It’s Not Over Yet: Revisiting the Jusse Smollett Alleged Hoax or Hate Crime

Editor’s Note: A PR firm representing actor Jussie Smollett issued a press release stating that “every iota” of the actor’s story about being attacked by Trump supporters is true despite the city of Chicago insisting otherwise.

Smollett alleged he was attacked this January by two assailants donning Make America Great Again caps that targeted him because he is gay and black.

“This is MAGA country!” Smollett said the men said as they poured bleach on him and tied a rope around his neck.

“Every iota of information … Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated,” the PR statement said in part, but failed to state what evidence allegedly backs Smollett’s claim that masked Trump supporters, using racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck.

Chicago Police launched an investigation into the incident and suspect Smollett paid two men to attack him. Chicago authorities cited GPS evidence, canceled checks, and video recordings as evidence that proves the crime was a hoax.

According to police and prosecutors, the two men, Nigerian nationals, [not Trump supporters] worked with Smollett on the set of Empire, which filmed in Chicago.

Chicago prosecutors initially charged Smollett with 16 felonies related to faking the hate crime, but Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx dropped all charges, calling the criminal pursuit “excessive.”