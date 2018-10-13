When she comes to Clifton Park next week – Clare will likely meet with NXIVM members – with her attorney present

On Friday, October 12th, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis granted Clare Bronfman’s request to allow the heiress to accompany her lawyer, Kathleen E. Cassidy, on a trip to the Albany/Clifton Park area in the Northern District of New York – on October 16-17, 2018.

Next Tuesday, the two women will arrive in Clifton Park. They will stay overnight and then leave on Wednesday.

Clare was last seen in Clifton Park on her 39th birthday – April 8th – where a party of about 25 NXIVM members gathered in her honor to celebrate her nativity. The party was held at sister Sara’s mansion at 7 Traymore Trail in Clifton Park.

Dr. Brandon Porter and his family were living in Clare’s home on Button Road. Sara was not there, but reportedly her husband, Basit Igtet, was there, along with Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and other members of the NXIVM cult.

This was two weeks before Allison Mack was arrested and more than three months before Clare herself was indicted – which was on July 24, 2018.

Clare may have been back since then, but has spent most of her time in NYC and is now under house arrest in a luxury apartment in Manhattan.

The purpose of the trip to Clifton Park this coming week is not to visit old haunts and reminisce about the Camelot days of NXIVM – when Clare was blowing through $100 million in commodities, and real estate – and on attorney fees to sue the bejesus out of Keith Raniere’s enemies – while all around her NXIVM members fawned and pretended to be her loving pal [while secretly despising her] – but rather for her defense to conduct investigations in preparation for her trial in her criminal case.

The government did not object to the request, and Pretrial Services took no position.

The court approved it on Friday

Cassidy promised to provide Pretrial Services with the specifics of their travel plans. It is likely that the defense will be interviewing witnesses and shoring up supportive testimony. Clare is permitted to be there and meet with any and all NXIVM and former NXIVM members who care to do so – provided the meeting is in the presence of her attorney.

Not to impugn anything is necessarily sinister but the fact is that Clare is “one scary lady” to the NXIVM group – who are timid by nature and learning. This may give Clare a chance to remind any NXIVM witnesses that she can punish them if they do not testify in her favor and reward them if they do. Some witnesses are probably on her payroll and others are being provided an attorney at Clare’s expense. They may have little choice but to support Bronfman – who seems steadfastly loyal to her Vanguard.

As far as witness intimidation is concerned – if it happens – this should not be laid at her attorney’s doorstep. Clare and the NXIVM members know each other intimately, They speak their own language. Intimidation will not be done overtly – if it is done at all – but by a look or a word – or a whisper – in NXIVM-speak.

The witnesses called in to meet with them may also be terrified that they too will be indicted. They may depend on Clare for their defense and their living.

This is not a pretty time for them – not at all, I suspect. Hardly Camelot – and if they only knew it the fault lies in their leader – the Vanguard. He led them all to this day.