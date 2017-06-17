11 comments on Master Raniere and an alleged ‘cover up’ of child molestation

11 THOUGHTS ON “SECRET TEACHINGS OF MASTER RANIERE ON SEX [WARNING SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MATERIAL]”

WHAT ABOUT ROBBIE CHIAPPONE?

Two words.

Robbie Chiappone.

Let’s start talking about Keith Raniere’s cover up about Robbie Chiappone. This is no joke, and none of us should doubt for a second, if we had come forward about Robbie when it came out, DOS never would have happened. All of us who knew about Robbie, past and present members, who were too afraid to speak up about being interviewed by the State Police, or were told by NXIVM leadership what was going on but to keep it secret – we all have responsibility for this. We all have responsibility for DOS. We all have responsibility – each and every one of us who could have spoke up – for the brands on these women. And the much deeper emotional scars. What are we going to do about it?

ANONYMOUS

If anyone speaks up DO NOT name the parents or their children. Under no conditions should that be published. The parents’ made their decisions to protect their children, even if many of us know the parents were worked over by Nancy and Keith to keep the Secret. No one should underestimate the power of the Nancy and Keith mind fu**. We all need to respect there decision regardless of the undue influence and intense psychological sabotage employed by Keith and Nancy. Frank Report, please make sure no identifying information of victims comes out on this blog.



NOT A KOOL-AID DRINKER

WTF. Parents cannot protect their children by breaking the law and hiding the sexual abuse of a cult leader. They can only protect the latter. This is a cultic way of “thinking”, if it can even be called the latter.

ASHAMED FOR SUPPORTING NXIVM

There are many many parents in Saratoga County who were interviewed by the State Police about Rob Chiappone. Please speak up if only anonymously. Look at what is happening. The more we are silent, the more we condone. Even the owner of this blog confirmed the Rob Chiappone investigation by the State Police. The secret is out. Please everyone needs to speak. Think of how many children are now being raised in this misogyny and sexual degradation of women, including children. We all took the classes where sexuality with children was condoned. What did Keith say? What was the harm? Imagine raising your child to believe this….

We are looking at you Esther Chiappone. You.

ANONYMOUS

I’d like to know more about this Robbie Chiappone business. What happened?

ANONYMOUS

Guess.

ANONYMOUS

I’m not going to guess, because I have no idea. I’m following the story and am curious.

ASK ESTHER CHIAPPONE AND JIM DELNEGRO

If you have questions about Keith Raniere’s cover up of the Rob Chiappone scandal ask Esther Chiappone and Jim DelNegro. They know… As do many others who will no longer protect this SECRET.

ANONYMOUS

I think the parent’s and the everything that happened should come out. The parents’ should not be protected. Look at the carnage they facilitated with their silence. Were they paid off to be quiet? By Clare? Now the mother(s) can look in the mirror everyday and say to themselves this:

“My silence was a gateway for new women to be degraded, enslaved, physically tortured and scarred. Had I had the courage to speak up, none of this would have happened. Someday my daughter will know I did this and the consequences of our silence.”

SICKENED

I can’t believe this but I can. Are these DOS women on call for Keith like this? Waiting for him to come to their bed one night? How do these women live with themselves? Are they so far down the rabbit hole they believe they deserve this treatment somehow? How does the NXIVM community facilitate this? This kind of thing does not happen in isolation.

What about the allegations of hypnosis? Was I hypnotized in some way in these trainings? Anyone out there, please share. When I was in the program I started developing all kinds of problems. I was sick all the time, and became super fearful for no reason. After I left, I had years of physical problems and insomnia. Could that be because of hypnotism being applied to me with out my knowledge? Thankfully all this stuff went away but now that I am reading this blog it all comes back. The horror and confusion and other things.

DECIDE TO GTFO JUST LIKE KRISTEN DID – GO START A FAMILY OF YOUR OWN

Doesn’t he first need to first invite the female for some one-on-one hypnosis training? And after that has kicked in, they are ready for his not-so-secret sexual teachings? Isn’t that the pattern – or is it only a documented coincidence? He taught Toni Natalie how to give up smoking in a six hour session in a private room. She walked out of the room thinking she’d only been in there a few minutes, and was almost immediately divorcing her husband & living with Keith. Nancy was telling people Keith was a sociopath. The next day, she’s locked up with him for a few days, and comes out being Prefect to his Vanguard. Any others with a similar story cause I’d like to be able to call this a pattern? People come into the organization and are told how great Keith is and “maybe some day you’ll be lucky enough for him to work with you one-on-one.” Does he then “work with you” and you walk out of his room a harem member?





Esther Chiappone was led to believe that Keith Raniere was attracted to her and that she…. was attracted to him. She divorced her husband and moved her four kids from Sterling, Alaska, to Albany, New York, to be with Keith. Esther found out that Keith was not monogamous, and had a negative reaction to that. Nancy Salzman was sent in to deal with her and gradually it was explained that Mr. Raniere's sexual conduct was for her own good. She accepted the judgment and stayed. Due to her advanced age, Mr. Raniere lost interest in her, but she continues as his slave.

People have questions for Esther Chiappone.