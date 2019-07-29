What Really Happened at V-Week 2016 When Everyone But High Rank Got Sick?

It was not very well known – until I reported it – except to those who were at V-Week-2016 – but hundreds of NXIVM students – followers of the Vanguard – got sick at that event.

If you were any of the approximately 400 students who attended Vanguard Week 2016 – at its last fully attended celebration – you know it was real.

Almost everyone got sick. An illness struck the students. But somehow not the leaders. [Was it divine proof that the High Rank of Nxivm had superior mystical powers – as was told to some of the students?]

For readers who do not know, V-Week – [also known as Vanguard Week] – is an elongated week of 10 days – to celebrate the coming of the Nxivm’s lord, Keith Alan Raniere.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard

A week of only 7 days was not deemed dignified enough for the nativity of the lord of Nxivm. So, by decree of the Vanguard, one week of the year is extended to 10 days in his honor.

Vanguard Week was held traditionally at the Silver Bay YMCA campus – a 600 plus acre, hillside resort on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. It was held in late August – and began four days before Keith Alan Raniere’s birth date – August 26th – and ran for 5 days after – for a total of 10 days in pristine woodland and mountainous area, under summer skies and beautiful starry nights.

The 600 acre plus Silver Bay Resort has probably never been so desolate in August any time in recent memory. Less than 100 people appear to be at V-Week 2017. Last year there were about 400.

The 600 acre plus Silver Bay Resort where Vanguard Week was held.

After Frank Report broke the story of branding women on their pubic region in June 2017, attendance dramatically fell off from 400 paying students [the cost ran from $2,200 to $5,000 to attend the festival] in 2016 – to a mere 125 in 2017.

"Truck drivers, as well as health professionals" are trained to recognize human branding as a marker of trafficking, says Lucid Moment.

The branding story shocked followers of Vanguard and hundreds left the organization.

After Vanguard’s arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in March 2018, Vanguard Week was canceled.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. He has been in custody ever since.

Silver Bay Resort

There is no Vanguard Week scheduled for 2019. So the last glorious Vanguard Week, when the inimitable rascal and brander of women was at his peak, was 2016.

Ah, the glory days. He had it all. He had two wealthy slaves named Clare and Sara Bronfman, born fools with a lot of money – paying for everything he wanted – to the tune of hundreds of millions.

He had his Mexican dunces, Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt, and the Boones and the Garzas rounding up cash for him in Mexico.

He had his old harem members dead or dying off – or being retired to merely work for the rascal – making room for younger ones.

He had already started branding women on their pubic region with his initials with a white-hot cauterizing pen – the work ably performed by Dr. Danielle Roberts – so he could be honored like one would want to honor someone like himself, or Abe Lincoln or Bill Gates.

He had collateral – nude pictures or dirty confessions on most of the women he was sleeping with – though sleeping with Vanguard – at age 56 – was not quite the same as it was before he got erectile dysfunction.

Emiliano Salinas and his sister, Cecilia [green], with other coaches and proctors of Nxivm. The t-shirts denote their Nxivm rank.

Emiliano Salinas with his sister Ceci dance with other Mexican followers for Vanguard on his birthday.

Nevertheless, he was at his pinnacle.

2016. His enemies were indicted or reeling from indictments barely beaten. Pam was dying. He had her will in place, signing everything over to him [a cool $8 million]. He had women vying for lessons from him thinking [for they were told by the older harem women] that he was the smartest, most ethical, spiritually advanced person in the world.

He had silly actress Allison Mack, with a slave pod of women to be served up to him on a sexual platter.

He had heiress Rosa Laura Junco hoping to serve up her virgin daughter to him. He had Camila looking for virgins and fuck toys for him.

He had her sister, Mariana as his body servant. And Dani Padilla buying butt plugs and handcuffs and cages for his BDSM fun.

Another view of the deluxe thigh sling with wrist cuffs

When Allison Mack and Daniela Padilla were branded, Keith Raniere was not there.

Two sex slaves of Keith Raniere: Allison Mack and Dani Padilla. He enjoyed threesomes with the winsome duo.

In short, he had it all.

He could fart and people would call it a sign from the gods. The wind would blow and his followers heard his message in the trees. If it would rain, it was said by his followers, that he had caused it because of some special thought he had to give to the world. And if he walked in that rain and he so willed it, say he walked with some little slender lassie, the rain might fall only on her and not on him.

He controlled the weather and the pussy in Nxivm – and Vanguard Week was the place where it was all proven. Imagine the nirvana. A place of their own – on 600 glorious acres with only Nxivm members.

This is what nirvana looks like on earth. The promised land; the blessed kingdom. Four hundred followers and Vanguard. Now they were not all spread out from Vancouver to Mexico City. They were all in one place in Silver Bay – to love and worship his divinity.

This – 2016 – was the last great Vanguard Week.

And it was after Promotions [when, after hundreds of thousands of dollars paid for classes, an individual got a brand new sash or a stripe on that sash] and into the second half of Vanguard Week when something strange occurred.





Pamela Cafritz [left] was the object of solicitude of Prefect [m] and Vanguard [r].

Vanguard appears on his birthday with Pam Cafritz – at her last V-Week and Nancy Salzman [middle].

Now, before we mention this strange occurrence, it is important to remember that Vanguard does not appear immediately on Vanguard Week. He comes on the evening of his birthday. The other attendees led by Prefect [Nancy Salzman] take classes, and frolic in the lake and eat celery and carrots [if they are in Vanguard’s slave harem] or low-grade vegetarian food [if they are not] and wait for the coming of the Vanguard on the evening of his birthday.





And he arrived on his birthday – to the adulation of his followers on August 26, 2016.

Vanguard speaks to his followers at V-Week 2016.

