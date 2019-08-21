In Defense of Toni Natalie

By Nutjob
This is in response to Toni Natalie: Not Who She Says She Is? by Truth Seeker.
I’m all for the truth and I’m all for this stuff coming out about Toni Natalie (part of why I’ve been excited for the book and podcast). But come on, Truth Seeker. You can state facts and even hypothesize about things without blatantly trying to mislead people.
– If you were around at the end of CBI [Consumers’ Buyline] and the aftermath of it, you know Keith Raniere stuck to his story of innocence and he did a great job of making everyone believe he was a victim.
Toni wasn’t involved in high level decisions of CBI and she trusted Keith – as did many others.
Keith said he spent the millions on his legal defense and it was worth it because he never had to admit any wrongdoing. Toni believed him. Many believed him. He was a good liar. Toni fell for his lies. And yes, she fell for his lies so much that she started another business with him. A business that basically bankrupted her.
IMO, what I just typed is a much better way of describing this part of Toni’s life than your way. Your way seems disingenuous because if you really are knowledgeable about this time of Keith’s/Toni’s life, you know this was Keith’s show and Toni was one of his trusting pawns.
A good salesperson and a go-getter, but a blind follower.
– Has anyone ever asked Toni how many nights a week Keith would sleep in her bed? Why would that EVER have come up in conversation? Keith and Toni were presented to everyone as a couple. Heidi just made a comment on this last week and I believe her take over the angle delivered above.
– With ALL the whistleblowing, interviews, and kicking and screaming that Toni has done since she left, you are going to fault her for not going to the media to tell them that Keith had lost money in the commodities market when she knew him? What media outlet would have printed that drivel? How do we know she didn’t spill the juicy beans? Again, the word disingenuous comes to mind.
– As for the patent thing, EVERYONE was happy to see Toni finally screw over her jilted lover. He’d been ruthlessly attacking her for a decade plus. Remember, he sued her into oblivion. He killed her dog. He harassed her continually. He tried to lure her to Mexico to have her raped and murdered. She thinks he murdered her brother. Should she have given him the patent? What exactly was the fraud she should have told AT&T and Microsoft about? Should she have given them the patent instead of trying to sell it to them? In retrospect, sure, she should have taken the $50K.
Disingenuous bullshit when you try to spin this into her being a bad person.
If Toni deserves to be taken down, go for it. But keep the bullshit spin out of it.
21 Comments
I don’t think the truth about anyone can be told by any one person.
Nutjob,
I understand why you are defending Toni Natalie. It is noble of you.
I will state the same thing to you that I would state to those that attack Toni Natalie and have no direct connection to her….
…..Not all victims are necessarily innocent pious individuals. No one is perfect. We are all flawed individuals….
Nutjob you are fighting for victim, yes, but is the victim deserving of your efforts?
Good question. Not for me to decide. But I will correct things that need it.
This post smacks of either Toni or Chet writing it.
Bahahahahahaha, what a joke.
Toni’s been the master puppeteer for decades but isn’t handling the shoe on the other foot so well.
This guest view begins with “I’m all for the truth and I’m all for this stuff coming out about Toni Natalie (part of why I’ve been excited for the book and podcast). But come on, Truth Seeker. You can state facts and even hypothesize about things without blatantly trying to mislead people.”
It’s worth pointing out this “Guest View” is an obvious attempt at promoting Toni and Chet Hardin’s book. (“I’m so excited for the book!!! The podcast, everything!!!”). Are you Chet Hardin, creating a psuedo-identity as if your a follower of the blog, when in actuality you’ve been trolling the blog to promote your book? If so you are the one blatantly misleading people.
Most notable in your reply is the omission of a defense to Truth-seekers statement “Instead, she (Toni) called Raniere and offered to sell him the patent back to him for One Million Dollars – believing Clare Bronfman would gladly pay this for him so he could walk into the courtroom and shove ownership up AT&T, Microsoft and the Judge’s you know what.”
