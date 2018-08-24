Various news, items, tidbits and thoughts from correspondents on the topic of NXIVM

Is there another Vanguard University?

I received this email asking me to note that Allison Mack never went to Vanguard University. But actually she did – the Vanguard University in Colonie, NY at 455 New Karner Road. Of course, it was not an accredited University but, nevertheless, it costs $5,000 per month. Sadly it has closed down its halls of learning when Vanguard went to jail.





In any event and happily for those who want to attend a university with a great name there is another Vanguard University.

https://www.vanguard.edu/admissions/professional-studies/upcoming-events





I am sure it is a lot cheaper than our Vanguard University.

Here is the email I received:





“I am reaching out on behalf of Vanguard University. We recently came across the following article that references Allison Mack and Vanguard University. We would like to clarify that Allison Mack is not and has never been a student at Vanguard University. We are requesting that the article be updated to remove the reference to Vanguard University.





https://artvoice.com/2018/08/14/allison-mack-asks-judge-to-let-her-work-volunteer-go-to-school-and-church-motion-likely-to-be-granted/#.W34A2ZNKjUq





Thank you,

April





APRIL CONN Account Coordinator | [c] 951.201.7981 |april@reveilleinc.com

Reveille, Inc. 1931 Newport Blvd. | Costa Mesa, CA 92627 | reveilleinc.com







So there.





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Soares was in bed with NXIVM?





An interesting letter to the editor at the Times Union. The writer, Lynn’s son was railroaded into prison by the brutal king of malicious and politically motivated prosecutors, P. David Soares – the man however who turned the other cheek for Keith Alan Raniere.





Here is Lynn’s Aug. 19, 2008 letter: . :





Kristen M. Keeffe, once a member of NXIVM’s inner circle, is now providing critical information for the prosecution as outlined in the article “Heiress posts $100M bond,” July 28. Perhaps her inside knowledge of how this group operated will help eradicate it once and for all.

But when she was an active member, Keeffe and NXIVM loyalist Clare Bronfman were instrumental in filing lawsuits to silence and bankrupt Keith Raniere’s detractors. Bronfman had the money and Keeffe did the legal research.

In 2012, Joseph O’Hara, a former consultant to NXIVM who threatened to report its unsavory and illegal activities, sued Raniere and others over a 2007 larceny case brought against O’Hara that was ultimately tossed. When the larceny case was being put together, Keeffe spent two weeks as a “guest” in Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ office helping to gather information for the criminal case.

Everything about NXIVM is creepy. But it’s disturbing that a high-level member of this group had access to Albany County resources to further its own sordid and despicable goals. How did Keeffe even know or imagine a district attorney would allow such an outlandish request?

Lynn Rothenberg

Nassau

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Clouds Gather For David Soares

Soares might have good reason to be concerned about a new law – the first in the US – in New York – that creates a committee to watch and investigate dishonest prosecutors who use their power to target the innocent and protect the guuilty.

https://nypost.com/2018/08/20/cuomo-signs-bill-creating-panel-to-probe-prosecutor-misconduct/?utm_campaign=iosapp&utm_source=mail_app

And here’s the Albany County District Attorney leading the charge to un-do legislation that is intended to look at prosecutorial misconduct. No conflict-of-interest there…





https://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/albany/2018/08/21/andrew-cuomo-signs-new-prosecutor-conduct-law/1051248002/





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Silver Bay doing a thorough cleansing of beds and linens too?

Silver Bay YMCA was the home of Vanguard Week for the past dozen years or so. This year, the 10 day celebration of the nativity of Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard was canceled for unknown reasons.





Looks like major renovations are being done now that the sleazy NXIVM cult is out!





https://poststar.com/news/local/silver-bay-ymca-to-begin-construction-on-new-facility-next/article_741f94da-afce-5528-ba28-0cba0b80f0f2.html





The 700-acre camp was founded in 1902 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. For many of us it will always be remembered as the place where slave women were indoctrinated into the way of the Vanguard.





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