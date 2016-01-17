When is enough, enough? a word to the wise for future lovers of Raniere
When is enough, enough?
For Keith Raniere the answer may be never.
Not if it involves using Bronfman money to punish an ex-lover.
Below is a list of 13 cases he has dragged his former lover Barbara Bouchey into.
That is not counting #14, the criminal computer trespass case against her.
Ironic, too, there are allegations that Raniere did some real computer trespassing into Bouchey and other people’s computers. I will have more on that later, including a witness who may be able to prove Raniere did authorize computer trespass on a far larger scale than what Bouchey is accused of…
As an aside it is interesting how many people are contacting me about such a small [but dangerous] cult….
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