery on her face during the last couple of years?

I’m not saying this to be mean. I’d like you to compare some recent courthouse photos (of Toni) to the ABC interview photo from a couple of years ago. I will point out certain things from these photos.

Here are three recent HORRIBLE photos of her face, showing a very weird SKIN TEXTURE which kinda makes it seem like she’s had BAD plastic surgery. IMO she looks horribly old & weird here:

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/toni-natalie-1320×1064.jpg

https://i2.wp.com/artvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/oxenberg-natalie-2-1.jpg?resize=990%2C743&ssl=1

https://da4pli3l5vc0d.cloudfront.net/38/4f/384fb146c4d9e9c6e29716ac77c385e85c5d619b/h=300/?app=portal&sig=51bb5d0af651d7aec4a10085af72a45b1861319cd3f8649845ba7095250d4d73

Okay, now please view the below photo from the ABC interview (I think it was from 2017 but I’m not sure).

https://s.abcnews.com/images/2020/171215_2020_act3_16x9_992.jpg

She looks MUCH younger and better in that ABC photo. That weird ‘skin texture’ didn’t exist (in my opinion) during her ABC interview. She actually looked pretty good IMO.

In the ABC interview from 2017, she actually looks mildly attractive (she looks like a mildly attractive 50-55 year old). Her facial skin isn’t ‘weird’ in that photo. She looks natural and good.

However, in those courthouse photos (from 2019) she looks horrible & old with a ‘weird’ skin texture.

IMO she kinda looks like a 65-70 year old woman in those 2019 photos, even though I realize she’s not 65-70 yet.

I have no idea if she’s had plastic surgery or not. If she did, she sure as heck didn’t get her money’s worth IMO.

***

Has Toni Ever Succeeded at Anything?

I created a poem in honor of Ms. Toni Natalie.

It’s called: A Partridge in a Pear Tree

Lyrics:

When Toni the ‘Comp Queen’ goes to sleep at night, what does she see?

4 failed marriages

3 failed MLM businesses

2 failed restaurants

1 failed parenthood

…and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

Sorry it doesn’t rhyme, it’s the best I could do in 30 seconds.

Maybe someone can point out something that Toni’s actually STUCK WITH and SUCCEEDED at in life, since it kinda looks to me as if everything this woman touches fails miserably or turns to shit, or she simply bails on it fast and moves on to another losing venture.

Has Toni ever stuck with anything or succeeded at anything?

***

Call the IRS?

I hope that you truly follow up with vetting Toni’s possible/alleged dealings with Social Security Disability, including the allegations of her former roommate that you mentioned.

Guess what?

The IRS has a toll free ‘tip line’ (anonymous tip line) for receiving anonymous tips from credible witnesses, such as the former roommate or any other source with knowledge about Ms. Natalie.

The IRS has the option of initiating an audit to verify if any secreted money is coming into play to pay off expenses (or) if any expenses appear to have no source of legit income paying for them.

But it all begins with being tipped off by credible witnesses. Get your ducks in a row first and then present your case to the IRS tip line, anonymously if need be.

Of course, I’m not saying that Toni has done anything improper financially since I don’t know anything about her finances.

I’m only saying that you don’t need a whole team of witnesses and detailed documents just to call the IRS tip line. It’s their job to find the ‘details’ via an audit. As a tipster, you only need good circumstantial evidence to tip them off.

Even if the matter involves issues that aren’t just about taxes, the IRS can alert other federal agencies of anything they uncover during an audit. The possibility of ‘secreted money’ is an issue the IRS investigates, though.

Thus, if that type of thing is going on — then the IRS is a proper agency to tip-off.

If they find other issues which aren’t tax-related, they can report them to other federal agencies.

But the IRS tip line is a good start for anything financial.

***

Dog Poisoning Story?

I believe that Frank is 100% accurate regarding Toni’s dubious claim that her dog was poisoned by Keith.

Why? Cuz Kristin Keeffe has confirmed (for Frank) that she never said any such thing. This means that one of them is likely lying.

In my opinion, the ONLY person with a SERIOUS MOTIVE to lie about that story is Toni Natalie.

Why?

Cuz Kristin Keeffe doesn’t benefit either way regardless of whether the poisoned dog story is true or not. Keeffe has no motive to lie.

Whereas the ‘poisoned dog story’ will likely help Toni to sell more books.

***

PTSD Diagnosis a Fake?

I believe Frank 100% regarding Toni’s alleged claim of suffering from PTSD due to Keith Raniere is fake.

Here’s why…

Toni has spent a good deal of her post-NXIVM life investigating and speaking to others about Keith Raniere, the very SAME person who allegedly inflicted PTSD upon her.

In my opinion, that’s equivalent to a Vietnam Veteran (diagnosed with PTSD due to the war) voluntarily spending the rest of his life traveling to Vietnam and researching all of the former places he fought at while speaking to countless war buddies and telling old war stories as often as possible. LOL.

If the ‘Vietnam War’ is a true source of PTSD for somebody — then the ex-soldier would likely AVOID delving too deep into that topic, not actively seeking it out for the rest of his life.

Why?

Because actively seeking it out would likely trigger PTSD symptoms more often, by forcing him to relive the horrors which he seeks to avoid.

Does Toni’s doctor (who allegedly diagnosed her with PTSD) know that she spends so much time researching the VERY SAME person that allegedly prevents her from working due to PTSD?

LOL.

Toni always seems very relaxed and happy to be talking about Keith.

She talked about the CBI pyramid sham (in the ABC interview) as though it was a great idea.

She doesn’t come across as a PTSD survivor IMO, since she seems to ‘glow’ when talking about Keith. She seems to love it.

She was all smiles at the courthouse and attended every day, even smirking in a couple of photos. In my opinion, that’s not somebody suffering from PTSD due to Keith.

IMO that’s a woman LOVING every minute of the attention she’s getting from Keith and NXIVM.

Plus Toni’s comments to Joe O’Hara (about Heidi allegedly trying to exaggerate her role in NXIVM) is NOT something a PTSD survivor would say.

Why?

Cuz if Keith and NXIVM were a source of PTSD for Toni, then she wouldn’t care one way or the other about Heidi’s importance within the NXIVM takedown story.

The fact that Toni was worried that Heidi might take too much credit for taking down Keith (according to Joe O’Hara) indicates that Toni is obsessed with Keith, NOT in constant fear of him.

***

Who is Her Doctor?

Let me see if I understand this issue (according to Frank Parlato’s reporting).

1) Toni leaves Keith and runs off with a married man.

2) Toni claims that she has PTSD from her years with Keith (and she can’t work because of it) —- cuz the mere thought of Keith is so horrible that it triggers PTSD symptoms.

3) Toni then spends much of her free time researching, talking about, and trying to profit from the VERY SAME GUY who allegedly triggers her PTSD symptoms?

(book deal = profit)

4) Reportedly, her doctor just signs off on all this stuff for years — even though Toni herself seems to spend her free time seeking out topics related to the source of this alleged PTSD?

LOL.

Who is her doctor?

If Frank’s claims are true (about Toni’s PTSD story) then it would appear that Toni is actively triggering her own PTSD quite often.

What a joke. LOL.

Well, I’m pretty sure that a book deal qualifies as SGA (Substantial Gainful Activity) so I’m guessing that she won’t be eligible for living off of taxpayers in the future.

Editor’s Note: It is not known if Toni is on any kind of disability – this is just what she has told numerous people at various times.

