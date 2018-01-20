Rafael Acevedo talks tough but acts like Keith’s kitten

I am beginning to despise all those men who defend Keith Raniere and DOS. So if I seem a little less than kind when referring to these so-called men, it is because it is the likes of them that enable Keith to continue to abuse women.

If the men stood up and denounced Keith for branding and blackmailing women then I would agree that they are a society of protectors. As it is, they are a society of enablers.

The clown prince of Culiacan, Rafael Acevedo, shows a picture of a t-shirt purporting to be that of one tough father prepared to punish any young man who dates his daughter who gets out of line.

Let’s be blunt: Rafael might act tough toward some young guy, but should his Vanguard request the virginity of his daughter, Rafael would likely surrender her post haste.

And should his Vanguard request the right of a night of sex with his wife – perhaps after pussy branding her with his initials, Rafael would submit like the lamb that he is.

Why? you ask. Because Rafael is a pea brain and has surrendered his critical thinking to Keith Raniere. He lets Keith do the thinking for him.

Therefore I submit, Rafael is not a man but a craven. He supports female public branding and the blackmailing of women, so he is a blackguard and a brute.

I believe that if Keith told Rafael he had to be branded on his genitals, he would jump for joy and proudly show his brand to anyone who would be willing to look [which would not be too many.]

He is a member of the Society of Protectors [SOP]. SOP spelled backwards is POS [Pieces Of Shit].

The craven Rafael Acevedo.