Unanswered Questions Part II: Why is Dr. Danielle Roberts still a licensed physician in New York State?

It has now been more than 16 months since Frank Report first reported that Dr. Danielle Roberts was the person who was actually performing the branding rituals on the DOS female slaves. Yet, as of today, she is still a licensed physician who is allowed to practice medicine in New York State.

How is that possible?

Well, it begins with the fact that the New York State Department of Health does not like to discipline doctors. Nor does it like to answer questions about complaints that have been made about doctors.

Based on a review of its website, it appears that the New York State Department’s Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) does not provide information to the general public about complaints that have been filed against physicians unless those complaints actually result in a formal disciplinary action.

Why wouldn’t OPMC allow the public to know about complaints that have been made by patients – but cleared by the agency? Wouldn’t it affect your decision about seeing a doctor if you knew that (s)he had been the subject of hundreds of complaints – even though OPMC had cleared them of everything? Isn’t that information that should be made available to the general public?

Dr. Danielle Roberts by MK10ART

Defendant Danielle Roberts is an avid practitioner of yoga.

The New York State Department of Education does provide some basic information about every licensed physician in the state. Here’s what a search on its website reveals about Dr. Roberts:

Name: ROBERTS DANIELLE

Address: CLIFTON PARK NY

Profession: MEDICINE

License No: 255075

Date of Licensure: 10/05/2009

Additional Qualification :

Status: REGISTERED

Registered through last day of 08/19

Medical School: NY COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED Degree Date: 05/18/2008

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But a search on OPMC’s website reveals absolutely nothing about the woman who has been identified as the person who branded Sarah Edmondson – and according to Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, more than a hundred other women. Here’s what those search results look like:

Search Results – 0 documents found

Last Name: Roberts First Name: Danielle Middle Name: —————

License: 255075 Type: —————

Effective Date From 10/05/2009 Effective Date To 11/09/2018

Update Date From ————— Update Date To: ————–

* If there is a list of name(s) above, click on each name to see the disciplinary information.

If there is no list of names, there is no public disciplinary action that matches what you entered for the search.

Reminder: This database contains public disciplinary actions for 1990 and later.

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One thing that the OPMC agency apparently does do very well is quickly resolve complaints. Indeed, in response to the complaint that Sarah Edmondson filed with the agency on July 7, 2017, the agency wrote back just 4 days later to inform her that Dr. Roberts’ actions as the brander of DOS slaves “…are not medical misconduct as defined in New York State Education Law Section 6530”.

Wow – when’s the last time you got that kind of quick turnaround from a state agency?

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Dr. Danielel Roberts

MK10ART – Dr. Danielle Roberts burns the Hippocratic Oath.

Meanwhile, Dr. Roberts continues on with her practice of medicine in New York State. And she even has a website – http://www.drdanielleroberts.com/ – where you can learn all about “Dr. Danielle” as she likes to refer to herself (That’s so much better than “Dr. Brander” or “Dr. Deranged”).

In addition to the usual biographic information that you would expect to find on such a website, Dr. Danielle also reveals several personal aspects about herself. Here are a few of those:

She grew up in an alcoholic household;

She developed a food addiction in her teens;

She became a fitness fanatic – and got her body fat down to 12% for a competitive event; and

She developed a fungal infection on her skin – and a whole host of other ailments – while in medical school.

But best of all, the good doctor tells us that she has chosen to take control of her life – and “…to take accountability for each of my actions, my thoughts and emotions”.

So, on the off-chance that Dr. Danielle is frequenting Frank Report, here are a few questions for her:

Do you take responsibility for permanently maiming more than a hundred women?

Will you pay for whatever costs that are incurred by any of your “brandees” who would like to have cosmetic surgery on their brands?

Will you voluntarily give up your medical license?

Will you voluntarily appear as a prosecution witness to testify against Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, and Kathy Russell?

How do you sleep at night?

You claim that “Balance and responsibility are the cornerstones of my practice”. So, how about taking a little responsibility for the horrible things you’ve done – and trying to balance things out by helping to put an end to the madness spawned by Keith Raniere?

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

MK10ART depicts Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave with Allison Mack’s help.

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

Is this where Dr. Roberts truly belongs?

Does Dr. Danielle Roberts belong in prison right alongside DOS recruiter Lauren Salzman?

This artist conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as deranged mad doctor may be unfair. She is a physician who put women in danger but first and foremost she is a slave to Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience.

This artist conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as a mad doctor may be unfair. She is a physician who put women in danger — but, first and foremost, she is a slave to Keith Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience to her Vanguard and that’s more important than any other consideration to her.