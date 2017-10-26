12 Point Mission Statement revealed and dissected

Keith Raniere leads his followers to the edge of the cliff and likely over it.

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard





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Students in Executive Success Programs (ESP) must recite the “Twelve Point Mission Statement” of ESP before each lesson. Like all the ESP course materials, it is covered by the non-disclosure agreement students must sign before beginning training, and to my knowledge it has not been available on the Internet.

But revulsion over the DOS program of blackmail, slavery, and genital branding has resulted in massive defections of ESP students, and the Spanish language version has leaked out in Mexico. So Frank Report is proud to present (the Google translation of the Spanish) “Twelve Point Mission Statement,” annotated with some comments.

1. Success is an interior state of clear and honest awareness of who I am, my value in the world and my responsibility for the reactions I have to all things.

The twisting of meanings begins immediately. The standard definition of “success” is financial prosperity and satisfying personal relationships, which are externally observable, and internal happiness. Here “success” is redefined to be purely internal, and just “awareness” not happiness. So “Executive Success Programs” doesn’t actually promise to improve your prosperity or relationships, or to make you happier. Implied also is that it is your own fault if you react badly to ESP’s failure to improve your prosperity, relationships, or happiness.

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2. There are no ultimate victims; Therefore, I will not choose to be a victim.

The premise is false: the subject of a rape or a murder is a obviously a victim. So using the word “Therefore” is inappropriate. But otherwise this statement is just standard self-help advice.

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3. I am committed to my success. I understand that we must all elevate ourselves – and thus elevate all others – just as everyone else elevates us. This is interdependence.

Being committed to (any definition of) success is also standard self-help advice. But the next sentence is false, because it is not true that all interactions between people are necessarily win-win. The sentence is part of the conditioning that everything ESP does is good for all members, including demands on their income and time.

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4. The success obtained by my own means is successful gained. True success can not be stolen, copied or obtained by chance. I will not appear to be successful by these means or by any other. I will earn my own success.

Students “earn” their success by taking ESP classes, which requires them to pay ESP a lot of money.

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5. Tribute is a form of payment and honor. It is to give honor to those who merit honor. I will use the tribute to praise others beyond my petty dislikes and dislikes. As a result, I will define my being and my true contribution to humanity.

ESP is a hierarchical system, with students at the bottom and Vanguard (Keith Raniere) at the top. Students are conditioned to obey, and even to bow to, higher-ranked members. It is implied (without evidence) that the higher-ranked member merits this.

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6. Successful people do not steal and have no desire or need to steal. I will not steal anything. I will always earn what I need and want. Copying without permission or tribute is not a compliment, it is a robbery. The robbery is to take or receive anything without having earned it; it is always at the expense, however small, of others.

The covert message is that because ESP management is by definition “successful,” they would, of course, not steal from students, so the high price of ESP training is not to be viewed by students as theft. The explicit message that it is robbery to copy without “tribute” is ironic, because essentially everything in the ESP curriculum is copied from other self-help trainings without attribution.

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7. Inner honesty and integrity are the highest human values‚ and the foundation of human psychology. All other values emerge from them. I will never change my inner integrity or honesty for any other value. Never worth it.

This is a very self-centered and narrow value system. It is laying the foundation for rejecting everything outside of ESP teachings.

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8. The methods and information I learn in ESP are for my personal use only. I will not speak of them nor will I give to others knowledge of them outside ESP. Part of being accepted into ESP is to keep all the information confidential. If I violate this commitment, I am breaking a promise and breaching my contract, but more, I am deteriorating my internal and integrated honesty.

If ESP was really about improving humanity, it would spread its message as widely as possible instead of keeping it secret. There is no benefit to the student in keeping it secret. The real reason students are not allowed to tell others what is in the training is that the others would recognize that it is un-original, over-priced, and manipulative. That would cause many students to leave, and make recruiting harder.

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9. Real success is never at the expense of others. As a successful individual, I will never envy someone else’s success. I will rejoice because I understand that the success of others elevates me, even a little, because I am also part of the human team. The updating of human potential by anyone is a tribute to the whole humanity team. If others are successful, I will protect their success against those who envy them. I promise to free myself from all habits that are based on parasitism and envy, and replace them with habits of effort and interdependence.

Since competition in business and personal relations is a reality, success is frequently at the expense of others. In particular, the financial success of ESP is at the expense of its students. Note that buried inside is the covert command for students to protect the successful (ESP management) against those who “envy” it.

