Weekend Update by Laura Darby

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

As was previously reported, Knox Woods was a hotbed of activity this week with various film and news teams in the area, including one from out of the country.

I do wish I had taken Spanish in high school.

The one thing I can say is these folks work really hard to get the story. Hours of footage may all be edited down to just a few minutes and everything they got this week could wind up scrapped This is a story that is not easily told as there are so many layers to what I call the NXIVM onion. Much respect to everyone.

The timing of all this activity couldn’t have been more perfect, it was almost as if those crews knew the Times Union piece would run today. Serendipity is a wonderful thing Eh?





I will now answer one of the questions I was asked in comments: What proof is there that Nancy Salzma is still in the country?





Firstly, the activity at her house. I know she was in Clifton Park during coaches summit in January as I saw her garage door up and the car lights on so she was either just pulling in or was getting ready to go back out. Back then I did not lay eyes on her but another member of the neighborhood watch committee saw her several times in Stage Run and in her car in Knox Woods.





Then we had no physical sightings of her, but we did see visitors at her house quite often. On Tuesday, when I was out with the international team of reporters, we swung by her house, but her car was not there; the garage door was up and when we queried the man moving stuff around in her garage, we were told she wasn’t home but would be.





On Friday, I had my first Nancy sighting in a while. I was heading home to meet a friend and as I took the turn onto Guideboard Road from Rte 9 there she was. Sitting in her BMW with headphones in her ears. By the way Nancy it is illegal to drive with headphones in your ears.





Tonight I happened to be out and remembered it is the 3rd Sunday of the month and that means Movie Night at Apropos hosted by Kathy Russell. So, I altered my drive home to pass by the clubhouse.





Only 6 cars were parked in front of Apropos. The last couple of months it has been between 4 and 6 cars total which attests to the dwindling faithful





Karen Unterreiner was not in attendance for Movie Night, and must have been home watching the Stormy Daniels interview because her Mercedes was parked in her driveway.





Loreta Garza’s home at 15 Farmview is closed up. All her windows have the shutters drawn tight but at least she has window treatments. When we drove over to Sara Bronfman’s property, which was also sealed up, she never got around to decorating. Her lower windows are papered up top to bottom. One of the international team was not very impressed by Sara’s digs. A big mound of in-spread topsoil sits in a pile outside the front door.





Although, the Leah Remini team has not been in contact with me directly for any location assistance, I have heard from a good source that a NXIVM episode is definitely in the works. Whether it airs or not remains to be seen.





And while we all wait with bated breath for indictments to be handed down by the grand jury in the NXIVM case, be sure to check out the 6-episode Wild Wild Country docu-series on Netflix.





Frank Report had posted that DOS slave, harem member, Rainbow Cultural Garden MDS and mail-order bride for her green card, Sahajo Haertal–Kozak, was a follower of OSHO.





Sahajo is a little young to have lived at the Oregon commune but she most certainly could have spent time or even worked at the mediation center/ashram in India. Sahajo obviously has an interesting life story too, Eh?





