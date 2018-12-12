Was Nancy Salzman lying about college and high school?

A comment by someone using the moniker Brett Stein suggests that Nancy Salzman mayhavelied about her high school and college.

Brett wrote:

“Another lie under oath. Nancy Salzman does not have a bachelors in nursing. She had many bachelors while pursuing nursing, but not the degree. She attended a now defunct hospital nursing program that led to an RN but not a bachelors degree.”

Her bio info says she went to Muhlenberg College – a liberal arts college in PA which does not offer a nursing degree. Another lie. She went to the defunct Muhlenberg hospital nursing program.

A simple confusion of names, of course. At most they gave an associates degree through a local community college. And her reported high school is a lie too.

Is she trying to hide her meager roots in small town NJ?

***

We had already been doing some research into Nancy’s background – and had documented that she had, in fact, lied about having a Master’s Degree.

Documenting whether Nancy also lied about Muhlenberg College will obviously take some time because, unlike the Feds, we don’t have subpoena power (That’s how they were able to document that Keith Raniere’s GPA at RPI was 2.26). Thus far, all we know is that Muhlenberg College is “…a private liberal arts college in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is named for Henry Melchior Muhlenberg, the German patriarch of the Lutheran Church in America”.

One other thing we found out is the Federal Bureau of Prisons has a Federal Correctional Complex there that houses about 1,300 inmates. Hmmm…











In an earlier post about Nancy, , K.R. Claviger wrote:

“Of course, there are legitimate practitioners of psychotherapy – just like there are legitimate human empowerment programs. But neither Nancy or NXIVM fall into that category.

“My point in bringing up Nancy’s pre-Keith illegal Medicaid-billing activities was simply to show that she was not some innocent lamb that got corrupted by Keith. She had already wandered down the path of corruption long before she even met him.

“And my point in bringing up the fact that Nancy glommed onto the title of ‘Psychotherapist’ was simply to show that there is no such recognized profession in New York State. For that matter, the same is true for the term ‘Therapist’.

“But using legitimate-sounding titles is just one of the ways that fraudsters like Nancy and Raniere ply their trade.

“The fact that Nancy and Raniere have started claiming that they can resolve real medical problems like Tourette’s Syndrome could cause them some real legal problems. But probably not in New York State because the New York State Department of Health is one of themost laxagencies in the country when it comes to this type of stuff.

“When Nancy was seeing private clients in Albany – before she got involved with Raniere. But the details have been well documented – and there is zero doubt that she was, in fact, involved in billing the Medicaid (not Medicare) program for some of her clients by using another licensed therapist’s Medicaid billing number.”

***

Here are some more details we know about Nancy:

According to Dreshare.com

Nancy Salzman was born in 1954.

She is 64.

She claims she graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Back in the late 1970’s, Nancy started working as a nurse and therapist. n

Full Birth Name

Nancy Salzman.

Nick name

Nancy.

Working As

1. Founder and President of NXIVM. 2. Former Nurse and Therapist.

Age

Sixty-Four (64) years old (As of 2018).

Date of Birth (DOB), Birthday

1954.

Birthplace/

Hometown

New York, USA.

Nationality

American.

Gender

Female.

Star Sign

(Zodiac Sign)

N/A.

Ethnicity

Caucasian White.

Religion

Christianity.

Current Residence :

Albany, New York, USA.

Famous for: Recently arrested because of her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult case.

Physical Statistics

Height (Tall) Feet & Inches: 5′ 6″.

Centimeters: 167 cm. Meters: 1.67 m.

Weight Kilograms: 55 Kg.

Pounds: 121 lbs.

Bra Size 33B.

Body Measurements(Breast- 34-26-35. waist-hips

Shoe Size (US) 6.

Tattoo details?

None.

Eye Color

Grey.

Hair Color

Dark Brown.

Family

Supposedly her Favorite Celebrities:

Actor:Johnny Depp.

Actress: Jennifer Aniston.

Dream Holiday Destination Italy.

Favorite Colors: Blue and Black.

Love to do Reading, Shopping, and Traveling.

Favorite Food Italian Cuisine.

Nancy Salzman Networth Net Asset Approx.$2 million USD (As of 2018).

Salary Per Hour $10,000 US Dollars per hour.

***

Nancy had radical mastectomy and her bra size may not be up to date.

As for the $2 million net worth, she probably had that much hidden in cash at various times. Perhaps she still has some cash squirreled away somewhere.

$520,000 was seized from her house.

She is presently being represented by attorneys who are being paid by a Trust reportedly funded by Clare Bronfman and possibly others.

Here are photos of Nancy through the years:

Nancy Salzman President of NXIVM

Nancy Salzman

Master Raniere with his Prefect, Nancy Salzman.

Nancy Salzman, NXIVM's president, poses for a photo during Vangaurd week at Silver Bay Center on Lake George Tuesday August 27, 2003. (Will Waldron / Times Union)

Nancy Salzman, NXIVM’s president, poses for a photo during Vangaurd week at Silver Bay Center on Lake George Tuesday August 27, 2003. (Will Waldron / Times Union)

The early days when Nancy Salzman taught the philosophies of Keith Raniere.

When the Dalai Lama came to town Mr. Raniere and Ms Salzman attended together.

Wise Nancy Salzman. She wanted to marry Jim P. but Mr. Raniere said no. When she grew too old to be with Mr. Raniere she wisely started cooking for him and offered her daughters for his amorous pleasures.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

The best way for Nancy Salzman to help people and repudiate Keith Raniere.

Mother and daughter Nancy and Lauren Salzman -

Mother and daughter Nancy and Lauren Salzman – both ensnared by a one Keith Alan Raniere.

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Betancourt [l] Salinas [R].

Prefect and the Dentist

The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas – all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman owns some properties free and clear and used them as collateral for her bail package.

Nancy in London with Sara Bronfman and students on an overseas teaching excursion.

Prefect walked into court with attorney David Stern - at her arraignment in July. She has not appeared at the last two court appearances due to a recent surgery.

The time has come for Nancy Salzman to sing.

Barbara Bouchey and Nancy Salzman

Nancy from her Facebook.

Nancy from her Facebook.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman in Brooklyn in July. How is she supporting herself now that Nxivm is shuttered?

Nancy Salzman in Brooklyn in July.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman, two grifters off to con the world....

Is the delay over releasing data from Nancy Salzman’s devices an indication that plea deals are possible – or just the opposite?

Keith Raniere talks to a room full of adoring women, most, if not all of whom had sexual relations with him. Raniere kept them all skinny; and obedient and took whichever of the women he wanted, when he wanted, and never hesitated to steal his male disciples wives or girlfriends when it suited him. On top of that, he had his woman find him other women and worse, little girls. He was a genuine sex addict and a true pervert. Most of Raniere's followers were women but he attracted a type of beta male, like Edgar and his brother Omar - who could sit back and watch Raniere take charge of their women and even brand a wife's pussy with his initials - and still regard him as a living god.

Barbara [r] with the Prefect, Nancy Salzman.

Editor’s Note: This post will be updated as we uncover more information about Nancy…