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10. I will accept without reservation the success I have gained. I will accept neither more nor less. This is to accept with integrity. I will give unreservedly to those who have earned it. This is to give with integrity. I will accept with integrity as easily as I give with integrity. Not to accept what I am worth, or what I have won, is to devalue myself and, therefore, to devalue all others.

Buried inside is the covert command to “give unreservedly to those who have earned it.” Since students are expected to view ESP as having helped them, they should be happy to pay the high financial price for it.

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11. People control the money, wealth and resources of the world. It is essential for the survival of humanity that these things are in control of successful and ethical people. I promise to ethically control as much money, wealth and resources of the world as possible within my plan of success. I will always support the ethical control of these things.

For ESP to get money, its students must have money, and the more money they have, the easier it is for them to pay the high price of ESP training. So students are encouraged to make money. There is also a covert command to be supportive of the wealth of ESP management.

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12. A world of successful people will undoubtedly be a better world; a world free from hunger, theft, dishonesty, envy and insecurity. People will no longer try to destroy each other, steal from each other, lower each other or rejoice at the loss of another. Success, ethics and integrity go hand in hand. I promise to share and enroll people in ESP and their mission for my own benefit and to make the world a better place to live.

This is the real bottom line: ESP students promise to recruit more ESP students (without of course telling them anything about what is in the training!). Implicit is that ONLY by recruiting everyone into ESP can this utopia be achieved.

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Vanguard is studying a book while resting in bed

El original en español y la traducción de Google de las anotaciones:

1. El exito es un estado interior de concimieento claro y honesto de lo que soy, mi valor en el mundo y mi responsabilidad de las reacciones que tengo ate todas las cosas.

La torsión de significados comienza de inmediato. La definición estándar de “éxito” es prosperidad financiera y relaciones personales satisfactorias, que son observables externamente, y felicidad interna. Aquí el “éxito” se redefine para ser puramente interno, y solo “conciencia”, no felicidad. Por lo tanto, los “Programas de éxito ejecutivo” en realidad no prometen mejorar su prosperidad o sus relaciones, ni hacerle feliz. También implica que es tu culpa si reaccionas mal ante el fracaso de ESP para mejorar tu prosperidad, tus relaciones o tu felicidad.

2. Ultimademente no hay victimas; pro lo tanto, no elegire ser una victima.

La premisa es falsa: el sujeto de una violación o un asesinato es obviamente una víctima. Entonces, usar la palabra “Por lo tanto” es inapropiado. Pero de lo contrario, esta afirmación es solo un consejo estándar de autoayuda.

3. Estoy comprometido con mi exito. Comprendo que todos debemos elevarnos a nosotros mismos — y pro lo tanto elevar a todos los demas — al igual que todos los demas nos elevan. Esto es interdependencia.

Estar comprometido con (cualquier definición de) éxito también es un consejo estándar de autoayuda. Pero la siguiente oración es falsa, porque no es cierto que todas las interacciones entre personas sean necesariamente beneficiosas para todos. La oración es parte del condicionamiento que todo ESP hace bien a todos los miembros, incluidas las demandas sobre sus ingresos y tiempo.

4. El exito obtenido por mis propios medios es exito ganado. El verdadero exito no se puede robar, copiar u obtener por azar. No aparentare ser exitoso por estos medios o por ningun otro. Me ganare mi propio exito.



Los estudiantes “ganan” su éxito tomando clases de ESP, lo que les exige pagar mucho dinero a ESP.

5. El tributo es una forma de pago y honor. Es dar honor a quien honor mereca. Usare el tributo para ensalzar a otros mas alla de mis mezquinos agrados y desagrados. Como resultado, definere mi ser y mi verdadera aportacion a la humanidad.



ESP es un sistema jerárquico, con estudiantes en la parte inferior y Vanguard (Keith Raneire) en la parte superior. Los estudiantes están condicionados a obedecer, e incluso a inclinarse, a los miembros de mayor rango. Está implícito (sin pruebas) que el miembro de mayor rango lo merece.

6. La gente exitosa no roba y no tiene deseo ni necesidad de robar. No robare cosa alguna. Siempre me ganare lo que necesite y desee. Copiar sin permiso ni tributo no es un halago, es un robo. El robo tampien es tomar o recibir cualquier cosa sin haberia ganado; siempre es a costa, por pequeno que sea, de los demas.



