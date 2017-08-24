Two longtime Espian properties in Knox Woods available

Two longtime Espian-occupied properties in Knox Woods are available, offering an opportunity for followers of Keith Raniere to reside close to him.





1 Flintlock: For sale





No 1 Flintlock is on the corner of Flintlock and Independence. It is reportedly going up for sale. Town homes on the street have been selling for more than $175,000.

The town home has 2 beds and 1 bath and is 1,038 sq. ft.

The overgrown bushes were torn out and the tall weeds cut. Workers added touches to enhance curb appeal.





The home was purchased in September 2007 for Keith Raniere for $160,000. It was not put in his name.





1 Flintlock Lane was occupied by Kristin Keeffe until she and her child fled from the Mr. Raniere, the father of their child. Mr, Raniere tld followers that his child was an orphan and he did not know who the father was.





Miss Keeffe and the child fled from Mr. Raneire in 2104. Miss Keeffe claimed Mr. Raniere was violent and abusive. She was aided by the New York State Police and for a time placed in domestic abuse safe houses.







Mr. Raniere lived two doors down at 3 Flintlock, with Marianna Fernandez and the late Pam Cafritz.





Mr. Raniere is reported to have moved to 21 Oregon Trail with Marianna Fernandez and Allison Mack.





7 Generals Way









This town home is now for rent for $2,350 /mo. It is owned by Allison Mack. She bought the town home in 2011 not long after she “retired” from TV.





It has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a finished basement, one car attached garage and living room with cathedral ceilings, eat in kitchen, first floor master bedroom and bath. New back patio.





HOA fees included in rent which gives a tenant access to community pool and tennis courts.





It is believed that Lauren Salzman lived there until she bought 21 Lape Road in 2015

(Lape borders the back side of Knox Woods)







I Flintlock is being readied for sale.

Allison Mack moved out of her town home to live with Keith Raniere and Marianna Fernandez. Now her house can be rented for $2,350 per month,

Allison Mack has moved out of her town home to live with Keith Raniere and Marianna Fernandez