Did Natalie’s Brother Commit Suicide Because of Raniere and Keeffe?

“I had to read it three times before it sunk in.”
ONI NATALIE
THE DOS GENIE WAS OUT OF THE BOTTLE
“On June 5, 2017, Frank Parlato revealed the existence of DOS on the Frank Report. The news sent shock waves through the NXIVM community. Keith hemmed and hawed, denying that he had knowledge of the society at all. It was his most devoted concubines who started it and ran it, and what was he supposed to do about it? Some Nxians believed him. Crucially, many others did not. Within the top-down framework of NXIVM, it was simply not possible that Vanguard could have been unaware of DOS. It was far more likely that the whole sordid affair was his idea.”
*****
“Vice News did a profile of Frank Parlato, where he appears in all his eccentric glory. The DOS genie was out of the bottle.”
TONI NATALIE
Her co-writer on the book, Chet Hardin wrote, “Toni has always said that there were three things that Keith Raniere never anticipated: the Internet, a mother’s love, [Catherine Oxenberg] and Frank Parlato. With his upstate media empire, Frank Parlato achieved more than any single outlet could have in the fight to bring Keith Raniere to justice. It is not hyperbole to say Keith wouldn’t have seen his day in court without the Frank Report.”
But since then, after she wrote kindly of me and I wrote favorably of her, she chose to attack me during the trial of Raniere, and I returned the criticism.
Toni has made it clear repeatedly she does not like me. While always busy promoting her book, she has taken to promoting a website that treats of NXIVM and from time to time features me, but always unfavorably, I am told.
“John communicated sporadically with Keith for years, always trying to negotiate my freedom—as he’d done when I left back in 1999. But this was not a fight among equals. NXIVM had unlimited resources, while ours were tapped out. Keith was surrounded by a coven of brainwashed witches who would fly hither and yon at his command. My brother was desperate, exhausted, financially ruined, and mentally broken. He was taking strong medications to treat angina and hypertension. He was drinking too much. And he was in regular contact with Keith all through the winter. There were emails, phone calls, even a personal visit from Vanguard’s fixer, Kristin Keeffe. The autopsy lists the cause of death as suicide by a lethal combination of metoprolol and diltiazem, John’s heart medications.
“I thought about my brother, so damaged, so empathic, and wondered what fucked-up messages Keith had communicated to him in months days leading up to his death….. How many more lives would Vanguard claim before he was stopped?”
This sounds horrifying for a woman who says she had to give up her son, went bankrupt for eight years, was in constant litigation for 20 years, and, on top of that, she lost her brother to suicide – because of Raniere.
According to people who knew him, John Natalie was not the type to kill himself. Two sources with knowledge of John’s communications with others told me that John, on occasion, proposed business opportunities to Raniere, which Raniere declined. This is not likely the act of someone determined to protect his sister from a monster.
While Natalie said John was in email communications with Raniere shortly before his death – which was proof of Raniere’s gaslighting influence, Bouchey said that she reviewed the email account of John Natalie and did not find any recent communications with Raniere or Keeffe.
Did John Die of a Heart Condition?
One of the Natalie family friends told me that everyone knew John died of a heart attack. While failing to state the cause of death, his obituary reads, “Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association”.
Why would the family suggest contributions be made to the American Heart Association if John committed suicide? Wouldn’t it have been better to seek donations to suicide prevention or mental health?
I spoke with John’s girlfriend of 20 years – Lisa LoPresti – who was with John the day he died. I asked her if John committed suicide?
Lisa said, “Absolutely not. He didn’t commit suicide. I have his autopsy report. He died of Afib.”
[Afib stands for atrial fibrillation. It is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.]
Lisa continued, “He called his doctor when he didn’t feel good that morning. He died in the evening.”
Toni says he killed himself.
“It’s absolutely not true,” Lisa said. “John didn’t want to die. He thought he could ride it out. He was basically having a heart attack the whole day.”
Why did Toni say it was suicide?
Lisa seemed angry when she said, “John didn’t talk to his sister in over two years. She doesn’t know what happened.”
Natalie closes her book with a mention of John’s death. She writes, “After my brother died in 2009…. I got a tattoo of a favorite expression of John’s, a spin on Aeschylus. I think of that quote, and of my brother, as I leave the courtroom for the last time: ‘In war, truth is the first casualty… but not this time.’”
Sentencing Statements
“Both my mother and father died weeks apart, thinking you were going to be putting me in jail. My brother John, you remember him don’t you? He fought very hard to stop you. He was right, you are the boogeyman.”
A month earlier, on Sept. 30, 2020, at the sentencing of Clare Bronfman, Natalie was more explicit.
She said, “my brother, a brother who I lost on March 12, 2009, to an apparent suicide, according to the autopsy, my brother was in communications with Keith, as explained to me in heart-wrenching detail. John was desperate to stop the ongoing litigation that was destroying our family, pulling us apart. I don’t believe my brother woke up that day and decided to take his own life. I believe people who die, deal with this type of relentless pursuit, do things to ease the pain, you drink, you take drugs, you over medicate, you stop caring for yourself as you should.”
Here, Natalie presents a kind of hybrid – John did not commit suicide – for that requires intent – but the autopsy report lists him as a suicide.
This is something his girlfriend disputes.
Glazer Provides Evidence
Glazer however forwarded to me something Natalie likely forwarded to him — a “cut and paste” of a portion of her brother’s autopsy that purportedly states John committed suicide.
Name: John A Natalie Date of Birth: 11/11/1952
Manner of Death: Suicide Age: 56 Years
Cause of Death: Combined effects of metoprolol and diltiazem
Add Comment