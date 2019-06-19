VERDICT IMMINENT – Does Not Bode Well for Vanguard

Frank Report has just learned that the jury in the case of the U.S. v Raniere has reached its verdict in the case – and will be brought back into the courtroom at 2:30 PM to make the announcement. We will be providing an update as soon as possible but, given the numerous charges involved in this case, this does not bode well for Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard AKA Master AKA Grandmaster.

Normally, in this type of complex case involving multiple charges, the longer the jury is out, the more likely that the defendant will be found innocent – at least on some counts. But with this type of quick turnaround – less than 5 hours of deliberations – it will be shocking if this is not a “GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS” verdict.

Viva Executive Success!

Here is the jury charge sheet:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – -X

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

– against –

KEITH RANIERE,

also known as “Vanguard,”

“Grandmaster,”

and “Master,”

Defendant.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – -X

18-CR-204 (S-2) (NGG)

VERDICT SHEET

AS TO COUNT TWO

Racketeering

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

If you answered “Guilty” as to Count Two, indicate whether the following Racketeering Acts

were proved beyond a reasonable doubt. If you answered “Not Guilty,” proceed to Count

One.

Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS Document 729 Filed 06/18/19 Page 1 of 4 PageID #: 7150

2

Racketeering Act 1

1A (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft – Ashana Chenoa)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

1B (Conspiracy to Unlawfully Possess Identification Document)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 2 (Sexual Exploitation of a Child on November 2, 2005 – Camila)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 3 (Sexual Exploitation of a Child on November 24, 2005 – Camila)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 4 (Possession of Child Pornography)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 5

5A (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

5B (Identity Theft – James Loperfido)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

5C (Identity Theft – Edgar Bronfman)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 6 (Conspiracy to Alter Records for Use in an Official Proceeding)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 7 (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft – Marianna)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS Document 729 Filed 06/18/19 Page 2 of 4 PageID #: 7151

3

Racketeering Act 8

8A (Trafficking for Labor and Services – Daniela)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

8B (Document Servitude – Daniela)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 9 (Extortion)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 10

10A (Sex Trafficking – Nicole)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

10B (Forced Labor – Nicole)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

Racketeering Act 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft – Pamela Cafritz)

Proved _________ Not Proved _________

AS TO COUNT ONE

Racketeering Conspiracy

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

AS TO COUNT THREE

Forced Labor Conspiracy

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS Document 729 Filed 06/18/19 Page 3 of 4 PageID #: 7152

4

AS TO COUNT FOUR

Wire Fraud Conspiracy

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

AS TO COUNT FIVE

Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

AS TO COUNT SIX

Sex Trafficking of Nicole

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

If you find the defendant guilty as to Count Six, answer the following questions:

Do you find that the defendant knew means of force, fraud or coercion would be used

to cause one or more persons to engage in one or more commercial sex acts?

Yes _________ No _________

AS TO COUNT SEVEN

Attempted Sex Trafficking of Jay

How do you find the defendant?

Guilty _________ Not Guilty _________

__________________ ____________________________

DATE FOREPERSON

Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS Document 729 Filed 06/18/19 Page 4 of 4 PageID #: 7153