Who was Keith Raniere in a past life? Cult leader claims he knows

Keith Alan Raniere does not look chipper as he sits in the police car at the moment of the ending of his freedom. On March 26, 2018 - he went from being a slave master of many women to a slave of the US federal government.

Keith Raniere told his girlfriend, Toni Natalie, that she was the Nazi. Herman Goering, in a previous life.

In our Cult of NXIVM series, we have written, naturally enough, about Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM.

And we have reported a number of startling claims.

One of them is that Raniere has told several of his followers that they were reincarnated Nazis.

People have described NXIVM therapy sessions in which they were convinced they are “reincarnated Nazis.”

Raniere told his former girlfriend, Toni Natalie that she was, in a previous life, Herman Goering, a leading member of Hitler’s Nazi Party.

According to a report in Metroland, as a result of therapy sessions with Raniere, Natalie says she became convinced that she had been responsible for the Nazi Holocaust.

One time, Natalie claims, a group of Raniere’s followers cornered her in her office.

A man in the group said to her, “Close your eyes. Close your eyes and hold out your hands.” She did as she was told and held out her hands, in which he placed a knife.

“And I said, ‘What’s this?’ ”

Natalie says that the man replied: “ ‘You should know, because that’s the knife you killed me with.’ ”

Raniere told Toni Natalie (below) that she was Herman Goering (above).

Toni Natalie

Raniere claims to remember his past lives and also those of his inner circle.

Natalie said she became convinced that she had been responsible in part for the Nazi Holocaust.

Raniere also told former girlfriend, Barabra Bouchey, that she was, in a previous life, the Nazi, Reinhard Heydrich, one of the main architects of the Holocaust.

Barbara Bouchey is another woman who Raniere promised would bear his "divine child". Bouchey never had a child with Raniere and left the Cult in 2009. Raniere has paid lawyers several hundred thousand dollars to get her indicted for computer trespassing. Her crime - she once went on the Cult's private social media website for 15 minutes using the password of another cult member. Before she left, Raniere took her life savings of more than $1.6 million. She has filed for bankruptcy.

Former Raniere girlfriend, Barbara Bouchey (above) was told she was Nazi Reinhard Heydrich (below) in a past life.

Naturally a question arises: If Bouchey was Heydrich and Natalie was Goering, who was Raniere?

While we do not claim to know if any or all of these past life claims are Raniere’s pure baloney, or whether a number of his followers really were famous Nazi’s in past lives, as Raniere claims.

But we would guess that, if his present-life followers were Nazi top underlings, that it stands to reason that, in Raniere’s past life, he was their leader also.

Martin Roosli PHD

Adolph Hitler has been described as a funny little man with a toothbrush mustache. He encouraged his followers to refer to him as the Fuehrer.

Keith Raniere, who encourages followers to call him "Vanguard", says he knows all his past lives. So who was he in his previous life?

Keith Raniere, who encourages followers to call him “Vanguard”, says he knows all his past lives. So who was he in his previous life?