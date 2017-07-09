2 Reply to anonymous commenters: more on libel and deletions

Anonymous poster “Question for this site” asks:

I heard you are deleting comments from this site. Is it true? I hope not.

I replied

I have yet to delete a single comment from this site.

I will however delete a comment that is clearly libelous or is so clearly fictitious or false that is does not deserve to be published. Any and all posts that appear to be honest will be posted even if no one wants to identify who they are.

In reply an anonymous commenter posted:

… The posts on this site meet the threshold of slander. Provably false facts. You may want a lawsuit from the Bronfman’s but if you publish a provably false fact about the adjudication of the Joe O’Hara lawsuits filed by the Bronfmans you can be held liable and no other stories on this site will be relevant in that evaluation. You can have 100 horrible things that are true about NXIVM and 1 thing that is provably false and the 1 provably false thing will be tried. Consider yourself warned. If parties are posting clarifications about statements it may not be an act to undermine the credibility of this site. It could be quite the reverse.

My reply: I await the lawsuit with anticipation. Discovery and depositions will be telling. And once the door is open, you and I both will see what will be tried and not tried.

Since you are an anonymous commenter, who could be doing the bidding of Mr. Raniere, I can only say if it appropriate “Consider yourself warned.”

As for your statement that “If parties are posting clarifications about statements it may not be an act to undermine the credibility of this site. It could be quite the reverse”, I recognize that as a sincere sounding statement and I assure you that at all times Frank Report is in search of the truth.

If anybody has a clarification or correction. please comment or email me.

Thank you.