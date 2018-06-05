Will Diamond releases notes of how Jim Del Negro seduced his wife while teaching her ethics

As some readers know, I took James Del Negro – a NXIVM member – with me to Los Angeles, California to assist with my recovering $26 million for the Bronfman sisters. I also retained Will DIamond to help with the project. For a time, Will, his wife Jean, and their baby, shared a rented house with Del Negro. That did not work out well. Neither did my work in Los Angeles. After I recovered $26 million for the two sisters, I began to make inquiries about the $65 million they lost under Keith Raniere’s direction in the commodities market. I did not know then that Raniere was actually stealing from the Bronfmans. In any event, I was fired. So was Will Diamond. While I lost my position, Will both lost his job and something else. Here is what he wrote back in February 2008 – just after he and I were fired. He recently sent this to me with permission to publish it. He wrote it when the hurt was new and he was very upset.

[My comments and clarifications are in bold and in brackets]

By Will Diamond

When I first met James Del Negro, he seemed to be a really nice guy. Always happy and nice. He would talk to me and my wife and tell us both about ethics. He had a lot of great things to say. But to me being older and wiser, I found some of what he had to say repetitious. And something that was said to people at classes over and over again.

He told my wife and I, he taught ethics classes. Little did I realize what NXIVM was. Until now, but it is too late.

We were doing a business deal [in Los Angeles] which required my wife and I and my 15 month old baby to stay in a $7,000 a month home in Woodland Hills. And I worked for someone [Frank Parlato] who was hired to work for Nxivm. At first, we stayed at the Beverly Hilton in separate rooms. My wife and I and baby in one and Jim in his own room. But it cost $600 a night per room. For almost a month. Nxivm paid for that.

When we moved into the house, I knew Jim pretty well and I felt secure enough to share a house with him. Jim Del Negro was talking to my wife and her being very naive and very immature she fell for his teachings on ethics.

At first I was wondering why my wife, who used to hug me every night did not do that anymore.. Then I noticed our sexual pattern was not the same and she was treating me different. I trusted Jim and did not suspect him. He was an ethics teacher and I thought he would do the right thing like he was preaching to us all. But what happened may surprise you.

I would go out to do things like copy plans which Mr. Del Negro would ask me to do. And I would leave. Leaving my wife and child at home. So this went on for about three weeks. One day heading home, our van broke down at 1 am and I saw my wife on the text messaging and thought to myself “Hmm why would she be texting at 1 am?”

So the next morning I picked up her phone and looked. She erased James Del Negros 88 responses but because she is not that tech smart and very immature, she forgot to erase the ones she sent him. Each message had his name on top of the message. And what I saw made me numb and blew my mind. I was upset. My wife and I were supposed to go to Hawaii in two months on a honeymoon and I thought I had my family and a good woman.

But the night that I saw her text someone – that someone being Jim Del Negro – my life fell apart. It was 1 am – the last message before I checked her phone the next morning read: ” You are in my mind and pussy.” “Can we meet at Paul’s room (which was 10 ft from me and the baby across the hall. While I slept they engaged in sex across the room. ) 10 FT FROM HER OWN BABY. WHILE I LAID SLEEPING.

“Will you shower? I will come to your room.”

And it goes on and on – very disgusting. I was devastated. 88 real disgusting messages.

First of all, I came to help Nxivm on a important project. Gave my all and then this happens. I could not believe it. Total mind brain washing and total disrespect for a man’s wife and kid.

He would say “I am a nice guy.” Joke with her when I was not around and lead her to believe he liked her. She is a very naive girl. Easily persuaded.

I would say the ethical thing to do is to walk away. Any real man I know would of… to have sex with a man’s wife while he is sleeping 10 ft from his son and husband. One wall away. She is from the Philippines and was not a U.S. citizen. She is only 23 . But acts like 16. And I myself, after working two months and being the number two guy, who helped saved $26 million. Have in two months lost everything. Because of James Del Negro an ethics teacher at NXIVM.

He was shaking my hand being my friend the whole time. Smiling at my face. And he was fucking my wife. In my opinion he is a disgrace as a human being. . This is what he read to my wife. “NXIVM is a new ethical understanding that allows us to build an internal civilization and have it manifest in the external world. It allows us to explore our most fundamental nature and to begin to redirect our power of creation, a power that we all possess in a very human sense. It is a place where humanity can rise to its noble possibility.”

***

[When Will told me about how Jim had seduced his wife, I asked Jim about it. At first he denied it. Then when I said it would be no good to lie about it, he finally admitted it – saying that Will’s wife seduced him. He was lying in bed and she came and jumped upon him and virtually raped him.

“Well what about the other times?” I asked him. He said, “she attacked me in the bathroom and tore off my clothing. What could I do?”

Jim is about 6’3” and 225 pounds and at the time quite athletic. Jean was at best 5 feet tall and under 100 pounds. I found it hard to believe and I told Jim so. After that, we never spoke again. I heard he later led the Society of Protectors – a men’s group for Keith Raniere.

Jim was a consummate liar and a coward. He refused to meet Will Diamond and went into hiding until Will left town. He also refused to see his wife Jean who he had sex with and ruined her and her husband’s relationship. Jim told me he never had any interest in her and wished he never met her. If she had not seduced him, he said, he would never have paid any attention to her. He was just trying to teach her ethics.

For better or worse, I don’t know, Will and Jean got back together and Jim went on to be a mini Vanguard – hopefully not too often to be raped by 5 feet tall skinny women that overpower him in his bed.]