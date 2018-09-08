What’s in a name? Is NXIVM linked to Nazism – by similar sounding names

There are some who might say that by naming mid-level supporters and members of NXIVM, such as [Name Redacted], Diana Lim, Kim Constable, Lucas Roberts, etc. that I have taken on the character of an overzealous Nazi hunter – chasing down members who want to live quiet lives — until the advent of the next Fuehrer or the reappearance of a freed Vanguard – until the wave of anti- NXIVM hysteria passes or people forget about Hitler or Raniere — or NXIVM or Nazism.





One may argue that to compare NXIVM to Nazism is unfair. Yet, I wonder if the similar sounding names is a coincidence or if Raniere chose the name itself – NXIVM – because it sounds like Nazism?





Was this his private joke?





We know he told NXIVM members they were Nazis in their past lives.





I have written that the name NXIVM may have been based on the ancient Roman concept of Nexum – or human collateral.





Is it far-fetched to think Raniere loved that “NXIVM” pronounced with a slight German accent sounds just like “Nazism”?





He might have preferred to spell if NZIVM – only it might have been too obvious.





Here are some of Raniere’s claims:

High-ranking Nazi Officer, Herman Göering, Raniere said, was reborn as Toni Natalie.

Toni Natalie was told she was Herman Goering in her past life.

Raniere told Toni Natalie that in her past life she was high-ranking Nazi official, Herman Göering. According to a 2006 report in Metroland, as a result of therapy sessions with Raniere, Natalie said she became convinced she was responsible for the Nazi Holocaust. One time, Natalie claims, a group of Raniere’s followers cornered her in her office. A man placed a knife in her hand and told her that it was “the knife you killed me with.’”





Barbara Bouchey

Nazi Reinhard Heydrich.

Barbara Bouchey was identified by Raniere as Reinhard Heydrich, a high-ranking Nazi officer. She was given the German nickname “Ya.”





Nazi, Joseph Goebbels.

Raniere claimed Ivy Nevares was an assistant to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda. in her past life.





Not a Nazi but a Fascist

Benito Mussolini.









Alex Betancourt

Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt was identified by Raniere as Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator, in his past life.

Betancourt has had a long-standing relationship with Emiliano Salinas – son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas.





Was Mussolini reincarnated as Alex Betancourt?









Betancourt did not know he was Mussolini prior to Raniere telling him, sources say.

Betancourt [r] with lover Emiliano Salinas [l].

Mussolini with lover Carla Petacci.

Raniere identified Alex [l] as Mussolini. Who is Emiliano? Was he Carla Petacci – Mussolini’s lover?

Benito [Alex] and Carla [Emi]

The late Pamela Cafritz was identified by Raniere as an obscure, low-level Nazi whose name remains unknown.

Raniere taught her that despite her low Nazi status this did not excuse her from Nazi treachery. In order to atone for her crimes, she needed to be subservient to Raniere.





Naturally, a question arises: If NXIVM members were various Nazis – who was Raniere in his past life?





If his present-life followers were top Nazis, I thought it stood to reason that, in Raniere’s past life, he was their leader also.

















But I was wrong. Keith identified Adolf Hitler in her past life. It is Prefect- Nancy Salzman.

According to Raniere, Hitler was reincarnated as Nancy Salzman.





Salzman is the co-founder of NXIVM. She was also the founder of Nazism – according to Raniere – in her past life.



Originally, Raniere told Salzman she was a concentration camp victim in her last life. Salzman is Jewish. But later Raniere revised his assessment and informed her that she was Hitler.

Raniere told Salzman she must atone for her crimes as Hitler by doing whatever he told her. He could help her overcome the assault on Jews she committed in her past life.

Raniere told some followers that he was a resistance fighter in his past life – a brave man who fought against Hitler – a heroic man who combated the Nazi terror and was one of the purest, most divine forces of the whole Nazi era.

I’ve had people killed for my beliefs — yes they died laughing!





















































































































Keith Raniere



































































