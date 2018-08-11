Yucatan.com reports on Catherine Oxenberg’s book: ‘Presumed plan of Carlos Salinas’

Yucatan.com reported on August 10, 2018, on Catherine Oxenberg’s book – ‘Captive’ .

http://www.yucatan.com.mx/mexico/presunto-plan-de-carlos-salinas

Here is an English translation of the article, which was originally published in Spanish.

Actress tells of fight against controversial sect

An actress named Catherine Oxenberg said that four children of Mexican ex-presidents are members of the Nxivm cult, which was accused of recruiting women as sex slaves, including one of Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s sons.

The controversial group, based in New York, is led by Keith Raniere and his right-hand woman Allison Mack, who were accused of recruiting women to a secret society within the controversial group.

In the book, “Captive: A Mother’s Crusade,” written by Catherine Oxenberg, details how the cult recruited a large number of Mexican followers with its popular motivation courses, known as Executive Success Programs (ESP).

“The sect was made up of people from the elite of Mexico City, the richest and the highest society,” the actress wrote in her book, according to a excerpt published in the “The Daily Beast.”

She points out that one of the Mexican members in Nxivm was Emiliano Salinas, son of former President Carlos Salinas whom Raniere was using as a pawn for years in his quest to take the group to world domination.

“The children of four Mexican presidents have been involved with ESP,” the actress wrote in the book, without mentioning the names of the other three.

Catherine Oxenberg says that while Emiliano was involved in the cult, his family was preparing him for a political career.

“From what I heard of high-ranking deserters, the supposed plan was to get ‘Emi’ to take office in the upcoming presidential elections in the summer of 2018 so that a senior Nxivm devotee would have power on the world political stage.” , Oxenberg said in her book.

Oxenberg says that “his father, Carlos, would apply his Machiavellian methods to ensure that his son won the elections, and then Keith would use him as his puppet and govern Mexico.”

But Emiliano revealed in April he cut ties with Nxivm- according to El Horizonte.

“While the men thought they were being trained to become honorable and noble protectors of humanity, they were actually being molded to serve as senseless soldiers in Keith’s evil army, whose sole objective was to protect Vanguard (Raniere) and his harem,’ Oxenberg wrote.

Power of the sect

“The Nxivm group had so much power that a Mexican television reporter with whom I spoke, begged me not to reveal his name because he was afraid he would be killed,” says Oxenberg.

She further states that she was not only referring to the potential power of the cult in the country, which “was populated with many of the rich, famous and more elitist citizens, but also the danger that one of them was Emiliano Salinas. His father, Carlos, the most feared man in the country, would do anything for him. ”

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Carlos Salinas de Gortari. It is said he has a high turnover in friends. One day he meets a guy and then he never sees him again.

Carlos Salinas – ‘the most feared man in Mexico.’ It is said he has a high turnover in friends. One day he meets a guy and then he never sees him again.