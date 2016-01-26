Vanguard played the video game Vanguard

In the 1980’s when Keith Raniere was in 20’s and possibly later, according to two sources, he would play a video game called Vanguard.

As readers know he later required followers to refer to him as Vanguard.

Ironically, as Raniere has made a career out of destroying enemies, the player of the 1980’s video game Vanguard controls a ship urged along a surrounding conduit and with a limited amount of fuel that constantly depletes. Fuel is replenished by destroying enemies.

Video game Vanguard. The player stays alive by getting more fuel. He gets more fuel by destroying enemies.