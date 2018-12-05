When Lawyers Cry (because the money is slipping away)

By Thomas Todd

High Dollar Lawyers and Egos.

Incoming train wreck…..

Imagine the challenges involved trying to convince … what, 10 or more high paid lawyers [we are not counting their junior associate lawyers] for the defense to all get along and play nice.

Now, consider the ethical violations starting to emerge: It’s clear Vanguard and Clare Bronfman have been trying to hold all the defendants together as one coordinated and controlled voice. As always, priority number one – when it comes to NXIVM – is control and intimidation, ordered by Vanguard or his handlers and accomplished with Clare’s money.

At first thought, one might think little has changed. Vanguard and Clare are still controlling and intimidating everyone with Clare’s money; just another day with another walk through the nuclear waste dump that is Clare’s park called NXIVM.

Now consider for a moment the new filings. You have 10+ high paid lawyers with big egos who are going to have to start thinking about the very real possibility of not getting paid, for the first time. And the ethical conflicts. How about the emerging possibility that one or more of the defense attorneys has been caught trying to coerce and pressure witnesses?

At this point, is it time to consider, or at least imagine the possibility, of any of the attorneys joining Vanguard AKA Federal Prisoner 57005-177 – at the MDC?

Want to see a train wreck, or worse?

Watch these high dollar, big ego lawyers as the money starts to slip away and they need to start worrying about whether legal fee invoices will be paid. Should the ten or more defense lawyers file to withdraw now, before incurring more bills that will never be funded, or try to hang on to hope for the very unlikely scenario where the judge decides there’s absolutely no conflicts?

Does anyone think these lawyers are going to continue to represent the parties for free, pro-bono? When the lawyers quit, public defenders will probably start pushing defendants to accept plea bargains.

Mere opinion: If I were a defendant in this mess, I’d be begging for a plea bargain sooner rather than later. The Government has been known to make examples of defendants who try to play tough by sending those defendants away for many years beyond what could have been negotiated with a plea agreement, if one were available.

NXIVM defendants are lying to themselves if they think their Vanguard, or they, are going to walk away from this.