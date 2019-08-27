Ghislaine Maxwell Is/Was a Master Spy; Allison Mack, Just a Fool

The following is a guest view. The opinions expressed in it do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of the Frank Report.

By 007-24-6

The article by Shadow State entitled Evil Woman: Allison Mack Would Have Been as Cruel and Heartless as Ghislaine Maxwell Had She Not Been Arrested has a lot wrong with it.

It’s apples:oranges, to compare Mack to Maxwell.

1. Maxwell comes from a highly-connected, super rich family, with global connections at the highest levels in the social strata. Mack couldn’t even get near 99% of the people that Maxwell could call on the telephone.

2. Like her father, Maxwell is a Mossad agent. She hasn’t been seen in public since the recent events with Epstein’s arrest. [There was a picture of her in the New York Post purportedly taken of her in Los Angeles this month that Frank Report identified as fraudulent]

Doesn’t that strike anybody as odd, considering that we live in the age of mass surveillance, with security cameras everywhere, facial recognition, automated license plate readers, and all kinds of other privacy-eliminating “tools”?? She hasn’t been spotted at all, by anyone, even though her face is all over the news? She’s obviously getting help from somebody, unless she was considered a ‘loose-end’, killed off, and written off as collateral damage.

3. Epstein’s trafficking ring was a blackmail operation, sanctioned by the Israeli government, and done with the full blessing of the US government. Even with Bronfman money backing him, a nobody like Keith Rainiere couldn’t pull off a sophisticated operation like this was, since neither he, nor the people under him, were all that smart.

4. Mack is a gullible fool of a woman, who was basically manipulated into doing bad things because she thought it would please Raniere. Useful idiot is all Allison Mack was. Maxwell, on the other hand, is highly-educated and skilled (helicopter pilot, submarine pilot, undersea robot controller are just some of the things she knows how to do). Maxwell did what she did to help grow and improve Epstein’s operation. She not only willingly participated, but was instrumental in acquiring victims.

She also used her social connections to bring a lot of marks under the thumb of the operation.

