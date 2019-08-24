Jeffrey Epstein: Sometimes a Building Is Just a Building

By Actaeon:

***

I see we have gone from the absurd to the ridiculous here.

Keeping an open mind is not an invitation to let your brains leak out.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence; so where is the evidence? Pictures of a blue and white rectangular building, with a gold dome in some of them.

What is more likely, that this is a temple of Satan where young girls are imprisoned or a bit of whimsical architecture?

There’s plenty of whimsical architecture around, vanity projects of millionaires, castles and replicas of Versailles and shit… are these also temples of Satan?

There’s a really big sundial. Wow, that’s suspicious. My neighbors have a sundial in their yard, probably should call the FBI on them. Oh wait, the FBI is certainly in on it!

This idiocy is driven by paranoia. Paranoid fantasies that “They” are out to get us. That “They” have us fooled.

How do you know the earth is round?

How do you know that Apollo 11 landed on the moon?

“They” could be deceiving us! They’re controlling our minds! Wake up, sheeple!

Well, isn’t it at least possible?

Yeah, because anything is POSSIBLE.

I remember Philosophy 101 where the professor challenged us to PROVE that the classroom table is real. We know you can’t absolutely trust your senses, your perception can be fooled. Think dreams, think LSD trips.

Maybe you’re on LSD right now… how would you know? Maybe you’re really an alien computer program, or a brain kept alive in a jar. We’ve all seen the sci-fi movie. How would you know? How could you be SURE?

Yes, it’s a fun intellectual game to play and it taught us something about logic and proof. But at the end of that class, as we filed out of the room, nobody tried to walk through that table.

There’s an old saying, “I’m from Missouri, show me.” It refers to good old American pragmatism. Show me the evidence. Sure Mr. Raniere, you’re the smartest man alive. The rain doesn’t get you wet. So show me. Prove it. Otherwise, mister, I’m calling you a liar.

That’s pragmatism. That’s skepticism. It’s also logic in action.

It’s a good way to live your life. Reduces the chances that some asshole’s going to make a fool of you, sign over the family farm in some flim-flam scheme. It’s good old fashioned American common sense. Whatever happened to that? It’s certainly missing on this site.

Satan worshipers, my rosy pink ass.

Let me ask you: If you were going to build a temple to the Evil One, would you paint it white and baby blue? Wouldn’t, I dunno, black and blood-red be more apropos, more fitting the Dark Lord’s color palette?

The building could be for anything. What kind of idiot finds building a structure on a hilltop suspicious? Dunno, maybe for the spectacular view of the ocean? Those tropical breezes?

What kind of fool immediately jumps to the conclusion that if a structure is built on a hill, it must be so as to leave more room for underground tunnels below? That’s about the stupidest thing I’ve heard. Like, what, if you build on level ground you’ll run out of room down there? Use your brain, idiot.

Believing in this kind of far-fetched speculation is exactly what Rainier’s faithful did.

It’s what Ramtha’s followers do. They believe the nonsense their fellow deluded believe, the most ridiculous bullshit, insisting against all common sense, evidence, and logic, that they possess the Truth.

Rainier’s inner circle, holed up in that Mexican villa, had convinced themselves that “They” were out to get them because “They” feared the Vanguard’s awesome abilities. Most of them likely still believe Raniere was railroaded by an evil government plot.

QAnon is the same breed of paranoid fantasy, and it appalls me that it is being presented on this site as worthy of serious consideration.

Down the rabbit hole, indeed.