El mensaje encubierto es que, debido a que la administración de ESP es, por definición, “exitosa”, por supuesto que no les robaría a los estudiantes, por lo que el alto precio de la capacitación ESP no debe ser considerado por los estudiantes como un robo. El mensaje explícito de que es robbert copiar sin “tributo” es irónico, porque, esencialmente, todo lo que se incluye en el plan de estudios de ESP está copiado de otras capacitaciones de autoayuda sin atribución.

7. La honestidad interior y la integredad son los mas alto valors humanos y el fundamento de la psicologia humana. Todos los demas valores surgen de ellos. Nunca cambiare mi integridad u honestidad interior por ningun otro valor. Nunca vale la pena.

Este es un sistema de valores muy egocéntrico y estrecho. Está sentando las bases para rechazar todo lo que está fuera de las enseñanzas ESP.

8. Los metodos e informacion que aprenda en ESP son para mi uso personal unicamente. No hablare de ellos ni dare a otros conocimiento de ellos fuera de ESP. Parte de condicion de ser acceptado en ESP es mantener toda su information confidencial. Si violo este compromiso, estoy faltando a una promesa e incumpliendo mi contrato, pero mas aun, estoy deteriorando mi honestidad interior e integradid.



Si ESP realmente se trata de mejorar la humanidad, difundiría su mensaje lo más ampliamente posible en lugar de mantenerlo en secreto. No hay beneficio para el estudiante en mantenerlo en secreto. La verdadera razón por la que a los estudiantes no se les permite contarles a otros lo que hay en la capacitación es que los demás reconocerán que no es original, tiene un precio excesivo y es manipuladora. Eso causaría que muchos estudiantes se fueran, y haría el reclutamiento más difícil.

9. El verdadero exito nunca es a expensas de los demas. Como individuo exitoso, nunca envidiare el exito de otra persona. Me regocijare porque entiendo que el exito de los demas me eleva, aunque sea un poco, porque tambien formo parte del equipo humano. La actualizacion del potencial humano por cualquier persona es un tributo a todo el equipo humanidad. Si otros son exitosos, protegere su exito contra aquellos que los envidien. Promoto librarme de todo habito basado en el parasitismo y la envidia, y reemplazarlos con habitos de esfuerzo e interdependencia.



Dado que la competencia en las relaciones comerciales y personales es una realidad, el éxito es a menudo a expensas de los demás. En particular, el éxito financiero de ESP está a expensas de sus estudiantes. Tenga en cuenta que enterrado en el interior es el comando encubierto para que los estudiantes protejan al exitoso (manejo del ESP) contra aquellos que lo “envidian”.

10. Acceptare sin reservas el exito que me he ganado. No aceptare ni mas ni menos. Esto es aceptar con integridad. Dare sin reservas a quienes se lo hayan ganado. Esto es dar con integridad. Aceptare con integridad con la misma facilidad con la que doy con integridad. El no aceptar lo que valgo, o lo que he ganado, es devaluarme a mi mismo y, por lo tando, a todos los demas.



Enterrado en su interior está la orden encubierta de “dar sin reservas a quienes lo han ganado”. Como se espera que los estudiantes vean que ESP les ayudó, deberían estar felices de pagar el alto precio financiero por ello.

11. Las personas controlan el dinero, las riquezas y los recursos del mundo. Es esencial para la supervivencia de la humanidad que estas cosas esten en control de personas exitosas y eticas. Prometo controlar eticamente cuanto dinero, riquezas y recursos del mundo me sea posible dentro de mi plan de exito. Siempre apoyare el control etico de estas cosas.



Para que ESP obtenga dinero, sus estudiantes deben tener dinero, y mientras más dinero tengan, más fácil les será pagar el alto precio de la capacitación ESP. Entonces, se alienta a los estudiantes a ganar dinero. También hay un comando encubierto para apoyar la riqueza de la gestión de ESP.

12. Un mundo de personas exitosas sera sin duda un mundo mejor; un mundo libre de hambre, robo, deshonestidad, envidia e inseguridad. Las personas ya no trataran de destruirse unas a otras, robar unas de otras, rebajarse unas a otras o regocijarse ante la perdicion del otro. El exito, la etica y la integridad van de la mano. Prometo compartir e inscribir personas en ESP y su mision por mi propio beneficio y para hacer al mundo un mejor lugar para vivir.

Esta es la verdadera conclusión: los estudiantes de ESP prometen reclutar más estudiantes de ESP (sin decirles, por supuesto, nada sobre lo que hay en el entrenamiento). Implícito es que SOLO al reclutar a todos en ESP se puede lograr esta utopía.