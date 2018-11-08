What Crimes – And Who – Will Be Included In Future Superseding Indictments?

As we wait for the prosecution to turn over copies of whatever evidence it’s already gathered to the six defendants in the pending U.S. v. Raniere Et Al criminal case, we have time to pause and consider what crimes – and who – might be included in any future superseding indictments in the case. And based on information provided by several sources, it appears quite likely that there will be at least two such indictments.

One of the upcoming superseding indictments will likely involve additional charges against several of the current defendants:

The Current Defendants

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Alan Raniere a/k/a The Vanguard

Prefect and the Dentist –

Nancy Salman a/k/a Prefect

She's been skiing high wide and handsome for many a year. But the worm has turned.

Clare Bronfman a/k/a Legatus

Allison Mack has a flexible tongue.

Allison Mack on home arrest has to wear ankle monitors.

Allison Mack a/k/a Cankles

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman a/k/a The Great Schnozzola

and …

Long time Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell went from witness to defendant - fast. Now she us rumored to be considering a plea deal. It will almost certainly include prison time - despite her having the least charges of any of the defendants.

Kathy Russell a/k/a the hapless one

***

The additional charges are expected to fall into three categories: financial-related crimes; immigration-related crimes; and public corruption-related crimes.

Financial-Related Crimes

Much of the NXIVM crime syndicate was centered around financial-related crimes – which is somewhat bizarre given that Clare and Sara Bronfman-Igtet reportedly inherited more than $1 billion between them. But after getting busted by several states for his original Consumers’ Buyline scam, Raniere had vowed that he would never again abide by governmental rules when it came to money.

In addition to the crime of identity theft that has already been alleged against several of the defendants, it is expected that one of the future superseding indictments will include several other financial-related crimes. These are likely to include some or all of the following:

– Money Laundering

– Tax Evasion

– Wire Fraud

Immigration-Related Crimes

Because of Raniere’s penchant for young Mexican women, he also directed that various members of the NXIVM crime syndicate become involved in a variety of immigration-related crimes. These included, but were not necessarily limited to, the following:

– Alien Smuggling – Title 8 U.S.C. §1324(a)(1)(A)(i)

– Domestic Transportation – Title 8 U.S.C. §1324(a)(1)(A)(ii)

– Harboring – Title 8 U.S.C. §1324(a)(1)(A)(iii)

– Encouraging/Inducing Unauthorized Aliens To Enter – Title 8 U.S.C. §1324(a)(1)(A)(iv)

– Conspiracy/Aiding Or Abetting – Title 8 U.S.C. §1324(a)(1)(A)(v)

– Bringing Aliens To The United States – Title 8 U.S.C. §1324(a)(2)

Public Corruption-Related Crimes

One of the lessons that Raniere took away from his Consumers Buyline debacle is that public officials have a great deal of power. Indeed, many consider the power to indict to be the ultimate governmental power.

So, Raniere set about to use the financial wherewithal that he gained by having access to the Bronfman sisters’ fortunes – and the bevy of young, attractive, nubile women that made up most of his inner circle – to convince various public officials to aid and abet his illegal operation. Whether it was via bribery or blackmail – or in some cases both – Raniere was able to get several of his “enemies” indicted and prosecuted on a variety of baseless charges.

The victims – and intended victims – of these corruption-related crimes include the following:



Barbara Bouchey

– Barbara Bouchey

Susan Dones

Sarah Edmondson filed the original complaint against Dr. Danielle Roberts

– Sarah Edmondson

Toni Natalie, former girlfriend of Keith Raniere

– Toni Natalie

Joseph O'Hara

– Joe O’Hara

Catherine Oxenberg

– Catherine Oxenberg

Frank Parlato [From Vice/HBO]

– Frank Parlato

Bonnie Piesse

– Bonnie Piesse

Rick Ross

– Rick Ross

John Tighe in handcuffs, arrested for possession of child porn found on computers he did not own.

– John Tighe

Mark Vicente

– Mark Vicente

Ask Kim Woolhouse if Keith Raniere lied to his students about his sexual relationships.

– Kim Woolhouse

And multiple others – including numerous Jane Does – who will likely testify against Raniere.

***

In addition to charging some/all of the current defendants with additional crimes, it is expected that the prosecution will also include several new defendants in one of its upcoming superseding indictments.

Although charges could easily be brought against hundreds of people who participated in – or aided and abetted – one or more Raniere-inspired criminal activities, the latest indication is that the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) team is only going to add less than a dozen new defendants to its case (Whether other individuals will be prosecuted in other jurisdictions remains an open question at this time – as does the question as to whether any public officials or members of NXIVM’s horde of attorneys will also be charged with any crimes).

At this point, the most likely additional defendants include the following:



Karen Abney, a longtime member of NXIVM, and was Kristin Snyder's coach.

– Karen Abney

Alex Betancourt who was told he was Mussolini in his last life by his master Keith Raniere may be headed for trouble in this lifetime.

– Alex Betancourt

Sars Bronfman Igtet

– Sara Bronfman-Igtet

Head of the Society of Protectors James Del Negro

– Jim DelNegro

– Basit Igtet



Rosa Laura Junco

– Rosa Laura Junco

Ben Myers, the husband of Michelle Salzman

– Ben Meyers

Steve Ose

– Steve Ose

Emiliano Salinas

– Emiliano Salinas

Michelle Salzman is the younger daughter of Nancy Salzman. An artist, Miss Salzman has of late shown a fascination of drawing women with symbolic 'chains' similar to the ones DOS slaves are required to wear.

– Michelle Salzman

It is still quite possible that the influence of his father, Carlos Salinas, will spare Emiliano from prosecution. It is also possible that Basit and Sara will accept some sort of no-jail-time plea deal – and pay a huge sum in the form of a fine or restitution. And last but not least, Michelle and Ben may be spared prosecution as part of a plea deal by Nancy Salzman.

But for the rest of this group, it’s probably time to hire the best criminal defense attorney you can afford without looking to Clare or Sara for help.

These are dark times in NXIVMville – and the future looks even bleaker for those who are in the cross-hairs of the EDNY.