Will Diamond; James Del Negro raped my girlfriend

By Will Diamond

This is in response to Frank Parlato’s article on Jim Del Negro. There is one thing that was not told in his article. Jim Del Negro drank mass amounts of liquor. Videos I have show him drunk, faking jerking off to the cameras. While at the Beverly Hilton, he is standing in the hotel drunk and thinking he’s funny.

Jim Del Negro came home drunk. Rose, my then girlfriend told me. He’d come home drunk and started clowning around. Saying sexual things to Rose.

He then held her down and forcibly raped her, that’s what she told me. She said she tried to get away. But he was very persistent. And he ripped off her panties. As she always wears a dress. Then he told her if she told anyone, she would be shipped back to the Philippines. And never see her baby again.

Then he made up lies saying I just told Jim – that I had an affair with another woman. He said many lies to manipulate Rose who was 19 and persuade this very immature girl who was not even a U.S. citizen into going against me. By telling her many lies and threats to never see her child again.

He used hypnotism. Saying statements over and over to her. He said he was a teacher of ethics and that made me drop my guard. She even to this day says she was hypnotized just like the Bronfman sisters with Keith.

He coerced Rose through threats and manipulated her through lies and hypnotic suggestions – just like Keith. He turned her against me. Jim could control the young girl. Same tactics used by Keith. These are the true details that happened.

It was a slow calculated brainwash. Brought on by large amounts of alcohol . After the rape, he told her that if she said anything to me or anyone he would have her kicked out of U.S. and never see her child again. Rose coming from the Philippines, living in the poorest conditions, living in a tent with 6 brothers and sisters. She had a daily struggle just for food. Her father had abandoned them. Just another girl taken advantage of by Nxivm. Talking about ethics and how good they are doing helping the world. To get your guard down. So they can then swoop in like Satan and ruin lives and relationships.

Turning wives against husbands and vice versa. To satisfy their demonic pleasures. Just another Nxivm trait. To control and manipulate.

[Editor’s note – to Jim Del Negro – please feel free to submit your version of what happened to you and Rose. I will publish your response in full. Don’t hesitate. If you did rape this young woman, the statute of limitations has passed and it is unlikely you will be prosecuted. You have told me you were raped by her, so don’t you think that, as an ethical man and a leader of NXIVM, you should come forward with the truth. Perhaps you do not, but if you do, Jim, please feel free to email me or call. Frankparlato@gmail.com or 716-990-5740. I am interested in the truth, of course.]