What’s Life Like For A Convicted Sex Offender?

With the second superseding indictment now the operative charging instrument, Keith Vanguard AKA The Master AKA The Grandmaster AKA Federal Prisoner 57005-177 is now facing eleven felony counts in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al.

Those eleven counts are as follows:

• Count One: Racketeering Conspiracy

• Count Two: Racketeering

• Count Three: Sexual Exploitation Of A Child

• Count Four: Sexual Exploitation Of A Child

• Count Five: Possession Of Child Pornography

• Count Six: Forced Labor Conspiracy

• Count Seven: Wire Fraud Conspiracy

• Count Eight: Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

• Count Nine: Sex Trafficking

• Count Ten: Attempted Sex Trafficking

• Count Eleven: Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft

Given that he’s actually guilty of all those crimes – and many more as well – there’s a very good chance that The Vanguard is going to spend at least the next 20 years of his life in prison (Depending on which crimes he’s convicted of, he could actually receive a life sentence).

So, what’s life going to be like for The Vanguard once he’s sentenced – and heads off to his assigned prison?

Well, assuming that he’s found guilty of some/all of the sex crimes and assuming that he gets at least a ten year sentence – both of which seem like pretty safe assumptions – here’s what life is going to be like for The Vanguard after he departs the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) for his new home-away-from-home:

When it comes to federal prisons, there are five security levels:

• Minimum-Security AKA Federal Prison Camps;

• Low-Security AKA Federal Correctional Institutions (FCIs);

• Medium-Security AKA Federal Correctional Institutions (FCIs);

• High-Security AKA United States Penitentiaries (USPs); and

• Administrative Institution Facilities – which includes a wide variety of facilities such as Federal Medical Centers (FMCs), Federal Detention Centers (FDCs) like MDC where Raniere is currently housed, Federal Transit Centers (FTCs), and the underground Administrative Detention Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado.

In general. prisoners with more than 10 years remaining on their sentence will be housed at least in a low-security federal prison, those with 20 years or more will be housed at least in a medium-security federal prison, and those with 30 years or more will be housed in a high-security federal prison.

Sex offenders – which is how Raniere will be classified if he’s convinced on Counts Three, Four, Five Eight, Nine and/or Ten – are generally precluded from any minimum-security placement.

Although the judge who metes out a guilty defendant’s sentence can – and often does – make a recommendation as to where the defendant should be incarcerated, that decision is entirely up to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

It’s actually a BOP unit in Grand Prairie, TX that makes that decision. And that unit primarily relies on facts that are in the prisoner’s “Presentence Investigation Report” to determine their security level and their assigned prison.

The whole BOP process for deciding where to assign a federal prisoner is laid out in detail in a 108-page Program Statement.

Although there are no federal prisons that only house sex offenders, the BOP has designated some federal facilities as part of its Sex Offender Management Program (SOMP).

SOMP facilities generally have more robust Psychology Departments, a Sex Offender Treatment Program (either residential or non-residential), and a higher percentage of sexual offenders in the general population.

Current SOMP facilities include the low-security prisons in Seagoville, TX, Elkton, OH and Englewood, CO; the medium-security prisons in Petersburg, VA, Marianna, FL, and Marion, IL; and the high-security prison in Tucson, AZ.

As one resource center for federal sex offender prisoners bluntly states: “Sex offenders housed at SOMP facilities don’t have much to worry about as far as prison politics and their safety are concerned. But those housed at non-SOMP facilities, particularly at the medium and high-security levels, do run the risk of being assaulted or otherwise harmed”.

So, how hard prison life will be for The Vanguard pretty much depends on what prison he gets assigned to. Kind of like the line from Dirty Harry: “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky’. Well, do ya, punk”?

Based on his no so illustrious stay at MDC, Raniere better hope that he gets assigned to an SOMP facility. Otherwise, the odds of him leaving prison with a full set of teeth are not very high.

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Another thing that Raniere will have to deal with is the limited choices he’ll have for sexual partners while he serves his sentence.

Given that federal prisons do not allow conjugal visits, Raniere will have to find his new “love interests” within the confines of his assigned prison.

So, does he try to use his charm and his NLP skills to entice a female guard to take care of his sexual needs?

Or does he go “gay for the stay” – and hope to find another male prisoner who will protect him from others who would do him harm?

Either way, it will be quite a downturn from his heyday as The Vanguard when he had a harem of 20-30 women vying to take care of his sexual wants and whims – and, according to his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, 150 women who had their pussies branded with his initials to show their commitment to him.

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And what about in the unlikely event that he actually survives prison – and is set free 15-20 years later?

He will, of course, be required to register as a sex offender – and, as such, will be subject to a variety of requirements and restrictions.

Where he can live, who he can be around, where he can go – all those things and more will no longer be decisions that he can make on his own.

And who says there’s no justice in the world?

Viva Executive Success!