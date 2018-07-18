Update on FBI Investigation into Bronfman-Raniere crime organization: Emiliano Salinas is major target

This post is necessarily shorter than I would wish. There is much I cannot share with you at this time.

I trust that most of you will be able to read between the lines.

Now, I will tell you what I think is going on. Take it with a grain of salt.

There is a possibility that the superseding indictment may be delayed. If the Eastern District of New York [EDNY] can get an adjournment of the July 25th hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court, I think they will try for it.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Keith Raniere is set to take the fall.

The reason they may not be able to get an adjournment is that Keith Raniere’s attorneys are pushing for a speedy trial. Raniere is being held without bail and, according to jailhouse sources, apparently thinks he will, as currently scheduled, go to trial in October.

His attorneys’ strategy is to push for trial as soon as possible since they believe that doing so may make it difficult for the Feds to prosecute all the charges that could be brought against Raniere. The Feds likely want a single trial of all defendants – Raniere, Allison Mack and whoever else they plan to indict. They want Raniere at the trial of everyone else because he is perhaps one of the least sympathetic human animals anyone could ever dish up to a jury.

To illustrate – if Allison Mack were tried alone, she might have a chance of winning the jury’s sympathy in large part because of her looks and acting ability. But tried side by side with Raniere, she will look dark and ugly because of her association and entanglements with him.

I would not be surprised if a new bail package is proposed any day now. As part of the negotiations, Raniere’s lawyers might argue that their suffering client could agree to a later trial date if he were free on home detention.

The chance of separate trials may be putting pressure on the DOJ EDNY to indict other targets sooner than they might otherwise wish. The next move is up to them.

The Feds may wrap things up this week or early next week, arrest everyone in a bundle, and put on a spectacular show on July 25th in court. However, those planning to attend the presently scheduled hearing on July 25th should be prepared for the possibility that it may be postponed.

Meantime, the EDNY is putting vast resources into this investigation. Reportedly, a crack investigative team from Virginia is now on the ground in New York to supplement the FBI and US Attorney teams already assigned to work on the case. It is worth noting that members of the FBI- NYC team are the sames ones who wanted to indict Hillary Clinton – on a raft of crimes – but were overruled [much to their dismay] at the Washington DC headquarters of DOJ.

Despite her wealth, Clare Bronfman has succeeded at little.

Clare Bronfman

As reported earlier, Clare Bronfman is a target and, I think, based on recent developments, she is likely to be indicted.

Here is how I think things will shake out:

There is pressure being applied – above the heads of the EDNY and the NYC FBI – directed at top levels of the Department of Justice to let her skate. Although money seems to be able to buy “justice” at the DOJ, this is not about Bronfman money.

The focus is not on Raniere [he is just the show pony – a creepy cult leader, easy to demonize]. The focus is not even on indicting Clare, although for more than 15 years, she abetted Raniere in committing vile and destructive crimes. The real push will be to save or indict Emiliano Salinas – who, if indicted, will be arrested and hauled into the USA from Mexico and jailed here.

Emiliano’s father, former president of Mexico Carlos Salinas, is probably spending money and purchasing influence like he never has in America and perhaps never has in Mexico since he purchased his brother’s release from prison for murder.

Carlos, often called the “most hated man in Mexico,” is aware that Emiliano is one of the FBI targets in the money laundering and racketeering parts of the case. From that perspective, I would not underestimate the importance of this case on a North American scale. If Emiliano goes down, so might his father. Not that his father will be arrested, but it will shake his power base and give him the veneer of vulnerability that will embolden enemies.

Carlos Salinas is now hard at work at what he does best – protecting his power – through money if possible and murder if necessary. Pressure is being put on Main Justice [DOJ Washington DC] – and pressure is being put on the US Attorney for the EDNY. Pressure may even be put on the judge. Carlos is known to be one of the most dangerous men in the world – and one of the richest. He is not likely to sit back and let his son be arrested.

In light of new political realities in Mexico, with a new upstart, maverick president, Carlos would be humiliated if his son is hauled off and I suspect he is deeply concerned that it might force his own exile or worse. Perception is reality.

Carlos Salinas de Gortari. It is said he has a high turnover in friends. One day he meets a guy and then he never sees him again.

Carlos Salinas is one of the most powerful men in the world.

Meantime, Emiliano is vulnerable in the USA because he committed numerous federal crimes for the Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate. He got caught in the cross hairs.

This investigation started with a look into branding women by the FBI. But the investigators found a lot more – including Emiliano.

Strangely enough, one of the people out there trying to help Emiliano is Dennis Burke – the former US Attorney for Arizona – who is also Clare Bronfman’s attorney. Burke resigned as US Attorney for Arizona as part of the Fast and Furious coverup – where the US [deep state] government secretly sold guns to Mexican criminals [read Carlos Salinas] to fund covert operations outside the oversight of Congress.

It has been said by informed sources that the crimes being investigated in the “NXIVM Case” are greater than anyone imagined. The AUSAs at EDNY are perhaps imagining – perhaps naively – that justice and the rule of law will prevail at the DOJ. Maybe it will – and they’ll be given permission to indict Emiliano. But I would not count on it. Here, you have a classic case of influence peddling, wealthy [criminal] elitists and their hired lawyers, versus a group of earnest FBI and DOJ rank and file.

I am going to guess that negotiations going on right now are over who will take the fall. It has already been decided that Raniere and Mack are going down. A number of low level people – NXIVM members [the Salzmans, Unterriener, etc] will likely be thrown in for good measure. What hangs in the balance are Clare and Emiliano.

I think the trade Carlos Salinas is going for is, “Take Clare – and leave Emiliano alone.”

Former US Attorney Dennis Burke, - Does he post on this site anonymously?

Dennis Burke

If Clare were smart, she would stop using Carlos Salinas’ attorney [and longtime co-conspirator and friend] to represent her – and get an independent attorney who practices federal criminal law in the EDNY to immediately cut a deal with the feds and turn state evidence on Emiliano. Clare likely knows enough to hang Emiliano on some [at least low hanging] smuggling and extortion crimes.

However, from all accounts, she is still banking on being able to use her money to buy her way out of this – and is seemingly unaware that those attempting to buy off DOJ for her are secretly conflicted. They don’t call Burke and company the Arizona Mafia for nothing.