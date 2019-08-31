It’s Not Over Yet: Revisiting the Jusse Smollett Alleged Hoax or Hate Crime

“This is MAGA country!” – they say.
This is the report filed by the responding officers. Read it as carefully as you can. I will try to “un-redact” the police files as much as possible.
If there is a moral to this story, it is this: “Kids, don’t try this at home.”
Amateur hoaxers like Smollett have “zero” chance against professional cops – as we will see.
A quick spoiler take on the investigation looks like this: detectives canvass the area for footage from multiple security cameras.
They quickly spot the suspects, and reconstruct backwards their itinerary until they catch them getting off a cab.
The cab driver says that he picked them just as they disembarked a black UBER SUV – which he felt was rather odd.
CHAPTER 2: The Police Report
With the benefit of hindsight, it’s hard to imagine a different outcome than Smollett getting caught with his shallow, amateur plot. What could you be thinking, Jussie? I noticed that your address on the file was unredacted.
Look at the rooftop pool: this gave me the first clue. It’s hard to get to the top, in entertainment, but to STAY at the top is much harder.
To go from that moral compass to the point where the Chicago mayor has to call out the sham you were involved in – with Cook County’s State Attorney Kim Foxx – trying to save your neck.
He calls it a “whitewash of justice”.
SAD.
To be called out publicly on your crimes by the President himself. SAD. You brought it all on yourself.
We will now follow, for reference, the later police reports issued by Chicago police, that attempts to sum up the whole investigation. The report was written by Detectives Michael Theis and Michael Vogenthaler, from the Area Central Detective Division.
Here you are introduced to the three main characters, their relationship and the previous incidents with Smollett – a hate letter and a hate phone call.
It becomes clear, here, that Abimbola Osundairo (aka Bola, aka Abel) was supplying drugs to Smollett, and partying with him.
Smollett asked Abel to help him with his fitness training for a video shoot. Later, he asked Abel for help on another matter:
Here’s the text of Smollett asking for Abel’s help.
While many people have posted the drug texts between Abel and Smollett, I’ve seen nobody bring this incredibly open sexual overture from the star to his “friend”. Abel was able to pass on the “invitation”.
But in this text – between the other Nigerian brother, Olabinjo (aka Ola), and another person I could not unveil – we find that Smollett and the “Agency” were always trying to sneak [using their own words] some “gay shit” on them, “like niggas is stupid”.
*** With a With a special prosecutor looking into the mysterious dropping of the case against him and with Smollett now adamantly claiming his original story of being attacked by Trump supporters is 100 percent true – it seems we shall soon find out more about Jusse Smollett and the truth of his assertions.
2 Comments
““This is MAGA country!” Smollett said the men said”
Jussie Smollet is full of crap.
Smollett lives in a Chicago neighborhood of expensive condos and townhouses called “Streetville.”
Streeterille is filled with white liberals who hate Trump and are very tolerant of gays.
Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction, is in Streeterville.
Streeterville is one of the safest neighborhoods in the city of Chicago.
Citywide Hillary Clinton won over 83% of the city vote and Trump only 12%.
CLINTON
83.7%
890,705 votes
TRUMP
12.5%
132,738 votes
In Streeterville the vote was 74% for Clinton and 20% for Trump.
And Chicago just elected Lori Lightfoot, a black lesbian as Mayor.
CHICAGO IS NOT MAGA OUNTRY.
Dan Webb is a respected lawyer in Chicago and the former US Attorney.
He prosecuted 76 corrupt judges, cops and lawyers in the Operation Greylord case.
Webb also prosecuted Admiral John Poindexter in the Iran-Contra scandal.
Politically Webb is a Republican who is closely associated with former Governor James Thompson, a moderate Republican.
Daniel K. Webb (born 1945) is an American lawyer and public official. He is the co-executive chairman of the international law firm of Winston & Strawn.
He is a former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and previously served as the Special Counsel in the Iran-Contra affair. As the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, he was the top federal law enforcement official for the city of Chicago on behalf of the United States Department of Justice.[1] As U.S. Attorney, Webb led Operation Greylord and successfully prosecuted 76 corrupt judges, police officers, court clerks, and lawyers.
Alongside Rudy Giuliani, current attorney to President Trump and former Mayor of New York City and United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Webb co-founded the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). To date, OCDETF, which comprises 2,500 law enforcement agents from eleven federal agencies including the FBI, DEA, ATF, ICE, IRS, U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has conducted operations that have led to 44,000 drug-related convictions and the seizure of over $3 billion in cash and property assets
