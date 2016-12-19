Well known publisher and writer Jamie Moses has studied Keith Raniere and gave an interesting conclusion of Raniere in one sentence.

The pathway to the higher teachings of Keith Raniere may require human branding.

“Raniere [is] a tax evading, money laundering, bribing, coercive child molester who has bilked the Bronfmans for what is now likely over $200 million of their inheritance money.





Raniere is a thief and a scoundrel and it is an amazing thing that the government is going after Frank Parlato and not Keith Raniere.

But that may soon change.