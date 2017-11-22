Two readers analyze: Keith has ‘pride issue’ and ‘inner deficiency’

Keith Raniere

Does Keith Raniere suffer from a “pride issue”?

A reader commented about DOS branded slave Jimena Gaza, the head of the Monterrey ESP center:

Jimena Garza tried to recruit me into DOS. She didn’t use that word, but she told me about the secret group. She didn’t tell me about the branding but I didn’t trust her.

Showing “The Contender” just makes her look more guilty. People here at the school are starting to talk about her behind her back. Omar too. They look like blind idiots. Everyone knows Keith started the women’s group because he is the head of everything.

I think he has what we call a “pride issue”.

Ms. Garza with her husband Omar Boone who also has a green sash. Ms. Garza has Keith Raniere's initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Mr. Raniere.

Jimena Garza is an odd kind of wife? Omar Boone with his wife branded slave Jimena Garza. She bears the initials of Keith Raniere on her pubic region.

Dani Padilla forsook all men and became a slave of Keith Raneire and now sports his initials on her pubic area.

Dani Padilla is a DOS slave of Keith Raneire and sports his initials on her pubic area.

Another reader comments:

I sort of feel bad for poor Keith. He must feel so weak inside that he has to brainwash his power team on the front lines. Dear Miss Mack, Lauren (head of Education?) Salzman, Nicki (baby fat) Clyne, Daniella Padilla and Rosa (funded by daddy dearest] Junco to go do his dirty work – to recruit the eager, trusting women of ESP to get some nudie photos.

Why doesn’t he look at porn like the other desperate lonely fuckers out there?

I think he has a deep dark “inner deficiency” of not enough attention from mommy.

Poor guy. Nancy- would you please give Keith an EM and tell him to stop building an army of sociopathic robots in his image as a cover up for his attachment to power in order to feel special and strong. You both should know that NOTHING in the outside world covers an inner deficiency. You will need to really dig in and do the work, little Keith. Try some introspection and journalling. Maybe you will even get your first stripe.

Keith Raniere has a tremendous need to have people regard him as superior to others. He gets irate when people try to leave his domination.

Keith Raniere compared himself or at least the brand he authorized to mark on his slaves to Abraham Lincoln and Bill Gates

When justifying having women branded with his initials, Keith Raniere told a woman that no one would object if it were the initials of Abraham Lincoln or Bill Gates.

Brand me once shame on you,