Two more paintings by MK10ART – Clare’s Ghost of Christmas Past & The Wizard of Problem Solving
mk10arthas produced two more excellent paintings in her NXIVM series:
MK10ART The Wizard of Problem Solving - Keith Raniere - but was there a lot of good in Nxivm?
MK10ART’s comment: NXIVM mystery. Who is paying for the defendants’top lawyers? And why did they hire lawyers from AZ? Carlos Salinas?
Tin Man (Clare Bronfman) needs a heart; Lion (Alison Mack) needs courage + Scarecrow needs a brain.
Is the Scarecrow, Kristin Kreuk?
MK10ART - Clare Bronfman serves her sentence for some of the evil she has caused others.
mk10art comment:NXIVM trial.
Clare Bronfman’s Scrooge-like past haunts her this Christmas holiday.
Is it true that Clare Bronfman will feel any remorse for the people she hurt?
Don’t bet on it.