Why the Special Focus on Kristin Kreuk Above All the Other Vancouver Nxivm Members?

By AnonyMaker

Almost no one actually cares about who in Vancouver was really responsible for all the recruiting, and so that’s not actually the agenda of the people claiming that they are focusing on Kristin Kreuk because of accountability.

So, as for Kreuk, what are the “reasons specific to her”?

That she was a winsome fanboy favorite who broke hearts, and love turned to hate?

Claiming that she’s being called out as a matter of justice – when it’s really about obsessive fanboy angst – is a sort of “virtue signaling” itself.

Kreuk is actually pretty far down the list of people to be held accountable just in Vancouver – especially considering those who stayed in and made online videos promoting Keith Raniere and NXIVM, like Grace Park.

Grace Park disingenuously tried to erase her involvement in NXIVM and rarely gets mentioned.

As reported by Frank, she is upset about being named at all. Park would be a prime suspect for sending minions here to try to keep the focus on Kreuk and others.

Here is a list of key players in Vancouver – including Orange Sash proctors, actors, DOS and SOP members:

Sarah Edmondson

* Sarah Edmondson – Established and ran Vancouver Center, recruited actors and celebrities. Claims/reported recruited more than 2,000. [Was essential in the takedown of Nxivm – editor]

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Mark Vicente

* Mark Vicente – Ran Center in California and co-founded Vancouver [Was essential in the takedown of Nxivm – editor]

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Mark Hildreth

* Mark Hildreth – Orange Sash by 2011. Jness senior trainer/mentor. Co-leader of The Source. Recruited Kreuk, Nicole, and others. Recorded online videos with/for Raniere. Stayed until reportedly cuckolded in 2016-7.

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Lucas Roberts

* Lucas Roberts – Orange Sash/2 Stripes. Stayed in.

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Leah Lim Mottishaw

* Leah Lim Mottishaw – Orange Sash/1 Stripe. Stayed in.

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Allison Mack

* Allison Mack – Orange Sash/ 1 Stripe. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-leader of The Source. Stayed in.

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Nicki Cline

* Nicki Cline – Orange Sash/1 Stripe. Recruited by Edmondson. Stayed in, loyalist.

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* Valerie Ward – Orange Sash/1 Stripe as of 2011.

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* Pam Cooley – Yellow Sash/4 Stripes as of 2011.

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Diane Lim

* Diane Lim – DOS member, may be branded, Yellow Sash 3/Stripes. Stayed in, loyalist.

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Grace Park

* Grace Park – Yellow Sash. Recruited by Edmondson. Made at least 9 online videos with Raniere. Reportedly left in 2018.

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(Note that there were four other coaches – two other Yellow Sash/4 stripes and two other Yellow Sash/2 stripes – as of 2011 who are not listed here)

(Note that some of the DOS slaves listed at the bottom are likely Yellow Sash)

Kristin Kreuk

* Kristen Kreuk – Yellow Sash/2 Stripes. Recruited by Hildreth, recruited Voth. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort, turned down OneAsian. “Left”/distanced 2012/3, coached twice before leaving in 2015/16.

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Olivia Cheng

* Olivia Cheng – Yellow Sash/2 Stripes by 2011. OneAsian. Actress, recruited by Cline.

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Kendra Voth

* Kendra Voth – Yellow Sash/1 Stripe as of 2011. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort. Reported/claimed left, but posted about GBD in 2013?

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Chad Krowchuk

* Chad Krowchuk – Recruited by Mack.

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***

— Actors and DOS slaves of unknown rank, mostly lower —

Pam Arstikaitis

* Pam Arstikaitis – DOS may be branded*

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Callum Blue

* Callum Blue – Smallville

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Lyvia Cohen

* Lyvia Cohen – DOS likely branded*. Exo/Eso. TV/film producer

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Maggie Dou

* Maggie Dou – DOS reportedly just missed getting branded*

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Alicia Novak

* Alicia Novak – DOS reportedly branded*. Mack slave. Actress.

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Teresa “Tree” Walsh

* Teresa “Tree” Walsh – DOS reported branded

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