And it was funny but just after this night – a night of festivities and entertainment and people praising the Vanguard – almost everyone got some kind of illness. It appeared to be food poisoning. Or perhaps it was a strange flu.

People began projectile vomiting and had diarrhea. Parents gave it to their children. All the children got sick, every one of them, and some of them passed it back again to their parents.

All of the children subjected to his Rainbow experiment became very ill. Even some of the Proctors got sick. No one knew why this hit with such virulence.

Dr. Brandon Porter was there. He was watching the epidemic with most astute attention. He was not ill in the slightest. And, curiously, Keith Raniere, The Vanguard, and Nancy Salzman, The Prefect, and the “higher-ups” did not get sick.

Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas, both green sash’d ones, who had taken over the MC duties because Clare Bronfman was not there, seemed unfazed by the illness that seemed to spread everywhere.

Action had to be taken. The High Rank of NIXVM ordered all who were sick to go to their rooms. People were told they were not allowed to leave their rooms.





The Inn at Silver Bay Resort, the largest of several buildings on the campus. During V-Week, organizers book the entire facility and the Resort closed its doors to outside overnight guests and casual visitors.

The leaders of NXIVM explained that they were concerned about Pam Cafritz who was dying of cancer. [She died within four months]. They said they were worried that if anybody came into contact with her, it might kill her. People were quarantined in their rooms.

The Silver Bay grounds looked like a Zombie Apocalypse with toys left all over; towels left out. It looked like people once lived there and then deserted Silver Bay.

Raniere who walked about the grounds – or sought out several slender ladies who also were impervious to the illness – joined Raniere in his post-birthday celebration in his remote cabin in the woods – all of them donning their birthday suits in his honor.

Five sources said Vanguard was seen at Bayview on the Silver Bay Campus.

Vanguard’s private cabin on the Silver Bay Campus.

Vanguard did not fail to mentor the slender young ladies despite the fact that most of the people were ill and confined to their rooms.

Some Vancouver students organized a triage center and brought Gatorade to the sick people’s rooms to prevent dehydration.

Vanguard was having the time of his life. But the illness was still lingering when people left at the end of V-Week. Some were afraid to drive or fly home, frightened they would have another attack of diarrhea heading back to Albany or wherever it was they called home.

And Dr. Brandon Porter was seen everywhere, taking notes and observing symptoms. It was not that he was offering any real help. He was more interested in symptoms and people’s reactions to9 them.

So was Keith. Scientist that he is – he was especially interested in various people’ reactions to their illness and how they responded. He seemed to want to know which people reacted in which way.

This seemed to absorb the two scientists. While the average person might be more interested in offering comfort and remedies, Dr. Porter and Vanguard were more interested in how various people reacted to their conditions. Dr. Porter was taking voluminous notes and had a strange kind of cheerfulness throughout.

And none of the people closest to Raniere – his High Rank – got ill [as did none of the women he was mentoring in their birthday suits]. To some, this showed his power – that if he came near one – or if you learned the highest teachings from him as all the High Rank did – you would be impervious to contagion – as Nancy Salzman explained.

But what a time it was for those afflicted. When the students left, exhausted – weak – drained – the leaders told them not to tell anybody what happened. But if anybody should find out, they were told to say that it was a flu, but not to use the language, “food poisoning”.

It was curious also that the man who made the most notes, Dr. Brandon Porter – kept the secret best.

By man-made law, he was required, as a physician, to report this outbreak of illness to the Department of Health. But he chose not to do so, He obeyed a higher authority – his Vanguard.

So some 300 people got ill with some strange illness [not to be called food poisoning] and the good doctor – the man who implemented the human right experiments and wrote tests for the language experiments on little children – chose not to report it to the authorities.

[As of this date, it is our understanding that Dr. Porter is under investigation by the NYS Department of Health for this omission and for his human fright experiments].

Now, those whose minds leap to thoughts of conspiracy – those have suggested that Keith, the scientist, may have experimented with the food to learn some important lesson about human reaction. It might have been a drug experimentation on his part.

People who think the worst of Vanguard said maybe he meant to intentionally hasten Pam’s death.

Of course, it may have been genuine food poisoning [without his intervention] or some kind of virus.

Maybe it was a precursor test to a Jim Jones-type “revolutionary suicide”.

Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman y Emiliano Salinas, todos con las bandas de colores de Nxivm.

Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, and Emiliano Salinas

The fact that Keith and all the “higher-ups” did not get it was explained to those who asked that it was their superior powers acquired from NXIVM teachings.

Or maybe they were privately advised not to eat the tainted food.

Dr. Brandon Porter was there. Maybe somebody should ask him. Or ask to see his notes.

One is not likely to learn much from Vanguard. He is awaiting sentencing and if he had a hand in this, he is not likely to confess it now.

But for those of you who were there – and there are hundreds of you – perhaps you might care to share your stories about the fateful Vanguard Week – the last great one – when you got sick.

It is OK now to talk. Vanguard is in prison. He isn’t getting out. Prefect awaits sentencing. She won’t punish you. Clare Bronfman can’t sue you for telling the truth anymore.

If you were ill during Vanguard Week 2016, tell us your story. This needs to be investigated. And if it was deliberately arranged for people to get ill, we need to know. We need closure on this illness outbreak just as we have closure now for Vanguard Week and for that matter, for Vanguard himself.

The 600 acre plus Silver Bay Resort has probably never been so desolate in August any time in recent memory. Less than 100 people appear to be at V-Week 2017. Last year there were about 400.

The 600 acre plus Silver Bay Resort was desolate during a portion of V-Week on 2016 and 2017. In 2017, it was because only a few people attended. But in 2016, it was because people were stricken with a strange illness that sent them to their rooms.