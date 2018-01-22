Yet another Mexican president’s child comes out in support of Raniere

Sons and daughters of former Mexican presidents are rallying to the cause of Keith Raniere.

It appears that in Mexico at least, Keith Raniere is pushing to get positive press and the children of former presidents are trying to help him.

There is Emiliano Salinas and his sister, Cecilia, children of Carlos Salinas. They seem to be deeply involved.

At one time, Ana Cristina Fox, daughter of former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada [200-2006] was listed as a student of ESP/NXIVM. She has not been mentioned in any press releases or articles about or by NXIVM recently.

Two sons of former president (1982-1988) Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado, Miguel and Frederico, have been involved but only one has been named publicly (Frederico).

According to a source in Mexico, Miguel has left NXIVM and does not want his name associated with them.

On the other hand, Frederico is lending his name to NXIVM and is prepared to endorse it.

It reads like a press release.

Milenio.com published the press release/story in Spanish that announced that Frederco is enamored with ESP.

Unotv.com did likewise;

Here is the Google translation into English of the story:

The entrepreneur Federico de la Madrid revealed that one of the most positive impacts for his professional and personal trajectory has been his participation in the courses of the methodology called Executive Success Programs (ESP), which was developed by the American scientist Keith Raniere, and his partner, Nancy Salzman.

The son of former President Miguel De La Madrid said the ESP program has helped him to have a different vision of life, as well as focusing on the development of human potential, and promoting values ​​such as family integration.

“What I know from this team of collaborators is that they promote joint work and cooperation, both professionally and personally.”

Also, De La Madrid said that he had the opportunity to interact in this program with Nancy Salzman, one of the developers of the methodology and a close collaborator of Keith Raniere.

“When I took the first module of ESP, I had the opportunity to meet Nancy Salzman and what I can assure you is that I have a great admiration for the work she performs.”

What is ESP doing?

ESP is characterized by promoting ethics through personal and professional development programs, in addition to creating international standards in training that allow accurate and consistent measurement of human psychodynamic performance.

Frederico De La Madrid

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The original Spanish as it appeared in Unotv.com

El empresario Federico de la Madrid reveló que uno de los impactos más positivos para su trayectoria profesional y personal ha sido el participar en los cursos de la metodología denominada Executive Success Programs (ESP), misma que fue desarrollada por el científico estadounidense Keith Raniere y su socia Nancy Salzman.

El hijo del ex presidente Miguel De La Madrid, aseguró que el programa de ESP le ha ayudado a tener una visión distinta de la vida, pues además de enfocarse en el desarrollo del potencial humano, promueve valores como la integración familiar.

“Lo que yo conozco de este equipo de colaboradores es que promueven el trabajo conjunto y la cooperación, tanto a nivel profesional como a nivel personal”.

Asimismo, De La Madrid declaró que ha tenido la oportunidad de interactuar en este programa con la propia Nancy Salzman, una de las desarrolladoras de la metodología y colaboradora cercana a Keith Raniere.

“Cuando tomé el primer modulo de ESP tuve la oportunidad de conocer a Nancy Salzman y lo que puedo asegurar es que tengo una gran admiración por el trabajo que ella desempeña”.

¿A qué se dedica ESP?

ESP se caracteriza por impulsar la ética a través de programas de desarrollo personal y profesional, además de crear estándares internacionales en entrenamiento que permiten la medición exacta y consistente del desempeño psicodinámico humano.

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