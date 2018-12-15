Two more paintings by MK10ART – Clare’s Ghost of Christmas Past & The Wizard of Problem Solving

mk10arthas produced two more excellent paintings in her NXIVM series:

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MK10ART The Wizard of Problem Solving - Keith Raniere - but was there a lot of good in Nxivm?





MK10ART’s comment: NXIVM mystery. Who is paying for the defendants’top lawyers? And why did they hire lawyers from AZ? Carlos Salinas?

Tin Man (Clare Bronfman) needs a heart; Lion (Alison Mack) needs courage + Scarecrow needs a brain.

Is the Scarecrow, Kristin Kreuk?

MK10ART - Clare Bronfman serves her sentence for some of the evil she has caused others.

mk10art comment:NXIVM trial.

Clare Bronfman’s Scrooge-like past haunts her this Christmas holiday.

Is it true that Clare Bronfman will feel any remorse for the people she hurt?

Don’t bet on it.



