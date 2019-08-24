Jeffrey Epstein: On the Other Hand – Sometimes a Building Is Much More Than a Building

By Tracy
***
So many theories.
What is truth and what is conjecture?
Little St James Island is indeed a very strange place, perfectly positioned to reach nearby countries by plane in one run.
Imaginations are running wild after the Rusty drone footage.
However, it has been on some truthseekers radar for several years.
What is down them damn tunnels which incidentally have now been filled in?
What nefarious activities have taken place below that temple?
I don’t know!
Was Chandler on the Lolitta Express with Clinton? I thought that had been debunked 2 years ago along with that Pizzagate.
I think we do know a few facts about Epstein and yes two of them are: he was a rancid pedophile and a blackmailer.
The whole island was covered in video cameras and them god damn vents look suspicious along with the sundial.
Epstein is multifaceted and I think there is a grain of truth in the tunnels and rooms were used for experiments. This guy was very interested in science, bad science, genetics, and the human brain, actively involved in evolutionary dynamics pumping megabucks into programmes. So, I would be looking in that direction.
But could it be a drug trafficking operation? The ambulance, what’s that all about? How many questions would be asked taking an ambulance over to his newly acquired St. James he bought in 2016 and loading a ton of drugs on a stretcher. Does this sound far fetched?
By any stretch of the imagination, there seems to be more evidence of activity under the rocks than above.
Incidentally, the large rectangle-shaped structure was seen on google earth a few years back as a tennis court, not a helipad, make of that what you will.
How did he make money? I’m thinking a big drug operation here. I know its not quite as interesting as Satanic blood-drinking elites.
Ghislaine was also known to have a submarine license; what better way to get to the island and stash stuff.
They were a right pair together. Bringing in the money. How many people have just been caught going over there to parties and getting compromised with powder around their nose?
Shooting up or gathering around a bong.
I’m still living in a world that most people are not child rapists, killers, and blood drinkers.
Most are stupid by partying, letting their inhibitions down and getting compromised through drugs and sex but not necessarily underage.
Professionals lured in top players for networking and striking deals, conversations recorded = compromised. Loose lips sink ships.
I do think that the names close to Epstein were part of a child trafficking pedophile ring, yes. But that, remember, is one facet to that man and not forgetting Ghislaine who is the one that acquired the place in the first instance.
Also, the place in Cuba not far from the island by plane able to get there is one flight.
Incidentally, their place there was another operation, they had to apparently flee when Castro died, unstable times.
Ghislaine went back to the property to find no guards and the whole Safe taken out. What was in there? That is just gossip on channels so nothing of fact but who has this information some say QANON the plot just get thicker lol. I’m no Agatha Christie.
Filling in the tunnels and taking the operation to his Zorro range where he wanted to share his sperm with 20 women at a time and have a baby-making factory.
This doesn’t sound so far fetched after all.
So yep! I’m going with drugs and potentially science experiments. Who knows?
Oh, and a debauchery playground.
As I say, multi multi-faceted and it’s disappointing he was snuffed out.
4 Comments
Glad to see some critical questions being asked.
Is there really proof that tunnels were filled in? It looks like Epstein was building himself a little fiefdom and had all sorts of pet projects going on, which the people working for him would rely on to keep their paychecks coming, so an order for concrete would not necessarily be nefarious; I thought to check, and for instance pouring a standard 60′ by 50′ (3,000 sf) helipad 6″ thick in concrete would take about 165 yards, or 335 tons, which delivered in the Caribbean would cost in the ballpark of an order he is reported to have placed.
I checked the Google Earth desktop installed on one of my computers, which allows me to go back in time. In the furthest images back that I can access, 2002, a few years after Epstein bought the island, there was a pad and access road at the site of the strange building, along with some sort of small structure low to the ground that is visible in the old low-resolution images until the building appears about a decade later. That high point would have been a likely spot for navigation beacons, antennas, and fresh water supply system components over the years, so the building might well sit on top of some infrastructure.
Epstein could also have had his own strange but baseless beliefs, or been a prepper or survivalist, which could account for someone of means doing all sorts of curious things that had no real connection to reality or anything going on in the wider world. Howard Hughes, for instance, did have some connections to intelligence agencies due to innovative companies he founded when he was young, but also was just a crazy old man at the end.
“Little St James Island is indeed a very strange place, perfectly positioned to reach nearby countries by plane in one run.”
Little St. James Island doesn’t even have a runway. So much for factual accuracy. Two minutes on Google Earth shows that it’s a small island, just over a tenth of a square mile in area, around 75 acres. There is no runway, let alone one allowing international flights.
Do people here care about the truth at all? Yes, it’s great fun bashing Epstein, the man was a complete asshole. But aren’t the things he actually did sufficient to loathe him? Why make up stuff that obviously isn’t true? Do you think that makes the case against him stronger?
Why do people want to fill their heads with nonsense? Aren’t you concerned that just making stuff up and believing to be as good as true might harm your critical faculties? Or is this some kind of contest to make up the most flamboyant incriminating tale against this man, to spin the most outrageous nonsense and adamantly defend it as gospel truth?
Good catch – facts often seem to be the first casualty of conspiracy theorizing. The island does of course have a helipad, but only other island nations are within range, and possibly Venezuela.
Now in a stretch, it might be said that a major construction project could put a long enough runway for a small plane on the island, or that it is readily accessible to the airport over on St. Thomas – but that’s subject to full Customs and Border Control screening, inconveniently for anyone up to anything nefarious.
A blind man who feels an elephant’s trunk believes he is touching a snake.