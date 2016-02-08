Website about NXIVM private eye Rombom and attorney Kurtz

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http://garykurtzattorney.com/gary_kurtz/

Here is an excerpt:

STEVEN PAUL ROMBOM AND HIS PARTNER GARY ALAN KURTZ

STEVE ROMBOM PRIVATE EYE: WITNESSES INTIMIDATED WHILE YOU WAIT

Steve Rombom is currently employed by the NXIVM cult for the purpose of intimidating its ex-members. This cult is the brainchild of Keith Raniere, a ex-hippy new age executive reprogrammer. You can read all about this by clicking HERE.With the money Rombom has made from intimidating ex-cult members he has hired the firm of Gusrae, Kaplan and Nusbaum 120 Wall Street 212-269-1400 to shut down this website. The attorneys who are handling the case there areMarlen Kruzhkov and Matthew B. Baum I have been deposed and will soon be posting excepts from my deposition. They are wasting their time as I have no assets and live off the kindness of others who make sporadic donations to the JDO although a lot of this money goes out to pay infiltrators and other clandestine purposes. I have good legal representation, unlike California, where I am pro se in a Van Nuys courthouse that is the butt of jokes about its sleaziness in the sitcom Two and a Half Men. As long as I show up for hearings there is nothing they can do to me as New York State was the first state to abolish debtors prison.

Clare [l] and Sara Bronfman - during the early days with Keith Raniere. They are on stage lauding his greatness.

THIS WEBSITE CAUSES ROMBOM PARTNER GARY KURTZ

TO LOSE BRONFMAN FAMILY AS CLIENTS

For a short period of time Gary Kurtz had the Bronfman NXIVM account which consisted of threatening ex-NXIVM cult members with legal action if they exposed this cult started by Keith Renier. The articles about how Rombom was threatening ex-cult members said Rombom was working for “a California attorney.” That was Kurtz. Kurtz’s ex-wife saw an email in which it was stated that NXIVM cult no longer wished to employ Kurtz. This was a lucrative account involving the Bronfman dynastic family but when the Bronfman’s came across this website they dropped them like hot potatoes. They read the story about Kurtz being a sex addict and felt he was too easily discredited.

For more information on the cult that Rombom works for CLICK HERE.

Read the complaint this story is partially based upon by clicking HERE.

This is a dangerous cult and its members may have planned to throw cult investigator Rick Ross off a cruise ship. Read about it HERE

The cult also sued Rick Ross and had a Israeli PI who once worked for Lyndon LaRouche try to set him up.

Read about more threats against ex-cult members made by Rombom

Time Union Video Slideshow on the cult that employs Rambam or Rombom.



STEVE ROMBOM IS A PROFESSIONAL INFORMANT

Perhaps you have read the above and feel that Rombom is just the type of sleazy PI you are looking for. But before you hire Steve Rombom listen to this mp3 playing in the background. You can hear it for yourself: Rombom admiting he was (and maybe he still is) an FBI informer. If you engage him as a PI you can bet he will inform the FBI about anything illegal or paralegal you ask him to do. I was convicted of libel for saying that Rombom is an FBI snitch and here Steve is threatening that he is going to go to Congress and tell them about all the black bag jobs and other illegal stuff he did for the Feds unless they dropped the charges against him. This became public after Rambam was arrested for impersonating an FBI Agent. ….