Toni’s actions are pretty despicable. While everyone else was fighting the good fight, Toni was trying to get a big payout from Clare. No Erin Brokovich, this characterizes Toni’s personality pretty accurately, and it’s a big F.U. to the real victims. As for the rest Chet Hardin, you continually, blatantly, mislead people with your constant statements of “facts” when you’re simply regurgitating what Toni told you and you have little to no first hand knowledge of events.
I’m commenting on things I have first hand knowledge about. That’s why I don’t comment on many of the roundhouses that are flying Toni’s way.
I haven’t spoken to Toni in over 20 years – so if you do the math, I may not actually be Chet. Although, maybe I’m lying about that (Flowers is nodding), and I’ve been commenting on FR for the last 3+ years in anticipation of this priceless free self-promotion I’d be able to snake by unsuspecting FR readers.
Why would you single me out, “nutcase”, when there are plenty of other posters who are not buying your story either?
I kinda wonder who who you really are….a person who was really connected to NXIVM in some way, someone who is pretending to be connected to NXIVM as an excuse to post here, or maybe even Toni Natale herself?
Flowers,
I kinda wonder who you really are not…..
Not nice
Not trusting
Not friendly
Not accepting
And I kinda wonder why you use the name “Niceguy”…
Also, in this forum full of crazy-ass conspiracies and bullshit, do you really think it is wise to blindly trust and accept everything that is posted here?
You are definitely Chet Hardin. You obviously don’t have first hand knowledge of anything. You are not addressing all the relevant things at the time either. Or you’re mischaracterizing things based on Toni’s revisionist retelling of events that only started a few years ago.
Chet are you really willing to go so low? Have some self respect man.
If you haven’t talked to Toni in 20 years why does your post cover a whole slew of things that happened after 1999? Where did you get that information, the Frank Report? If so why don’t you believe the Frank Report now?
If you were Toni’s friend 20 years ago, and haven’t spoken to her since, what’s your motivation in obsessively trolling the blog regarding any comments about Toni? If you were her friend 20 years ago tell us about your experience at the time? How did you meet Toni, how did you become friends? Keith is in jail and Clare and Nancy about to be. You have nothing to fear. Elaborate and we’ll all reconsider.
Unless you’re Chet Hardin and you’re losing steam, thinking how long can I keep this scam up? Lots of unaddressed issues here Nutjob.
Great balance piece, Nut! All-too-true and there’s so much more to boggle the mind and turn the stomach as the secrets of a perverted madman whose hypnotic powers turned movie stars and heiresses into his personal, branded sex slaves are exposed!
Some say she is the original seductive, spiteful vixen who created the monster and feasted on his prey. Or was Toni Natalie the original “Patient Zero” — an innocent victim who fell prey to Vanguard’s evil ways — the first to come under Keith Raniere & Nancy’s Salzman’s sex slave spell?
Stay tuned as Nutjob, Joe O’Hara and FR’s crack investigators help Toni Natalie and Chet Hardin sell volumes of this thrilling ride through “the mind of a madman!”
(Pssst. Who’s got the money shot?)
Nutjob, I’m not sure why you think your version is more believable than other peoples accounts. I’m not convinced by anything you’ve written. Also, I know from.your past comments that you’re a liar, so I wouldn’t trust your word on anything.
Interesting. Can someone please tell me how Toni’s brother was murdered? And what makes Toni think Keith murdered her brother?
Thank you! I assumed Toni thought it was a staged suicide until Frank’s recent article.
I am waiting for the “give Nancy Salzman a/ka Prefect a Break” post.
It’s not what you say. It’s what you don’t say.
Here you go.
https://frankreport.com/2018/11/05/salzman-friend-nancy-and-lauren-salzman-are-two-of-the-biggest-victims-and-enablers-of-keith-raniere/
I don’t put much credibility in any of these stories written by anonymous story-tellers.
Scott,
Again Nobody puts much credibility in any of your stories……
😉
Hey. Let’s ask Nancy! She will confirm! In fact, she will totally back up the story. No. Wait. We will read (again) the skip over story of The Salzman Empire.
Wait. We no longer go there. The Salzmans are contrite. This would be funny if it didn’t end up with so many narcissistic, low info, victims who sort of derserve their comeuppance.