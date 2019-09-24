Was Toni Natalie Lying About Her Role as Single Mother?

and thatBy Someone Who Knows Toni

Toni F. Natalie, 61 years old.

Also known as Toni Natalie Decook, Toni F. Foley, Toni T Decooknatalie, Toni F Nataliedecook, Toni F

Foleynatalie, Toni Forley, Toni Natalie, Tony T. Natalie

Why would someone need so many names? – you can decide.

Toni Natalie filled for bankruptcy on 10/27/1999, and her bankruptcy was discharged on 1/7/2003.

How many have heard the “Keith Raniere dragged me through eight years of bankruptcy hell” story?

My math says that is three years, two months plus a few days. No one is that bad at math, not even Raniere.

Toni Natalie Is Patient Zero?

Toni refers to herself as “Patient Zero” in her book The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm.

WTF does that even mean – “Patient Zero”?

I think there were a lot of people that Raniere and Nancy Salzman experimented on long before Natalie came around.

Karen U. and Pam C. knew and slept with Raniere long before Toni came into his life. Does she think he didn’t use his mind-bending ways on them before she slipped between his sheets?

Barbara Bouchey (was a client of Salzman), Nancy ex-husband’s wife, Nancy’s daughters (one we know was Keith Raniere’s lover later on in NXIVM) all knew Nancy Salzman long before Toni ever met Salzman.

Is Toni now claiming Salzman had nothing to do with how they thought and saw the world?

Where does Toni come off saying she was Patient Zero? It’s all fabrication and stretching her facts to make her look like she was Raninere’s first victim.

Such bullshit. She and Chet Hardin [Toni’s co-writer on her book] should be ashamed to even write such crap and blend fiction and facts.

Toni sent her son to live with his father long before she skipped town with the much younger stud Scott Foley.

She sent her son away while she was still playing “between the sheets” with Raniere.

Michael, her adopted son, was in the way of Toni’s lifestyle – but now Toni claims she feared for Michael.

If she was so afraid, why didn’t take him with her when she bailed on Raniere?

The good news is what was inconvenient for Toni ended up being good for her son. He was raised by his father who had nothing to do with Raniere and the cult and Toni’s grifter ways.

Suffering Still From PTSD – Does Toni Collect SSI?

There is no way Toni Natalie can still be suffering from PTSD from her time with Keith Raniere.

How could anyone make such a claim? Toni would not have been able to have gone to every court hearing – and spent six weeks in the same courtroom with Raniere during his trial – while suffering from PTSD. Her symptoms would have made it impossible for her to be able to stay in the courtroom.

I witnessed people who could not sit in the courtroom due to their PTSD issues from the NXIVM cult. Some could not be in the same courtroom for more than an hour, some not more than a couple, some not more than 1/2 of a day.

Toni Natalie was there for every single hearing and every day of the trial with no signs of any PTSD issues.

This is not a woman who is suffering from PTSD. Natalie is a good actor, better than Allision Mack for sure, and a con artist sucking off the system.

After Natalie kicked her boy-toy, Scott Foley, out of their house, he paid all their bills because she guilt-tripped him for the suffering she was going through because he had an affair. She didn’t divorce him until just before she signed her book deal. What a coincidence.

Natalie then went through every dime she inherited from her parents after they died.

[Editor’s Note: There are sources who say Toni has not actually blown through her inheritance and has it secreted away – in possible contravention of SSI rules. We have not verified these claims but one source who lived with Toni for a time said that the rent on her home is almost the same as her entire SSI check, that she lives off of her hidden money from her late parents, and works “under the table.” None of this has been vetted – but we hope to do so soon since Toni is now a public figure who has gone after other people [some who did much to help her]. She should be easily able to withstand scrutiny.]

Toni never wanted to work at a real job – at least not the kind of real jobs that are available to high school dropouts like her. But Scott was gone, her parents had passed on, and she needed money to maintain the lifestyle hse had become accustomed to over the years.

So, after almost 20 years after leaving Keith Raniere, Toni Natalie convinced her life-long doctor that she is suffering from severe PTSD – and that he needs to declare her as “disabled”. Now, she lives off taxpayers and draws on the SSI system.

[Even if she had money secreted away, that might not stop Toni from claiming she had none and getting on the SSI gravy train. We are not making this accusation, merely raising questions.]

Final Word on Her Being a Great Mother

We all now know Toni Natalie is willing to tell a bald-faced lie about being a single mom.

It would appear the truth is the other way around. Toni’s ex, Rusty DeCook, was the single dad most of the time their boy was growing up.

Toni was too busy having her wild romps in the sack with Raniere and living the high life while bringing in millions a month in Consumers Buyline revenues to take care of her son.

Before her sheets were even cold from Raniere, Toni had an affair with the much younger, married man, Scott Foley.

Not only did she move farther away from her son, she ran off to Florida with Scott who also abandoned his children in Albany NY. Scott Foley’s kids lost their dad to “the other women” and they didn’t even get to spend weekends with their dad.

Toni Natalie is a homewrecker.

The question to ask?

What else is Toni Natalie willing to bend the truth or boldly lie about to make her book and her life with – and after – Keith Raniere a sensational story?

It appears anything.

She lied about her own child and was willing to drag a father away from his own children for her own selfish reasons – which is about as low as one can get.

***

A Poem by Bangkok

And now as a special treat, a poem by Bangkok [AKA Retard] about Toni Natalie.

I created a poem in honor of Ms. Toni Natalie.

It’s called: A Partridge in a Pear Tree

Lyrics:

When Toni the ‘Comp Queen’ goes to sleep at night, what does she see?

4 failed marriages

3 failed MLM businesses

2 failed restaurants

1 failed parenthood

…and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

Sorry it doesn’t rhyme, it’s the best I could do in 30 seconds.

Maybe ‘Nutjob’ can point out something that Toni’s actually STUCK WITH and SUCCEEDED at in life, since it kinda looks to me as if everything this woman touches fails miserably or turns to shit, or she simply bails on it fast and moves on to another losing venture.

I challenge Nutjob to respond. Has Toni ever stuck with anything or succeeded at anything?

