Writing a Report On Police Brutality: George Floyd Was Not The Only One

By Jacy Sutton

When the shocking videos and images of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer were released earlier this year, the whole world spoke out. This was one of the most obvious and clear-as-day examples of how many members of the American police force have been misusing their power. To this day, open discussions are going on about solutions to police brutality and what can be done. At the same time, countless past cases of this kind are being brought to light to help make some sort of a change. For anyone interested in helping or showing their support for the cause of tolerance and equality, it is important to familiarize yourself with the many older cases of police brutality in the country.

Not The Only Such Case

As many people already know, this wasn’t the first such case in which an African American person was wrongfully targeted by the American police. Students around the world, especially those in the U.S., have been given essays and assignments to research more on how to stop police brutality. Example essays at https://gradesfixer.com/free-essay-examples/police-brutality/ show how this event has become a part of a college education now. This resource, among others, is a great way to take a look at how writing about such issues even for a school class can create the necessary awareness to strive for change.

If you are a student and your teacher has also asked you to write an essay on this topic for your exam or as part of your course, you should focus on the many different cases that have emerged since George Floyd’s death. Some such cases include the following:

A 22-year-old man who was on his knees and had his hands up was shot and killed by an officer in California. This man was later found to have a hammer in this pocket instead of a suspected gun.

Earlier this year, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home during a drug raid. No drugs were found at her place.

In 2014, a 12-year-old boy by the name of Tamir Rice was shot dead by an officer for pointing a toy gun at passers-by.

Many videos show how officers have beaten unarmed protesters in many parts of the country. Two college students were attacked by officers in Atlanta and one was shot in the head in Austin during protests.

Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Walter Scott, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and Staphon Clark are some of the other people that have lost their lives at the hands of the American police.

Officers Showing Support

Many police officers have also shown support for the protesters after the death of George Floyd and have worked very hard to keep the protesters safe and protect them. The Denver Chief of Police showed his support by joining protesters and linking his arms with them during demonstrations. Officers from Atlanta ‘took a knee’ in front of protesters to show their support. Many officers were seen embracing protesters around the country. This showed that while current events in law enforcement have caused a rift between the public and the police, a large majority of the department’s personnel are working only to help people, and we should never forget about it.

What Is Being Done?

As a result of all these shootings and other such instances, some measures are taken to stop police brutality. A higher focus on training is being seen in many cities, and new ‘command-and-control’ systems are being introduced. The police are acknowledging the damage that has been done, and public apologies have been made about multiple instances. Some departments have also suspended officers or given them administrative duties instead of being out in the field.

Conclusion

While George Floyd’s death wasn’t the first one of its kind, it led to one of the most significant reactions that have ever been seen. This incident has become a difficult lesson to the police departments and the whole world about empathy, tolerance, and most importantly, equality. There is a need for some changes in how the police department works, and some rules and regulations will be implemented to ensure that such cases don’t take place again.