In Defense of Toni Natalie

This is in response to Toni Natalie: Not Who She Says She Is? by Truth Seeker.

I’m all for the truth and I’m all for this stuff coming out about Toni Natalie (part of why I’ve been excited for the book and podcast). But come on, Truth Seeker. You can state facts and even hypothesize about things without blatantly trying to mislead people.

– If you were around at the end of CBI [Consumers’ Buyline] and the aftermath of it, you know Keith Raniere stuck to his story of innocence and he did a great job of making everyone believe he was a victim.

Toni wasn’t involved in high level decisions of CBI and she trusted Keith – as did many others.

Keith said he spent the millions on his legal defense and it was worth it because he never had to admit any wrongdoing. Toni believed him. Many believed him. He was a good liar. Toni fell for his lies. And yes, she fell for his lies so much that she started another business with him. A business that basically bankrupted her.

IMO, what I just typed is a much better way of describing this part of Toni’s life than your way. Your way seems disingenuous because if you really are knowledgeable about this time of Keith’s/Toni’s life, you know this was Keith’s show and Toni was one of his trusting pawns.

A good salesperson and a go-getter, but a blind follower.

– Has anyone ever asked Toni how many nights a week Keith would sleep in her bed? Why would that EVER have come up in conversation? Keith and Toni were presented to everyone as a couple. Heidi just made a comment on this last week and I believe her take over the angle delivered above.

– With ALL the whistleblowing, interviews, and kicking and screaming that Toni has done since she left, you are going to fault her for not going to the media to tell them that Keith had lost money in the commodities market when she knew him? What media outlet would have printed that drivel? How do we know she didn’t spill the juicy beans? Again, the word disingenuous comes to mind.

– As for the patent thing, EVERYONE was happy to see Toni finally screw over her jilted lover. He’d been ruthlessly attacking her for a decade plus. Remember, he sued her into oblivion. He killed her dog. He harassed her continually. He tried to lure her to Mexico to have her raped and murdered. She thinks he murdered her brother. Should she have given him the patent? What exactly was the fraud she should have told AT&T and Microsoft about? Should she have given them the patent instead of trying to sell it to them? In retrospect, sure, she should have taken the $50K.

Disingenuous bullshit when you try to spin this into her being a bad person.

If Toni deserves to be taken down, go for it. But keep the bullshit spin out of it.

